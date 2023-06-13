P3 Charging Index / Report Long distance suitability of electric vehicles based on energy consumption and charging curves
Sacramento, CA (ots) - The P3 Charging Index (P3CI) was created by international
consulting firm P3 (https://www.p3-group.com/) in 2019 to compare the 'actual'
charging speed of electric vehicles. Over the past years, it has established
itself as an independent standardization in the German and European EV market.
This year, the team tested cars from both American and international
manufacturers under US-circumstances.
The decisive parameter for the P3CI is the time required to recharge an electric
vehicle's range to determine its suitability for long distances and every-day
usage. Instead of the usual comparisons of charging power in kilowatts (kW), the
P3CI uses the vehicles' consumption data and charging curves to depict the time
they take to recharge range in miles.
P3 Charging Index value of 1.0 represents the ability of e-vehicles to recharge
200 miles of actual range within 20 minutes, which demonstrates fitness for long
distances.
Cars and method
Cars tested for P3CI USA:
Not Tax Credit eligible
- BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe
- BMW iX xDrive50
- KIA EV6 RWD
- Lucid Air Grand Touring
- Polestar 2 LR Single Motor
- Porsche Taycan GTS
- Tesla Model S Plaid
Tax Credit eligible
- Ford F-150 Lightning 4WD Extended Range
- Ford Mustang Mach-E CAL RT 1 ER RWD
- Rivian R1T
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD
- Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
- VW ID.4 Pro
The charging curves applied are the result of multiple tests at optimal
conditions (preconditioned), conducted by P3 experts with measurement equipment
at high power charging stations (>=200 kW). Standardized consumption is based on
EPA .
See the full report for more information and test results:
http://www.p3-group.com/p3-charging-index-us-report-06-23
Contact:
P3 USA, Inc.
Simon Buderath
mailto:simon.buderath@p3-group.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170232/5533000
OTS: P3 Group GmbH
See the full report for more information and test results:
http://www.p3-group.com/p3-charging-index-us-report-06-23
