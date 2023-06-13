    checkAd

    P3 Charging Index / Report Long distance suitability of electric vehicles based on energy consumption and charging curves

    Sacramento, CA (ots) - The P3 Charging Index (P3CI) was created by international
    consulting firm P3 (https://www.p3-group.com/) in 2019 to compare the 'actual'
    charging speed of electric vehicles. Over the past years, it has established
    itself as an independent standardization in the German and European EV market.
    This year, the team tested cars from both American and international
    manufacturers under US-circumstances.

    The decisive parameter for the P3CI is the time required to recharge an electric
    vehicle's range to determine its suitability for long distances and every-day
    usage. Instead of the usual comparisons of charging power in kilowatts (kW), the
    P3CI uses the vehicles' consumption data and charging curves to depict the time
    they take to recharge range in miles.

    P3 Charging Index value of 1.0 represents the ability of e-vehicles to recharge
    200 miles of actual range within 20 minutes, which demonstrates fitness for long
    distances.

    Cars and method

    Cars tested for P3CI USA:

    Not Tax Credit eligible

    - BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe

    - BMW iX xDrive50

    - KIA EV6 RWD

    - Lucid Air Grand Touring

    - Polestar 2 LR Single Motor

    - Porsche Taycan GTS

    - Tesla Model S Plaid

    Tax Credit eligible

    - Ford F-150 Lightning 4WD Extended Range

    - Ford Mustang Mach-E CAL RT 1 ER RWD

    - Rivian R1T

    - Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD

    - Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD

    - VW ID.4 Pro

    The charging curves applied are the result of multiple tests at optimal
    conditions (preconditioned), conducted by P3 experts with measurement equipment
    at high power charging stations (>=200 kW). Standardized consumption is based on
    EPA .

    See the full report for more information and test results:
    http://www.p3-group.com/p3-charging-index-us-report-06-23

    Contact:

    P3 USA, Inc.

    Simon Buderath

    mailto:simon.buderath@p3-group.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170232/5533000
    OTS: P3 Group GmbH



