P3 Charging Index / Report Long distance suitability of electric vehicles based on energy consumption and charging curves

Sacramento, CA (ots) - The P3 Charging Index (P3CI) was created by international

consulting firm P3 (https://www.p3-group.com/) in 2019 to compare the 'actual'

charging speed of electric vehicles. Over the past years, it has established

itself as an independent standardization in the German and European EV market.

This year, the team tested cars from both American and international

manufacturers under US-circumstances.



The decisive parameter for the P3CI is the time required to recharge an electric

vehicle's range to determine its suitability for long distances and every-day

usage. Instead of the usual comparisons of charging power in kilowatts (kW), the

P3CI uses the vehicles' consumption data and charging curves to depict the time

they take to recharge range in miles.



