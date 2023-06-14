    checkAd

    Exide Technologies leads the way in Energy Storage Systems, pioneering a sustainable future (FOTO)

    München (ots) - Exide Technologies (https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en) , an
    international leader in battery storage solutions is revolutionizing the energy
    industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a
    legacy spanning over 135 years, Exide Technologies has become a trusted partner
    for industries worldwide, seamlessly integrating renewable energy into their
    offerings. Exide Technologies offers an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge
    battery storage solutions and customized energy systems powered by lithium-ion
    technology. These advanced systems empower businesses and communities to
    stabilize the grid, optimize energy usage, enhance operational efficiency, and
    minimize environmental impact.

    - Over 50 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects
    - Committed to sustainability and driving the transition towards net-zero

    In the pursuit of a net-zero world, energy management and storage solutions play
    a crucial role. Exide's Customized Energy Systems (CES)
    (https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en/solutions/customized-energy-systems) , built
    on advanced lithium-ion battery technology, offering comprehensive solutions for
    stationary and mobile energy storage needs. These systems provide efficient
    energy management, grid stabilization, backup power, demand response
    capabilities, and seamless integration with renewable energy sources, reducing
    carbon emissions and the environmental footprint.

    Exide Technologies leads the industry in battery storage solutions, championing
    innovation, sustainability, and the transition to an eco-friendly energy
    landscape. With their cutting-edge offerings and dedication to customer
    satisfaction, Exide Technologies is shaping the future of energy storage and
    contributing to a more sustainable and resilient world.

    Exide Technologies' Customized Energy Systems (CES) play a pivotal role in:

    1. Storage Capacity: Providing substantial storage capacities to retain surplus
    energy from renewable sources
    2. Grid Stability and Reliability: Acting as a buffer against supply-demand
    imbalances and grid fluctuations
    3. Power Boosting, Peak Shaving and Load Management: Ultra-fast-charging,
    mitigating peak energy requirements, reducing strain on the grid, and
    lowering costs
    4. Frequency Regulation: Offering prompt response to stabilize grid frequency
    5. Backup Power: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to critical loads,
    enhancing system resilience
    6. Renewable Integration: Enabling seamless integration of renewable energy
    sources into the grid
    7. Microgrid Support: Enhancing stability and resilience in localized energy
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Exide Technologies leads the way in Energy Storage Systems, pioneering a sustainable future (FOTO) Exide Technologies (https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en) , an international leader in battery storage solutions is revolutionizing the energy industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a legacy spanning over 135 …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    256 Leser
    DUH enttarnt im Diesel-Abgasskandal Thermofenster bei BMW / Alarmierende Stickoxid-Emissionen ...
    252 Leser
    Beitragsservice stellt Jahresbericht 2022 vor - Krieg und Zeitenwende bislang ohne nennenswerte ...
    208 Leser
    ITM eröffnet weltweit größte Anlage zur Produktion von Lutetium-177 für ...
    188 Leser
    ALDI setzt in TANDIL 3-in-1-Box erstmals recycelten Kunststoff aus dem Gelben Sack ein (FOTO)
    188 Leser
    Schleswig-Holsteins Stromkunden subventionieren die Energiewende mit 140 Mio. Euro pro Jahr
    180 Leser
    Deutsche Umwelthilfe überführt BMW der Verwendung von Abschalteinrichtungen: Höchste bisher von Emissions-Kontroll-Institut gemessene Stickoxidemissionen bei ...
    180 Leser
    Kostbare Ressource Wasser: L'Oréal zeigt auf dem GREENTECH FESTIVAL in Berlin Lösungen für Industrie, ...
    176 Leser
    Christian Polenz übernimmt Vorstandsvorsitz der TeamBank von Frank Mühlbauer (FOTO)
    172 Leser
    Auf der Intersolar präsentiert "Omnis Power" doppelseitige Solarzellen der neuen ...
    164 Leser
    Medi Talents GmbH bezieht neuen Standort und sucht neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
    408 Leser
    Gero Bergmann zum vdp-Präsidenten gewählt
    368 Leser
    Der neue Mitsubishi COLT: Rückkehr einer Ikone (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Power2Drive: wherever SIM präsentiert M2M-Lösung für sicheren Fernzugriff auf E-Ladeinfrastruktur ...
    308 Leser
    Matthias Niggehoff: Wie emotionale Ansprache das Kaufverhalten beeinflusst (FOTO)
    304 Leser
    "LADEgenius" - LADE GmbH stellt auf der Power2Drive den ersten KI-gestützten ...
    300 Leser
    DIHAG blickt auf der METEC 2023 nach Turnaround optimistisch nach vorn
    292 Leser
    Thoendl Investments öffnet sich für Kleinanleger
    292 Leser
    PHARMA PRIVAT beteiligt sich an IhreApotheken.de
    268 Leser
    DIGISUSTAIN - WE NEED CHANGE / Konferenzen und Ausstellung zu Nachhaltigkeit durch Digitalisierung / 250 internationale Sprecher: innen aus über 18 Ländern in zwölf Einzelkonferenzen an zwei Tagen
    264 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1780 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    848 Leser
    BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
    776 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    748 Leser
    1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
    712 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
    612 Leser
    Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
    596 Leser
    POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
    576 Leser
    KORREKTUR: Erzeugerpreise Januar bis März 2023 revidiert: +6,7 % März 2023 gegenüber März ...
    564 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7927 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6012 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5975 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4597 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4504 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4471 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser