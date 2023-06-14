Exide Technologies leads the way in Energy Storage Systems, pioneering a sustainable future (FOTO)

München (ots) - Exide Technologies (https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en) , an

international leader in battery storage solutions is revolutionizing the energy

industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a

legacy spanning over 135 years, Exide Technologies has become a trusted partner

for industries worldwide, seamlessly integrating renewable energy into their

offerings. Exide Technologies offers an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge

battery storage solutions and customized energy systems powered by lithium-ion

technology. These advanced systems empower businesses and communities to

stabilize the grid, optimize energy usage, enhance operational efficiency, and

minimize environmental impact.



- Over 50 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects

- Committed to sustainability and driving the transition towards net-zero



