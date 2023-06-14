Exide Technologies leads the way in Energy Storage Systems, pioneering a sustainable future (FOTO)
München (ots) - Exide Technologies (https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en) , an
international leader in battery storage solutions is revolutionizing the energy
industry with its unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability. With a
legacy spanning over 135 years, Exide Technologies has become a trusted partner
for industries worldwide, seamlessly integrating renewable energy into their
offerings. Exide Technologies offers an extensive portfolio of cutting-edge
battery storage solutions and customized energy systems powered by lithium-ion
technology. These advanced systems empower businesses and communities to
stabilize the grid, optimize energy usage, enhance operational efficiency, and
minimize environmental impact.
- Over 50 MWh of installed lithium-ion storage projects
- Committed to sustainability and driving the transition towards net-zero
In the pursuit of a net-zero world, energy management and storage solutions play
a crucial role. Exide's Customized Energy Systems (CES)
(https://www.exidegroup.com/eu/en/solutions/customized-energy-systems) , built
on advanced lithium-ion battery technology, offering comprehensive solutions for
stationary and mobile energy storage needs. These systems provide efficient
energy management, grid stabilization, backup power, demand response
capabilities, and seamless integration with renewable energy sources, reducing
carbon emissions and the environmental footprint.
Exide Technologies leads the industry in battery storage solutions, championing
innovation, sustainability, and the transition to an eco-friendly energy
landscape. With their cutting-edge offerings and dedication to customer
satisfaction, Exide Technologies is shaping the future of energy storage and
contributing to a more sustainable and resilient world.
Exide Technologies' Customized Energy Systems (CES) play a pivotal role in:
1. Storage Capacity: Providing substantial storage capacities to retain surplus
energy from renewable sources
2. Grid Stability and Reliability: Acting as a buffer against supply-demand
imbalances and grid fluctuations
3. Power Boosting, Peak Shaving and Load Management: Ultra-fast-charging,
mitigating peak energy requirements, reducing strain on the grid, and
lowering costs
4. Frequency Regulation: Offering prompt response to stabilize grid frequency
5. Backup Power: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to critical loads,
enhancing system resilience
6. Renewable Integration: Enabling seamless integration of renewable energy
sources into the grid
7. Microgrid Support: Enhancing stability and resilience in localized energy
