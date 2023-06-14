HEIDELBERG sets a new course following a successful financial year
Heidelberg (ots) -
- Targets met in a difficult economic environment in financial year 2022/2023-
free cash flow benefits from non-recurring effects
- New strategy offers prospects for the future - expanding scope of printing and
unlocking new markets
- Growth through own internal efforts - HEIDELBERG initiates value creation
program to strengthen financial power
- Outlook for FY 2023/2024 - shaped by uncertainties in economic policy
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) exceeded its targets in the
challenging financial year 2022/2023. The technology company generated sales of
EUR2.435 billion compared with EUR2.183 billion in the previous year, which
represents an increase of around 12 percent. The adjusted operating result rose
from 5.1 percent to 7.2 percent. The free cash flow was positive at EUR72
million, but this figure benefited from non-recurring effects. "We achieved a
good outcome in a challenging environment in the financial year just closed,"
says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. "Faced with further cost increases and a
level of profitability that remains low, HEIDELBERG is initiating a value
creation program," he adds. The aim is to further boost the company's financial
strength and step-up investments in growth areas.
The new business strategy will lay the foundation for future investments. With
its dual-track strategy, HEIDELBERG is pursuing two key strategic approaches.
Firstly, the company is looking to make an impression on the printing market
beyond its business with sheetfed offset presses, especially in the packaging
market and digital printing. And, secondly, as it has already done with its
wallbox business, HEIDELBERG will be unlocking new markets alongside its core
business.
Scope for growth - targeting a higher free cash flow
To deliver innovation and, in particular, the associated growth, HEIDELBERG
requires the necessary resources - whether to further strengthen its product
portfolio in the growing packaging sector or to fund a development budget for
the successful expansion of digital printing. With this in mind, the company is
looking to significantly increase its free cash flow in the medium term. "We
will provide and redistribute the resources for growth through our own internal
efforts so as to successfully implement our growth strategy," explains
HEIDELBERG CFO Tania von der Goltz. That particularly applies to the market
environment, which remains challenging and shapes the outlook for 2024.
Successful financial year 2022/2023 in a difficult economic environment
Thanks to a strong final quarter, sales in financial year 2022/2023 were
slightly higher than the forecast level of EUR2.3 billion, amounting to around
