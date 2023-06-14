    checkAd

    HEIDELBERG sets a new course following a successful financial year

    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - Targets met in a difficult economic environment in financial year 2022/2023-
    free cash flow benefits from non-recurring effects
    - New strategy offers prospects for the future - expanding scope of printing and
    unlocking new markets
    - Growth through own internal efforts - HEIDELBERG initiates value creation
    program to strengthen financial power
    - Outlook for FY 2023/2024 - shaped by uncertainties in economic policy

    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) exceeded its targets in the
    challenging financial year 2022/2023. The technology company generated sales of
    EUR2.435 billion compared with EUR2.183 billion in the previous year, which
    represents an increase of around 12 percent. The adjusted operating result rose
    from 5.1 percent to 7.2 percent. The free cash flow was positive at EUR72
    million, but this figure benefited from non-recurring effects. "We achieved a
    good outcome in a challenging environment in the financial year just closed,"
    says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. "Faced with further cost increases and a
    level of profitability that remains low, HEIDELBERG is initiating a value
    creation program," he adds. The aim is to further boost the company's financial
    strength and step-up investments in growth areas.

    The new business strategy will lay the foundation for future investments. With
    its dual-track strategy, HEIDELBERG is pursuing two key strategic approaches.

    Firstly, the company is looking to make an impression on the printing market
    beyond its business with sheetfed offset presses, especially in the packaging
    market and digital printing. And, secondly, as it has already done with its
    wallbox business, HEIDELBERG will be unlocking new markets alongside its core
    business.

    Scope for growth - targeting a higher free cash flow

    To deliver innovation and, in particular, the associated growth, HEIDELBERG
    requires the necessary resources - whether to further strengthen its product
    portfolio in the growing packaging sector or to fund a development budget for
    the successful expansion of digital printing. With this in mind, the company is
    looking to significantly increase its free cash flow in the medium term. "We
    will provide and redistribute the resources for growth through our own internal
    efforts so as to successfully implement our growth strategy," explains
    HEIDELBERG CFO Tania von der Goltz. That particularly applies to the market
    environment, which remains challenging and shapes the outlook for 2024.

    Successful financial year 2022/2023 in a difficult economic environment

    Thanks to a strong final quarter, sales in financial year 2022/2023 were
    slightly higher than the forecast level of EUR2.3 billion, amounting to around
