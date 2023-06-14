HEIDELBERG sets a new course following a successful financial year

Heidelberg (ots) -



- Targets met in a difficult economic environment in financial year 2022/2023-

free cash flow benefits from non-recurring effects

- New strategy offers prospects for the future - expanding scope of printing and

unlocking new markets

- Growth through own internal efforts - HEIDELBERG initiates value creation

program to strengthen financial power

- Outlook for FY 2023/2024 - shaped by uncertainties in economic policy



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) exceeded its targets in the

challenging financial year 2022/2023. The technology company generated sales of

EUR2.435 billion compared with EUR2.183 billion in the previous year, which

represents an increase of around 12 percent. The adjusted operating result rose

from 5.1 percent to 7.2 percent. The free cash flow was positive at EUR72

million, but this figure benefited from non-recurring effects. "We achieved a

good outcome in a challenging environment in the financial year just closed,"

says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz. "Faced with further cost increases and a

level of profitability that remains low, HEIDELBERG is initiating a value

creation program," he adds. The aim is to further boost the company's financial

strength and step-up investments in growth areas.





