LONGi presents "STAR Innovative Ecological Collaboration Platform" at Intersolar 2023 to build global ecosystem for PV innovation

Munich (ots) - Today, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. debuted its "STAR

Innovative Ecological Cooperation Platform" in Europe during this year's

Intersolar exhibition in Munich, Germany. The global platform will focus on the

development of PV innovation technology and serve as an enabler for building a

coalition of international experts from science, industry, academics, and civil

society and foster open sharing, innovation and mutual exchange. Its mission is

to promote innovation trends, gathering global ideas, integrating solutions,

connecting high-quality resources, and promoting technological innovation in the

global photovoltaic industry to build a world-leading green energy ecosystem.



Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, commented: "The platform runs under the

theme "Technology Innovation-From Possible to Feasible" and was developed to

build a global zero-carbon technology innovation center and a global

collaborative innovation ecosystem. To make solar for all in the world

accessible and affordable, we need to continuously promote the improvement of

the global photovoltaic technology. This will only be possible when we work

together and join global forces."





Three major implementation strategies set out platform's frameworkIn order to help the platform achieve the above goals, LONGi has initiallydeveloped three strategic pillars. The first one looks at innovative planningsystems, technological breakthrough projects, simulation design systems andentrepreneurial incubation strategies. The second one will focus on buildingcollaboration platforms with industrial chains and academic circles whereas thelast one will deal with innovation funds, project incentives and expert systems.The platform will gather experts from universities, research institutes,technology research companies, industrial chain startups, PV companies,consulting institutions and many more.LONGi has a long history of building strategic collaboration partnershipsLONGi looks back on long-standing cooperations with renowned institutes andscientific research institutions which are, to a large extent, intended toimplement zero-carbon-oriented energy research projects and promote thesustainable development of green energy.As part of its academic circles, LONGi has already established close ties withworld-renowned universities such as the University of New South Wales inAustralia and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.LONGi has successfully incubated several leading innovative technologiesPreviously, LONGi has successfully incubated several leading innovativetechnologies in the industry through collaborative innovation with upstream anddownstream partners in the industry chain. This includes achieving breakthroughswith LAPLACE in the mass production of the PERC cell technology andnext-generation high-efficiency cell storage. LONGi has also been working withDR Laser to apply laser micro-etching technology to the industrialization ofHPBC. Also, LONGi cooperated with Shenzhen Goldstone on graphite boats andthermal field insulation products. They have all contributed to cost reduction,enhanced efficiency, and overall advancement in the industry. Additionally, thecost of photovoltaic electricity could also be reduced.LONGi plans introduction of global technology challengeLONGi intends the launch a global technology challenge in the future, aiming todiscover outstanding talents in cutting-edge technologies and related fieldsaround the world. This will pose a further essential corner stone that allowsfor new industry incubation and technological upgrading. It also fuels intoLONGi's fundamental guiding principles to continuously improve the solar cellconversion efficiency and reduce costs across the entire photovoltaic industrythrough the industrialization of advanced technologies."Embracing an open ecosystem to foster global photovoltaic innovation for thenext decade and beyond is another important step towards carbon neutrality. Weare proud about this unwavering commitment to technological innovationthroughout the company. It underscores our global leadership as a responsiblecorporate citizen. We seek to build a fully open ecosystem that unites allinnovative forces, and constantly promotes high-quality innovation in the solarindustry", said Nick Wang, Vice President of LONGi Europe for DG.