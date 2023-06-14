LONGi presents "STAR Innovative Ecological Collaboration Platform" at Intersolar 2023 to build global ecosystem for PV innovation
Munich (ots) - Today, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. debuted its "STAR
Innovative Ecological Cooperation Platform" in Europe during this year's
Intersolar exhibition in Munich, Germany. The global platform will focus on the
development of PV innovation technology and serve as an enabler for building a
coalition of international experts from science, industry, academics, and civil
society and foster open sharing, innovation and mutual exchange. Its mission is
to promote innovation trends, gathering global ideas, integrating solutions,
connecting high-quality resources, and promoting technological innovation in the
global photovoltaic industry to build a world-leading green energy ecosystem.
Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, commented: "The platform runs under the
theme "Technology Innovation-From Possible to Feasible" and was developed to
build a global zero-carbon technology innovation center and a global
collaborative innovation ecosystem. To make solar for all in the world
accessible and affordable, we need to continuously promote the improvement of
the global photovoltaic technology. This will only be possible when we work
together and join global forces."
Three major implementation strategies set out platform's framework
In order to help the platform achieve the above goals, LONGi has initially
developed three strategic pillars. The first one looks at innovative planning
systems, technological breakthrough projects, simulation design systems and
entrepreneurial incubation strategies. The second one will focus on building
collaboration platforms with industrial chains and academic circles whereas the
last one will deal with innovation funds, project incentives and expert systems.
The platform will gather experts from universities, research institutes,
technology research companies, industrial chain startups, PV companies,
consulting institutions and many more.
LONGi has a long history of building strategic collaboration partnerships
LONGi looks back on long-standing cooperations with renowned institutes and
scientific research institutions which are, to a large extent, intended to
implement zero-carbon-oriented energy research projects and promote the
sustainable development of green energy.
As part of its academic circles, LONGi has already established close ties with
world-renowned universities such as the University of New South Wales in
Australia and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.
LONGi has successfully incubated several leading innovative technologies
Previously, LONGi has successfully incubated several leading innovative
technologies in the industry through collaborative innovation with upstream and
downstream partners in the industry chain. This includes achieving breakthroughs
with LAPLACE in the mass production of the PERC cell technology and
next-generation high-efficiency cell storage. LONGi has also been working with
DR Laser to apply laser micro-etching technology to the industrialization of
HPBC. Also, LONGi cooperated with Shenzhen Goldstone on graphite boats and
thermal field insulation products. They have all contributed to cost reduction,
enhanced efficiency, and overall advancement in the industry. Additionally, the
cost of photovoltaic electricity could also be reduced.
LONGi plans introduction of global technology challenge
LONGi intends the launch a global technology challenge in the future, aiming to
discover outstanding talents in cutting-edge technologies and related fields
around the world. This will pose a further essential corner stone that allows
for new industry incubation and technological upgrading. It also fuels into
LONGi's fundamental guiding principles to continuously improve the solar cell
conversion efficiency and reduce costs across the entire photovoltaic industry
through the industrialization of advanced technologies.
"Embracing an open ecosystem to foster global photovoltaic innovation for the
next decade and beyond is another important step towards carbon neutrality. We
are proud about this unwavering commitment to technological innovation
throughout the company. It underscores our global leadership as a responsible
corporate citizen. We seek to build a fully open ecosystem that unites all
innovative forces, and constantly promotes high-quality innovation in the solar
industry", said Nick Wang, Vice President of LONGi Europe for DG.
Presskit: https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/intersolar-presskit
Media Contact
Nadine Bütow
Head of European Communications
mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com
Timo Helmke
PR Manager Europe
mailto:timohelmke@longi.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5534326
OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
