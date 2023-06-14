    checkAd

    LONGi presents "STAR Innovative Ecological Collaboration Platform" at Intersolar 2023 to build global ecosystem for PV innovation

    Munich (ots) - Today, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. debuted its "STAR
    Innovative Ecological Cooperation Platform" in Europe during this year's
    Intersolar exhibition in Munich, Germany. The global platform will focus on the
    development of PV innovation technology and serve as an enabler for building a
    coalition of international experts from science, industry, academics, and civil
    society and foster open sharing, innovation and mutual exchange. Its mission is
    to promote innovation trends, gathering global ideas, integrating solutions,
    connecting high-quality resources, and promoting technological innovation in the
    global photovoltaic industry to build a world-leading green energy ecosystem.

    Dennis She, Vice President of LONGi, commented: "The platform runs under the
    theme "Technology Innovation-From Possible to Feasible" and was developed to
    build a global zero-carbon technology innovation center and a global
    collaborative innovation ecosystem. To make solar for all in the world
    accessible and affordable, we need to continuously promote the improvement of
    the global photovoltaic technology. This will only be possible when we work
    together and join global forces."

    Three major implementation strategies set out platform's framework

    In order to help the platform achieve the above goals, LONGi has initially
    developed three strategic pillars. The first one looks at innovative planning
    systems, technological breakthrough projects, simulation design systems and
    entrepreneurial incubation strategies. The second one will focus on building
    collaboration platforms with industrial chains and academic circles whereas the
    last one will deal with innovation funds, project incentives and expert systems.

    The platform will gather experts from universities, research institutes,
    technology research companies, industrial chain startups, PV companies,
    consulting institutions and many more.

    LONGi has a long history of building strategic collaboration partnerships

    LONGi looks back on long-standing cooperations with renowned institutes and
    scientific research institutions which are, to a large extent, intended to
    implement zero-carbon-oriented energy research projects and promote the
    sustainable development of green energy.

    As part of its academic circles, LONGi has already established close ties with
    world-renowned universities such as the University of New South Wales in
    Australia and the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands.

    LONGi has successfully incubated several leading innovative technologies

    Previously, LONGi has successfully incubated several leading innovative
    technologies in the industry through collaborative innovation with upstream and
    downstream partners in the industry chain. This includes achieving breakthroughs
    with LAPLACE in the mass production of the PERC cell technology and
    next-generation high-efficiency cell storage. LONGi has also been working with
    DR Laser to apply laser micro-etching technology to the industrialization of
    HPBC. Also, LONGi cooperated with Shenzhen Goldstone on graphite boats and
    thermal field insulation products. They have all contributed to cost reduction,
    enhanced efficiency, and overall advancement in the industry. Additionally, the
    cost of photovoltaic electricity could also be reduced.

    LONGi plans introduction of global technology challenge

    LONGi intends the launch a global technology challenge in the future, aiming to
    discover outstanding talents in cutting-edge technologies and related fields
    around the world. This will pose a further essential corner stone that allows
    for new industry incubation and technological upgrading. It also fuels into
    LONGi's fundamental guiding principles to continuously improve the solar cell
    conversion efficiency and reduce costs across the entire photovoltaic industry
    through the industrialization of advanced technologies.

    "Embracing an open ecosystem to foster global photovoltaic innovation for the
    next decade and beyond is another important step towards carbon neutrality. We
    are proud about this unwavering commitment to technological innovation
    throughout the company. It underscores our global leadership as a responsible
    corporate citizen. We seek to build a fully open ecosystem that unites all
    innovative forces, and constantly promotes high-quality innovation in the solar
    industry", said Nick Wang, Vice President of LONGi Europe for DG.

    Presskit: https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/intersolar-presskit

    Media Contact

    Nadine Bütow
    Head of European Communications
    mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com

    Timo Helmke
    PR Manager Europe
    mailto:timohelmke@longi.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5534326
    OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.



