    LONGi Solar and Energy3000 sign 1.5 GW supply framework agreement (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - LONGi Solar Technologies, a leading global solar technology
    company, and Energy3000, an internationally operating full-service provider for
    photovoltaic products and solutions based in Austria, have entered a multi-year
    supply framework agreement. The official signing ceremonies have been celebrated
    today at Intersolar 2023 in Munich.

    The framework agreement spans three years and comprises the supply of at least
    1.5 GW of LONGi Solar modules destined for several projects throughout Europe
    and beyond. With this agreement, the customers of Energy3000 are able to realize
    their projects with industry-leading products from LONGI Solar and reach their
    full potential.

    The agreement allows Energy3000 to access LONGi's entire product chain according
    to the needs of its customers. Among the product range is LONGi's Hi-MO 6 series
    setting new design and technology standards in the DG market with a maximum
    efficiency of 23.2% enabled by its HPBC technology (Hybrid Passivated
    Back-Contact Cell), as well as the new Hi-MO 7, an ultra-high-value modular
    product created by LONGi for large ground power stations around the world that
    employs the HPDC technology (High Performance and Hybrid Passivated
    Dual-Junction Cell).

    Christian Bairhuber, CEO of Energy3000, commented: "In the era of terawatt and
    exponential growth, you need reliable partners on your side to ensure planning
    security and a speedy implementation of your project pipelines. Therefore, we
    are looking very much forward to our extended cooperation with LONGi. Their
    top-notch and high-efficiency products support us in providing and accelerating
    industrial excellence."

    During the signing ceremonies at the Intersolar 2023 in Munich, LONGi's vice
    president for DG in Europe, Nick Wang said: "We are proud to be a chosen partner
    of Energy3000. This underlines our long-term and trustful relationship, and we
    are thrilled to support Energy3000 in its efforts to accelerate the energy
    transition - this is our shared goal."

    Michael Bairhuber, Head of Sales at Energy3000, added: "The agreement with LONGi
    will support us to significantly expand our presence in the European market as
    well as to diversify the expansion of our solar generation capacities in
    Europe."

    Presskit: https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/intersolar-presskit

    Media Contact:

    Nadine Bütow
    Head of European Communications
    mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5534518
    OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.



