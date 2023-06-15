LONGi Solar and Energy3000 sign 1.5 GW supply framework agreement (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - LONGi Solar Technologies, a leading global solar technology

company, and Energy3000, an internationally operating full-service provider for

photovoltaic products and solutions based in Austria, have entered a multi-year

supply framework agreement. The official signing ceremonies have been celebrated

today at Intersolar 2023 in Munich.



The framework agreement spans three years and comprises the supply of at least

1.5 GW of LONGi Solar modules destined for several projects throughout Europe

and beyond. With this agreement, the customers of Energy3000 are able to realize

their projects with industry-leading products from LONGI Solar and reach their

full potential.





The agreement allows Energy3000 to access LONGi's entire product chain accordingto the needs of its customers. Among the product range is LONGi's Hi-MO 6 seriessetting new design and technology standards in the DG market with a maximumefficiency of 23.2% enabled by its HPBC technology (Hybrid PassivatedBack-Contact Cell), as well as the new Hi-MO 7, an ultra-high-value modularproduct created by LONGi for large ground power stations around the world thatemploys the HPDC technology (High Performance and Hybrid PassivatedDual-Junction Cell).Christian Bairhuber, CEO of Energy3000, commented: "In the era of terawatt andexponential growth, you need reliable partners on your side to ensure planningsecurity and a speedy implementation of your project pipelines. Therefore, weare looking very much forward to our extended cooperation with LONGi. Theirtop-notch and high-efficiency products support us in providing and acceleratingindustrial excellence."During the signing ceremonies at the Intersolar 2023 in Munich, LONGi's vicepresident for DG in Europe, Nick Wang said: "We are proud to be a chosen partnerof Energy3000. This underlines our long-term and trustful relationship, and weare thrilled to support Energy3000 in its efforts to accelerate the energytransition - this is our shared goal."Michael Bairhuber, Head of Sales at Energy3000, added: "The agreement with LONGiwill support us to significantly expand our presence in the European market aswell as to diversify the expansion of our solar generation capacities inEurope."