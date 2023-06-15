LONGi Solar and Energy3000 sign 1.5 GW supply framework agreement (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - LONGi Solar Technologies, a leading global solar technology
company, and Energy3000, an internationally operating full-service provider for
photovoltaic products and solutions based in Austria, have entered a multi-year
supply framework agreement. The official signing ceremonies have been celebrated
today at Intersolar 2023 in Munich.
The framework agreement spans three years and comprises the supply of at least
1.5 GW of LONGi Solar modules destined for several projects throughout Europe
and beyond. With this agreement, the customers of Energy3000 are able to realize
their projects with industry-leading products from LONGI Solar and reach their
full potential.
company, and Energy3000, an internationally operating full-service provider for
photovoltaic products and solutions based in Austria, have entered a multi-year
supply framework agreement. The official signing ceremonies have been celebrated
today at Intersolar 2023 in Munich.
The framework agreement spans three years and comprises the supply of at least
1.5 GW of LONGi Solar modules destined for several projects throughout Europe
and beyond. With this agreement, the customers of Energy3000 are able to realize
their projects with industry-leading products from LONGI Solar and reach their
full potential.
The agreement allows Energy3000 to access LONGi's entire product chain according
to the needs of its customers. Among the product range is LONGi's Hi-MO 6 series
setting new design and technology standards in the DG market with a maximum
efficiency of 23.2% enabled by its HPBC technology (Hybrid Passivated
Back-Contact Cell), as well as the new Hi-MO 7, an ultra-high-value modular
product created by LONGi for large ground power stations around the world that
employs the HPDC technology (High Performance and Hybrid Passivated
Dual-Junction Cell).
Christian Bairhuber, CEO of Energy3000, commented: "In the era of terawatt and
exponential growth, you need reliable partners on your side to ensure planning
security and a speedy implementation of your project pipelines. Therefore, we
are looking very much forward to our extended cooperation with LONGi. Their
top-notch and high-efficiency products support us in providing and accelerating
industrial excellence."
During the signing ceremonies at the Intersolar 2023 in Munich, LONGi's vice
president for DG in Europe, Nick Wang said: "We are proud to be a chosen partner
of Energy3000. This underlines our long-term and trustful relationship, and we
are thrilled to support Energy3000 in its efforts to accelerate the energy
transition - this is our shared goal."
Michael Bairhuber, Head of Sales at Energy3000, added: "The agreement with LONGi
will support us to significantly expand our presence in the European market as
well as to diversify the expansion of our solar generation capacities in
Europe."
Presskit: https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/intersolar-presskit
Media Contact:
Nadine Bütow
Head of European Communications
mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5534518
OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
to the needs of its customers. Among the product range is LONGi's Hi-MO 6 series
setting new design and technology standards in the DG market with a maximum
efficiency of 23.2% enabled by its HPBC technology (Hybrid Passivated
Back-Contact Cell), as well as the new Hi-MO 7, an ultra-high-value modular
product created by LONGi for large ground power stations around the world that
employs the HPDC technology (High Performance and Hybrid Passivated
Dual-Junction Cell).
Christian Bairhuber, CEO of Energy3000, commented: "In the era of terawatt and
exponential growth, you need reliable partners on your side to ensure planning
security and a speedy implementation of your project pipelines. Therefore, we
are looking very much forward to our extended cooperation with LONGi. Their
top-notch and high-efficiency products support us in providing and accelerating
industrial excellence."
During the signing ceremonies at the Intersolar 2023 in Munich, LONGi's vice
president for DG in Europe, Nick Wang said: "We are proud to be a chosen partner
of Energy3000. This underlines our long-term and trustful relationship, and we
are thrilled to support Energy3000 in its efforts to accelerate the energy
transition - this is our shared goal."
Michael Bairhuber, Head of Sales at Energy3000, added: "The agreement with LONGi
will support us to significantly expand our presence in the European market as
well as to diversify the expansion of our solar generation capacities in
Europe."
Presskit: https://www.longi.com/en/distributorbriefing/intersolar-presskit
Media Contact:
Nadine Bütow
Head of European Communications
mailto:nadinebuetow@longi.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168623/5534518
OTS: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 85 | 0 |