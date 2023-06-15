Berlin Cures Welcomes Oliver von Stein as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Growth / Phase II study for BC 007 in the indication Long COVID to start in June (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Berlin (ots) - 1 June 2023 - Berlin Cures, a biotechnology company specializedin neutralizing functional autoantibodies (fAABs), is pleased to announce theappointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Oliver von Stein. Heassumes the role with immediate effect and will work closely with Berlin Cures'co-founder Dr. Johannes Müller, who will hand over his CEO duties to drive thecompany's research activities as the new Chief Science Officer (CSO). Dr.Müller, an accomplished physician, researcher, and innovator, has beeninstrumental in the development of BC 007."We are excited to welcome Dr. Oliver von Stein as our new CEO to drive the nextphase of innovation and growth at Berlin Cures," said Rainer Böhm, Chairman ofthe Board of Directors . "We aspire to establish ourselves as a leading globalforce in the neutralization of functional autoantibodies (fAABs). With over twodecades of unwavering dedication to functional autoantibody research, we havesuccessfully identified a biotechnology capable of effectively neutralizingfAABs. Our extensive research findings indicate that this platform technologyholds immense potential in significantly alleviating or even curing a spectrumof diseases associated with fAABs, including Long COVID Syndrome (LCS), heartfailure, and numerous others. By tackling the root cause, Berlin Cures emergesas one of the pioneering entities committed to addressing this critical issue."Berlin Cures has received regulatory approvals to start a European multicenterPhase II clinical trial in the indication Long COVID with the molecule BC 007and will begin the trial this June. With this important milestone in thedevelopment of BC 007 Berlin Cures will be able to obtain clinically meaningfuland robust results on efficacy and tolerability of BC 007 with patientssuffering from Long COVID. Initial results are expected in early 2024.Dr. Oliver von Stein said: "I'm truly honored to be joining the esteemed team atBerlin Cures during this pivotal moment. As we embark on the Phase II study withBC 007 against Long COVID, the company is poised to enter a new phase of growth.Together, we will work towards achieving significant milestones in our missionto provide relief and cure for millions of patients afflicted by fAABs."Dr. von Stein, the founder of InDex Pharmaceuticals, brings a wealth ofexpertise in the field of biotechnology with more than two decades of experiencein driving scientific research and clinical development of nucleic-based drugs.