    Berlin Cures Welcomes Oliver von Stein as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Growth / Phase II study for BC 007 in the indication Long COVID to start in June (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - 1 June 2023 - Berlin Cures, a biotechnology company specialized
    in neutralizing functional autoantibodies (fAABs), is pleased to announce the
    appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Oliver von Stein. He
    assumes the role with immediate effect and will work closely with Berlin Cures'
    co-founder Dr. Johannes Müller, who will hand over his CEO duties to drive the
    company's research activities as the new Chief Science Officer (CSO). Dr.
    Müller, an accomplished physician, researcher, and innovator, has been
    instrumental in the development of BC 007.

    "We are excited to welcome Dr. Oliver von Stein as our new CEO to drive the next
    phase of innovation and growth at Berlin Cures," said Rainer Böhm, Chairman of
    the Board of Directors . "We aspire to establish ourselves as a leading global
    force in the neutralization of functional autoantibodies (fAABs). With over two
    decades of unwavering dedication to functional autoantibody research, we have
    successfully identified a biotechnology capable of effectively neutralizing
    fAABs. Our extensive research findings indicate that this platform technology
    holds immense potential in significantly alleviating or even curing a spectrum
    of diseases associated with fAABs, including Long COVID Syndrome (LCS), heart
    failure, and numerous others. By tackling the root cause, Berlin Cures emerges
    as one of the pioneering entities committed to addressing this critical issue."

    Berlin Cures has received regulatory approvals to start a European multicenter
    Phase II clinical trial in the indication Long COVID with the molecule BC 007
    and will begin the trial this June. With this important milestone in the
    development of BC 007 Berlin Cures will be able to obtain clinically meaningful
    and robust results on efficacy and tolerability of BC 007 with patients
    suffering from Long COVID. Initial results are expected in early 2024.

    Dr. Oliver von Stein said: "I'm truly honored to be joining the esteemed team at
    Berlin Cures during this pivotal moment. As we embark on the Phase II study with
    BC 007 against Long COVID, the company is poised to enter a new phase of growth.
    Together, we will work towards achieving significant milestones in our mission
    to provide relief and cure for millions of patients afflicted by fAABs."

    Dr. von Stein, the founder of InDex Pharmaceuticals, brings a wealth of
    expertise in the field of biotechnology with more than two decades of experience
    in driving scientific research and clinical development of nucleic-based drugs.
