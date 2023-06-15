Berlin Cures Welcomes Oliver von Stein as New CEO to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Growth / Phase II study for BC 007 in the indication Long COVID to start in June (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - 1 June 2023 - Berlin Cures, a biotechnology company specialized
in neutralizing functional autoantibodies (fAABs), is pleased to announce the
appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Oliver von Stein. He
assumes the role with immediate effect and will work closely with Berlin Cures'
co-founder Dr. Johannes Müller, who will hand over his CEO duties to drive the
company's research activities as the new Chief Science Officer (CSO). Dr.
Müller, an accomplished physician, researcher, and innovator, has been
instrumental in the development of BC 007.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. Oliver von Stein as our new CEO to drive the next
phase of innovation and growth at Berlin Cures," said Rainer Böhm, Chairman of
the Board of Directors . "We aspire to establish ourselves as a leading global
force in the neutralization of functional autoantibodies (fAABs). With over two
decades of unwavering dedication to functional autoantibody research, we have
successfully identified a biotechnology capable of effectively neutralizing
fAABs. Our extensive research findings indicate that this platform technology
holds immense potential in significantly alleviating or even curing a spectrum
of diseases associated with fAABs, including Long COVID Syndrome (LCS), heart
failure, and numerous others. By tackling the root cause, Berlin Cures emerges
as one of the pioneering entities committed to addressing this critical issue."
Berlin Cures has received regulatory approvals to start a European multicenter
Phase II clinical trial in the indication Long COVID with the molecule BC 007
and will begin the trial this June. With this important milestone in the
development of BC 007 Berlin Cures will be able to obtain clinically meaningful
and robust results on efficacy and tolerability of BC 007 with patients
suffering from Long COVID. Initial results are expected in early 2024.
Dr. Oliver von Stein said: "I'm truly honored to be joining the esteemed team at
Berlin Cures during this pivotal moment. As we embark on the Phase II study with
BC 007 against Long COVID, the company is poised to enter a new phase of growth.
Together, we will work towards achieving significant milestones in our mission
to provide relief and cure for millions of patients afflicted by fAABs."
Dr. von Stein, the founder of InDex Pharmaceuticals, brings a wealth of
expertise in the field of biotechnology with more than two decades of experience
in driving scientific research and clinical development of nucleic-based drugs.
