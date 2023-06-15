Customcells launches development partnership with OneD (FOTO)
Itzehoe / Palo Alto (ots) -
- Industrialization of BEV battery cells for an international automotive OEM
- Silicon as a material for a new era of electric vehicles
- SINANODE technology enables 4x charging speed while simultaneously reducing
costs
OneD Battery Sciences (https://onedsinanode.com/) and Customcells have entered
into a strategic, project-based partnership. The companies have agreed to
optimize, manufacture, and deliver BEV prototype cells to a global automotive
manufacturer in an initial joint project.
"The cooperation with OneD is another important step for Customcells on its way
to becoming a global player. Customized premium battery cells are the key to
sustainable mobility," said Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO Customcells.
Currently, most electric vehicles are either too expensive for the broad mass of
customers or their range is too limited. The reasons for this are the limited
energy density and the high cost of batteries.
OneD Battery Sciences aims to remove these two hurdles to e-mobility with its
SINANODE technology. Silicon added to battery anodes is the key, as ithas been a
promising material that can hold ten times as many ions per weight as graphite.
However, experiments with silicon have long been beset with technical problems.
This said, OneD's multi-patented developments eliminate these problems,
culminating today in the SINANODE technology. It stands for a graphite-silicon
composite anode. These anodes allow a fourfold increase in charging speed while
simultaneously reducing the cost of e-car batteries.
As a result, smaller and less expensive batteries will be possible, leading to
more affordable electric cars with greater range and faster charging
capabilities. Only with these cars will a glaring gap in the BEV model portfolio
be closed.
Customcells is now supporting OneD in the industrialization of cells with
SINANODE technology on a large scale. Together, OneD and Customcells will
produce prototype cells for a globally represented renowned automotive
manufacturer. OneD will leverage Customcells' development expertise and
extensive experience for an automotive application.
"OneD's goal has always been to make silicon a viable material for a new era of
electric vehicles. We believe that the winners of the electric vehicle race will
be those who can effectively add more silicon to the battery cell at a low cost
without disrupting existing supply chains and processes," said Yimin Zhu, CTO of
OneD Battery Sciences. "We look forward to working with Customcells with a great
deal of enthusiasm. This partnership will allow us to further accelerate the
adoption of low-cost electric vehicles."
