    Customcells launches development partnership with OneD (FOTO)

    Itzehoe / Palo Alto (ots) -

    - Industrialization of BEV battery cells for an international automotive OEM
    - Silicon as a material for a new era of electric vehicles
    - SINANODE technology enables 4x charging speed while simultaneously reducing
    costs

    OneD Battery Sciences (https://onedsinanode.com/) and Customcells have entered
    into a strategic, project-based partnership. The companies have agreed to
    optimize, manufacture, and deliver BEV prototype cells to a global automotive
    manufacturer in an initial joint project.

    "The cooperation with OneD is another important step for Customcells on its way
    to becoming a global player. Customized premium battery cells are the key to
    sustainable mobility," said Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO Customcells.

    Currently, most electric vehicles are either too expensive for the broad mass of
    customers or their range is too limited. The reasons for this are the limited
    energy density and the high cost of batteries.

    OneD Battery Sciences aims to remove these two hurdles to e-mobility with its
    SINANODE technology. Silicon added to battery anodes is the key, as ithas been a
    promising material that can hold ten times as many ions per weight as graphite.
    However, experiments with silicon have long been beset with technical problems.
    This said, OneD's multi-patented developments eliminate these problems,
    culminating today in the SINANODE technology. It stands for a graphite-silicon
    composite anode. These anodes allow a fourfold increase in charging speed while
    simultaneously reducing the cost of e-car batteries.

    As a result, smaller and less expensive batteries will be possible, leading to
    more affordable electric cars with greater range and faster charging
    capabilities. Only with these cars will a glaring gap in the BEV model portfolio
    be closed.

    Customcells is now supporting OneD in the industrialization of cells with
    SINANODE technology on a large scale. Together, OneD and Customcells will
    produce prototype cells for a globally represented renowned automotive
    manufacturer. OneD will leverage Customcells' development expertise and
    extensive experience for an automotive application.

    "OneD's goal has always been to make silicon a viable material for a new era of
    electric vehicles. We believe that the winners of the electric vehicle race will
    be those who can effectively add more silicon to the battery cell at a low cost
    without disrupting existing supply chains and processes," said Yimin Zhu, CTO of
    OneD Battery Sciences. "We look forward to working with Customcells with a great
    deal of enthusiasm. This partnership will allow us to further accelerate the
    adoption of low-cost electric vehicles."
