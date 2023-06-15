Customcells launches development partnership with OneD (FOTO)

Itzehoe / Palo Alto (ots) -



- Industrialization of BEV battery cells for an international automotive OEM

- Silicon as a material for a new era of electric vehicles

- SINANODE technology enables 4x charging speed while simultaneously reducing

costs



OneD Battery Sciences (https://onedsinanode.com/) and Customcells have entered

into a strategic, project-based partnership. The companies have agreed to

optimize, manufacture, and deliver BEV prototype cells to a global automotive

manufacturer in an initial joint project.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"The cooperation with OneD is another important step for Customcells on its wayto becoming a global player. Customized premium battery cells are the key tosustainable mobility," said Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO Customcells.Currently, most electric vehicles are either too expensive for the broad mass ofcustomers or their range is too limited. The reasons for this are the limitedenergy density and the high cost of batteries.OneD Battery Sciences aims to remove these two hurdles to e-mobility with itsSINANODE technology. Silicon added to battery anodes is the key, as ithas been apromising material that can hold ten times as many ions per weight as graphite.However, experiments with silicon have long been beset with technical problems.This said, OneD's multi-patented developments eliminate these problems,culminating today in the SINANODE technology. It stands for a graphite-siliconcomposite anode. These anodes allow a fourfold increase in charging speed whilesimultaneously reducing the cost of e-car batteries.As a result, smaller and less expensive batteries will be possible, leading tomore affordable electric cars with greater range and faster chargingcapabilities. Only with these cars will a glaring gap in the BEV model portfoliobe closed.Customcells is now supporting OneD in the industrialization of cells withSINANODE technology on a large scale. Together, OneD and Customcells willproduce prototype cells for a globally represented renowned automotivemanufacturer. OneD will leverage Customcells' development expertise andextensive experience for an automotive application."OneD's goal has always been to make silicon a viable material for a new era ofelectric vehicles. We believe that the winners of the electric vehicle race willbe those who can effectively add more silicon to the battery cell at a low costwithout disrupting existing supply chains and processes," said Yimin Zhu, CTO ofOneD Battery Sciences. "We look forward to working with Customcells with a greatdeal of enthusiasm. This partnership will allow us to further accelerate theadoption of low-cost electric vehicles."