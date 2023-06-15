33.5% - LONGi announces new conversion efficiency for its silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells at Intersolar Europe 2023

Munich (ots) - LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. announced its most recent

achievement of a new 33.5% efficiency for its perovskite-crystalline silicon

tandem solar cells based on commercial CZ silicon wafers at the world's leading

trade fair for the solar industry, the Intersolar 2023.



According to the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI), LONGi has achieved

conversion efficiency of 33.5% for silicon-perovskite tandem solar cells, an

increase of 1.7% from the previous 31.8% published on the 16th International

Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC) in

Shanghai. Currently this is the 2nd highest efficiency record in the world and

there is a possibility of continuous improvement in the future.



