Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging solution (FOTO)
- Circontrol focuses on improving the user experience of its new DC fast charger
Raption Compact 160
- New Lite Charging Hub, by DLM 7 Lite
- Genion One: New device for Photovoltaic Charging at home
The leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions, Circontrol,
presents in Munich, at Power2Drive exhibition, important improvements in the
user experience of its EV chargers, as well as a new load management solution
for Public Charge: the Lite Charging Hub, among other new products and features.
Circontrol focuses on improving the Raption user experience
The growing demand for electric vehicles is creating a great variety of EV
chargers users. In that context, Circontrol considers it essential to offer a
better user experience to adapt to user needs and guide them during the charging
process. That is why the company has been working on a number of improvements in
this field.
The manufacturer introduces the latest version of its Raption 150, the Raption
Compact 160 . This updated version not only increases output power to 160 kW,
but also focuses on improving the user experience . It includes a larger
touchscreen up to 15 inches, which is more durable and easier to read in
daylight. Additionally, It is more accessible to accommodate handicapped
individuals by adapting it to European standards and lowering the height of the
screen and holders. The new 90-degree position of the holders also makes it
easier to plug and unplug cables.
New Lite Charging Hub
This new solution is possible thanks to DLM 7 Lite , a new and compact version
of the company's Dynamic Load Management System ( DLM
(https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/dynamic-load-management/) ). This
cost-effective solution for public charging combines DC and AC stations and
minimizes operational costs .
One of the key features of the Lite Charging Hub
(https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/dynamic-load-management/lite-charging-hub/)
is its ability to combine a DC charger with up to 7 AC chargers , thereby
avoiding grid overloads. The DLM will prioritize DC charging transactions and
balance the AC charging points based on occupancy.
" This is a perfect solution for public areas where Charge Point Operators may
face supply limits . The system uses the Building Monitoring Kit (BMK), an
optional power analyzer for the DLM, to monitor the consumption of the DC
charger and to prioritize its charging sessions, preventing exceeding the power
requirements of the area, that is the quid of the solution ", explains Jose
Manuel Ruiz, the Product's Manager.
Genion One: New device for Photovoltaic Charging at home
The new Circontrol's device, Genion One
(https://circontrol.com/circontrol-launches-genion-one/) , compatible with the
home charger eHome Link, allows simultaneous charging of two EV using
photovoltaic energy and offers up to 3 modes of use
(https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/ac-wallbox/genion-one/) that allow charging
100% with solar energy, combining solar and grid power or at maximum available
power without risk of overconsumption. The eHome Link combined with the Genion
One are compatible with any self-consumption system on the market . This device
has already won two prestigious European design awards, the IF Design Awards and
the Red Dot Awards .
The company also presents a new full-service after-sales service
(https://circontrol.com/a-full-service-after-sales-service/) , developing a
network of local partners, as well as new functionalities
(https://circontrol.com/circontrols-platform-cosmos-adds-new-functionalities/)
for its management platform COSMOS
(https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/usage-management/) , by adding a new alerts
module, new advanced rate configuration and the possibility to establish a
charge schedule.
ABOUT CIRCONTROL
CIRCONTROL is a company with its own technology in which innovation is an
ongoing challenge. It was founded in 1997 to provide solutions to the world of
mobility and the field of EV recharging.
Since it was founded, it has devoted a major part of its resources to R&D,
manufacturing high-quality products, which has enabled it to become a leader in
standard solutions, but also in the most specific solutions required by the
electromobility market.
Its core business is developing mobility, efficient mobility solutions for
public and private car parks, and also e-mobility, with smart EV recharging
solutions.
Contact:
Roger Terricabras: mailto:rterricabras@circontrol.com / (+34) 697 43 44 54
http://www.circontrol.com
Twitter: @circontrol_com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/circontrol-s.a
Instagram: @circontrol
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162664/5535103
OTS: Circontrol SA
