    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging solution (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) -

    - Circontrol focuses on improving the user experience of its new DC fast charger
    Raption Compact 160
    - New Lite Charging Hub, by DLM 7 Lite
    - Genion One: New device for Photovoltaic Charging at home

    The leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions, Circontrol,
    presents in Munich, at Power2Drive exhibition, important improvements in the
    user experience of its EV chargers, as well as a new load management solution
    for Public Charge: the Lite Charging Hub, among other new products and features.

    Circontrol focuses on improving the Raption user experience

    The growing demand for electric vehicles is creating a great variety of EV
    chargers users. In that context, Circontrol considers it essential to offer a
    better user experience to adapt to user needs and guide them during the charging
    process. That is why the company has been working on a number of improvements in
    this field.

    The manufacturer introduces the latest version of its Raption 150, the Raption
    Compact 160 . This updated version not only increases output power to 160 kW,
    but also focuses on improving the user experience . It includes a larger
    touchscreen up to 15 inches, which is more durable and easier to read in
    daylight. Additionally, It is more accessible to accommodate handicapped
    individuals by adapting it to European standards and lowering the height of the
    screen and holders. The new 90-degree position of the holders also makes it
    easier to plug and unplug cables.

    New Lite Charging Hub

    This new solution is possible thanks to DLM 7 Lite , a new and compact version
    of the company's Dynamic Load Management System ( DLM
    (https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/dynamic-load-management/) ). This
    cost-effective solution for public charging combines DC and AC stations and
    minimizes operational costs .

    One of the key features of the Lite Charging Hub
    (https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/dynamic-load-management/lite-charging-hub/)
    is its ability to combine a DC charger with up to 7 AC chargers , thereby
    avoiding grid overloads. The DLM will prioritize DC charging transactions and
    balance the AC charging points based on occupancy.

    " This is a perfect solution for public areas where Charge Point Operators may
    face supply limits . The system uses the Building Monitoring Kit (BMK), an
    optional power analyzer for the DLM, to monitor the consumption of the DC
    charger and to prioritize its charging sessions, preventing exceeding the power
    requirements of the area, that is the quid of the solution ", explains Jose
    Manuel Ruiz, the Product's Manager.

    Genion One: New device for Photovoltaic Charging at home

    The new Circontrol's device, Genion One
    (https://circontrol.com/circontrol-launches-genion-one/) , compatible with the
    home charger eHome Link, allows simultaneous charging of two EV using
    photovoltaic energy and offers up to 3 modes of use
    (https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/ac-wallbox/genion-one/) that allow charging
    100% with solar energy, combining solar and grid power or at maximum available
    power without risk of overconsumption. The eHome Link combined with the Genion
    One are compatible with any self-consumption system on the market . This device
    has already won two prestigious European design awards, the IF Design Awards and
    the Red Dot Awards .

    The company also presents a new full-service after-sales service
    (https://circontrol.com/a-full-service-after-sales-service/) , developing a
    network of local partners, as well as new functionalities
    (https://circontrol.com/circontrols-platform-cosmos-adds-new-functionalities/)
    for its management platform COSMOS
    (https://circontrol.com/ev-charging/usage-management/) , by adding a new alerts
    module, new advanced rate configuration and the possibility to establish a
    charge schedule.

    ABOUT CIRCONTROL

    CIRCONTROL is a company with its own technology in which innovation is an
    ongoing challenge. It was founded in 1997 to provide solutions to the world of
    mobility and the field of EV recharging.

    Since it was founded, it has devoted a major part of its resources to R&D,
    manufacturing high-quality products, which has enabled it to become a leader in
    standard solutions, but also in the most specific solutions required by the
    electromobility market.

    Its core business is developing mobility, efficient mobility solutions for
    public and private car parks, and also e-mobility, with smart EV recharging
    solutions.

    Contact:

    Roger Terricabras: mailto:rterricabras@circontrol.com / (+34) 697 43 44 54
    http://www.circontrol.com
    Twitter: @circontrol_com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/circontrol-s.a
    Instagram: @circontrol

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162664/5535103
    OTS: Circontrol SA



     61   

