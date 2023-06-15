Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging solution (FOTO)

Munich (ots) -



- Circontrol focuses on improving the user experience of its new DC fast charger

Raption Compact 160

- New Lite Charging Hub, by DLM 7 Lite

- Genion One: New device for Photovoltaic Charging at home



The leading manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions, Circontrol,

presents in Munich, at Power2Drive exhibition, important improvements in the

user experience of its EV chargers, as well as a new load management solution

for Public Charge: the Lite Charging Hub, among other new products and features.





