    Pfisterer makes extensive material donation for the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine

    Winterbach, Germany (ots) - Pfisterer, a leading provider of energy
    infrastructure solutions, has made a significant product donation to Ukraine.
    This initiative is part of Pfisterer's commitment to providing rapid assistance
    to rebuild, repair, and strengthen the power grid in Ukraine. The donation was
    made possible in cooperation with the Service Desk Ukraine, an initiative by
    German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft), as
    well as the Blau-Gelbes Kreuz e.V. and the Energy Community Secretariat.

    Due to the extensive damage to the energy infrastructure in many parts of
    Ukraine, many people are currently without electricity supply. Pfisterer aims to
    make a contribution with the product donation to support the reconstruction and
    repair of the power grid. The products provided include a range of proven
    solutions for contacting, connecting and branching electrical conductors, which
    are used at the sensitive interfaces of power grids and are crucial for the
    reliable transmission and distribution of electrical energy.

    Rapid support where it is needed

    "We all know how crucial electricity is in our daily lives. Immediately after
    the targeted attack on Ukraine's power grid, we knew we had to help," said Dr.
    Konstantin Kurfiss, Managing Director of Pfisterer. "We are experts in
    connection technology for electrical conductors and our products are known for
    their quick installation, user-friendliness and reliability. This is exactly
    what is needed in Ukraine right now. We are very pleased that our donation can
    contribute to restoring electricity flowing locally."

    The relief supplies are currently on their way to Ukraine. The cooperation with
    the Service Desk Ukraine, the Blau-Gelbes Kreuz e.V. and the Energy Community
    Secretariat was crucial for the implementation of this donation."From the idea
    to the implementation, there was a lot of work to be done, despite the obvious
    match," said Director of Corporate Projects, Santiago Casado. "We would like to
    express our special thanks to all the partners and the project team who were
    instrumental in making this campaign a success." Alina Frolova, former Deputy
    Minister of Defense of Ukraine, expressed her delight: "It is difficult to
    imagine daily life without electricity. We are very grateful for the donation
    from Pfisterer, which will help many local people. The company's commitment and
    passion to support are outstanding!"

    Quickly deployable solutions for repair, commissioning and maintenance

    Pfisterer specializes in solutions for all aspects of contacting, insulating and
    connecting electrical conductors at high voltage levels. One particular focus is
    on pluggable connections that enable extremely fast, flexible connection and
    connection of equipment such as cables, transformers and switchgear. Energy
    suppliers worldwide use these technologies to quickly and easily repair
    potential damage to cable systems.

    Further information on the cooperation partners and images can be found in the
    press section at http://www.pfisterer.com

    Contact:

    Natalie Kiefer
    Project Manager Corporate Projects
    mailto:natalie.kiefer@pfisterer.com
    http://www.pfisterer.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170732/5535257
    OTS: Pfisterer



