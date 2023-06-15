Pfisterer makes extensive material donation for the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine

Winterbach, Germany (ots) - Pfisterer, a leading provider of energy

infrastructure solutions, has made a significant product donation to Ukraine.

This initiative is part of Pfisterer's commitment to providing rapid assistance

to rebuild, repair, and strengthen the power grid in Ukraine. The donation was

made possible in cooperation with the Service Desk Ukraine, an initiative by

German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft), as

well as the Blau-Gelbes Kreuz e.V. and the Energy Community Secretariat.



Due to the extensive damage to the energy infrastructure in many parts of

Ukraine, many people are currently without electricity supply. Pfisterer aims to

make a contribution with the product donation to support the reconstruction and

repair of the power grid. The products provided include a range of proven

solutions for contacting, connecting and branching electrical conductors, which

are used at the sensitive interfaces of power grids and are crucial for the

reliable transmission and distribution of electrical energy.





Rapid support where it is needed"We all know how crucial electricity is in our daily lives. Immediately afterthe targeted attack on Ukraine's power grid, we knew we had to help," said Dr.Konstantin Kurfiss, Managing Director of Pfisterer. "We are experts inconnection technology for electrical conductors and our products are known fortheir quick installation, user-friendliness and reliability. This is exactlywhat is needed in Ukraine right now. We are very pleased that our donation cancontribute to restoring electricity flowing locally."The relief supplies are currently on their way to Ukraine. The cooperation withthe Service Desk Ukraine, the Blau-Gelbes Kreuz e.V. and the Energy CommunitySecretariat was crucial for the implementation of this donation."From the ideato the implementation, there was a lot of work to be done, despite the obviousmatch," said Director of Corporate Projects, Santiago Casado. "We would like toexpress our special thanks to all the partners and the project team who wereinstrumental in making this campaign a success." Alina Frolova, former DeputyMinister of Defense of Ukraine, expressed her delight: "It is difficult toimagine daily life without electricity. We are very grateful for the donationfrom Pfisterer, which will help many local people. The company's commitment andpassion to support are outstanding!"Quickly deployable solutions for repair, commissioning and maintenancePfisterer specializes in solutions for all aspects of contacting, insulating andconnecting electrical conductors at high voltage levels. One particular focus ison pluggable connections that enable extremely fast, flexible connection andconnection of equipment such as cables, transformers and switchgear. Energysuppliers worldwide use these technologies to quickly and easily repairpotential damage to cable systems.