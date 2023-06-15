Pfisterer makes extensive material donation for the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine
Winterbach, Germany (ots) - Pfisterer, a leading provider of energy
infrastructure solutions, has made a significant product donation to Ukraine.
This initiative is part of Pfisterer's commitment to providing rapid assistance
to rebuild, repair, and strengthen the power grid in Ukraine. The donation was
made possible in cooperation with the Service Desk Ukraine, an initiative by
German Eastern Business Association (Ost-Ausschuss der Deutschen Wirtschaft), as
well as the Blau-Gelbes Kreuz e.V. and the Energy Community Secretariat.
Due to the extensive damage to the energy infrastructure in many parts of
Ukraine, many people are currently without electricity supply. Pfisterer aims to
make a contribution with the product donation to support the reconstruction and
repair of the power grid. The products provided include a range of proven
solutions for contacting, connecting and branching electrical conductors, which
are used at the sensitive interfaces of power grids and are crucial for the
reliable transmission and distribution of electrical energy.
Rapid support where it is needed
"We all know how crucial electricity is in our daily lives. Immediately after
the targeted attack on Ukraine's power grid, we knew we had to help," said Dr.
Konstantin Kurfiss, Managing Director of Pfisterer. "We are experts in
connection technology for electrical conductors and our products are known for
their quick installation, user-friendliness and reliability. This is exactly
what is needed in Ukraine right now. We are very pleased that our donation can
contribute to restoring electricity flowing locally."
The relief supplies are currently on their way to Ukraine. The cooperation with
the Service Desk Ukraine, the Blau-Gelbes Kreuz e.V. and the Energy Community
Secretariat was crucial for the implementation of this donation."From the idea
to the implementation, there was a lot of work to be done, despite the obvious
match," said Director of Corporate Projects, Santiago Casado. "We would like to
express our special thanks to all the partners and the project team who were
instrumental in making this campaign a success." Alina Frolova, former Deputy
Minister of Defense of Ukraine, expressed her delight: "It is difficult to
imagine daily life without electricity. We are very grateful for the donation
from Pfisterer, which will help many local people. The company's commitment and
passion to support are outstanding!"
Quickly deployable solutions for repair, commissioning and maintenance
Pfisterer specializes in solutions for all aspects of contacting, insulating and
connecting electrical conductors at high voltage levels. One particular focus is
on pluggable connections that enable extremely fast, flexible connection and
connection of equipment such as cables, transformers and switchgear. Energy
suppliers worldwide use these technologies to quickly and easily repair
potential damage to cable systems.
Further information on the cooperation partners and images can be found in the
press section at http://www.pfisterer.com
Contact:
Natalie Kiefer
Project Manager Corporate Projects
mailto:natalie.kiefer@pfisterer.com
http://www.pfisterer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170732/5535257
OTS: Pfisterer
