REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR'S PHERGAIN TRIAL

Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -



- HER2DX® pCR-score was significantly associated with pathological complete

response in patients with HER2+ breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and

pertuzumab, with or without chemotherapy.

- HER2DX® risk-score identified 85% of patients with an invasive disease event

as high-risk, and 98% of patients identified as HER2DX® low-risk were

disease-free at last follow-up.

- HER2DX® is the world's first diagnostic test formulated specifically for HER2+

breast cancer.



REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotech start-up seeking to

revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced

another validation of HER2DX®, the world's first specialized genomic test for

HER2+ breast cancer. The results were obtained from analysis of HER2DX® in tumor

samples from the PHERGAIN phase II clinical trial, led by MEDSIR

(https://www.medsir.org/) (Spain). Last year, REVEAL GENOMICS® and MEDSIR

announced a strategic partnership (https://www.reveal-genomics.com/press-release

s/strategic-partnership-between-medsir-and-reveal-genomics-r-for-cancer-research

) .



