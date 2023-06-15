    checkAd

    REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR'S PHERGAIN TRIAL

    Barcelona, Spain (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - HER2DX® pCR-score was significantly associated with pathological complete
    response in patients with HER2+ breast cancer treated with trastuzumab and
    pertuzumab, with or without chemotherapy.
    - HER2DX® risk-score identified 85% of patients with an invasive disease event
    as high-risk, and 98% of patients identified as HER2DX® low-risk were
    disease-free at last follow-up.
    - HER2DX® is the world's first diagnostic test formulated specifically for HER2+
    breast cancer.

    REVEAL GENOMICS, S.L., a Barcelona-based biotech start-up seeking to
    revolutionize precision oncology through diagnostic innovation, today announced
    another validation of HER2DX®, the world's first specialized genomic test for
    HER2+ breast cancer. The results were obtained from analysis of HER2DX® in tumor
    samples from the PHERGAIN phase II clinical trial, led by MEDSIR
    (https://www.medsir.org/) (Spain). Last year, REVEAL GENOMICS® and MEDSIR
    announced a strategic partnership (https://www.reveal-genomics.com/press-release
    s/strategic-partnership-between-medsir-and-reveal-genomics-r-for-cancer-research
    ) .

    MEDSIR´s PHERGAIN trial, the first results of which were published in the Lancet
    Oncology (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(21)001
    22-4/fulltext) in 2021 and recently announced at ASCO Congress, randomized 356
    patients with newly diagnosed HER2+ breast cancer to neoadjuvant systemic
    therapy with 6 cycles of multi-agent chemotherapy, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab
    (i.e., arm A) or 2 cycles of chemotherapy-free dual HER2 blockade with
    trastuzumab and pertuzumab (i.e., arm B). After 2 cycles of treatment in arm B,
    patients underwent a 18F-FDG-PET. If a metabolic response was observed, patients
    continued treatment with 6 additional cycles of chemotherapy-free dual HER2
    blockade (i.e., a total of 8 cycles). If no metabolic response was observed by
    18F-FDG-PET, patients received 6 cycles of multi-agent chemotherapy,
    trastuzumab, and pertuzumab. The co-primary endpoints were pathological complete
    response (pCR) rate after surgery following 8 cycles of chemotherapy-free dual
    HER2 blockade, and 3-year invasive disease-free survival (iDFS) of patients in
    arm B.

    HER2DX® genomic test was applied in 292 (82.0%) baseline pre-treatment tumor
    biopsies. The HER2DX® pCR-score was found to be significantly associated with
    pCR, regardless of the treatment regime, 18F-FDG-PET metabolic response, and
    hormone receptor status. Despite a short median follow-up of 3.6 years, 85.0%
    and 100.0% of events were identified as high-risk according to the 2
    pre-specified cutoffs of the HER2DX® risk-score. In contrast, 98% and 100% of
