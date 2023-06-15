    checkAd

    Germany Joins Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA)

    Berlin (ots) - Europe's largest economy is backing the initiative to optimize
    conditions for fledgling companies throughout the European Union and Iceland.

    Germany's startups commissioner, Anna Christmann, has announced that Germany is
    becoming a member of the Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA). She made her
    statement today at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France.

    The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has charged the
    international economic promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) with
    representing the country in the new body.

    "We're enormous happy to be taking on this new responsibility," says GTAI CEO
    Robert Hermann. "Germany perennially ranks among the best startup environments
    in the world and is at the top of the Eurozone. Berlin and Munich, in
    particular, are known around the globe as premium locations for innovative young
    firms. But one of our national strengths remains our central position within the
    EU. We look forward to working with all our friends and partners for the mutual
    benefit of startups throughout the bloc."

    ESNA, which was two years in the making, establishes common standards for
    startups on everything from market entry to access to stock options and
    financing to establishing digital-first interactions with authorities.

    "The German government is very serious about making Germany an even more
    attractive location for startups," says GTAI Director of Trend- & Innovation
    Scouting Philipp Kövener. "By becoming a member of ESNA, GTAI continues to
    strengthen Germany´s role within the European startup ecosystem and also
    contributes to integrate the European startup ecosystem even further."

    Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
    promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
    Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
    Germany as a business location.

    Contact:

    Jefferson Chase
    Senior Press Manager
    Germany Trade & Invest
    Friedrichstrasse 60
    10117 Berlin

    jefferson.chase@gtai.eu
    +49 1796873724

    For any questions regarding ESNA, please contact Philipp Kövener
    (philipp.koevener@gtai.eu).

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5535404
    OTS: Germany Trade & Invest



