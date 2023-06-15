Germany Joins Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA)

Berlin (ots) - Europe's largest economy is backing the initiative to optimize

conditions for fledgling companies throughout the European Union and Iceland.



Germany's startups commissioner, Anna Christmann, has announced that Germany is

becoming a member of the Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA). She made her

statement today at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France.





The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has charged theinternational economic promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) withrepresenting the country in the new body."We're enormous happy to be taking on this new responsibility," says GTAI CEORobert Hermann. "Germany perennially ranks among the best startup environmentsin the world and is at the top of the Eurozone. Berlin and Munich, inparticular, are known around the globe as premium locations for innovative youngfirms. But one of our national strengths remains our central position within theEU. We look forward to working with all our friends and partners for the mutualbenefit of startups throughout the bloc."ESNA, which was two years in the making, establishes common standards forstartups on everything from market entry to access to stock options andfinancing to establishing digital-first interactions with authorities."The German government is very serious about making Germany an even moreattractive location for startups," says GTAI Director of Trend- & InnovationScouting Philipp Kövener. "By becoming a member of ESNA, GTAI continues tostrengthen Germany´s role within the European startup ecosystem and alsocontributes to integrate the European startup ecosystem even further."Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international businesspromotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries inGermany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotesGermany as a business location.Contact:Jefferson ChaseSenior Press ManagerGermany Trade & InvestFriedrichstrasse 6010117 Berlinjefferson.chase@gtai.eu+49 1796873724For any questions regarding ESNA, please contact Philipp Kövener(philipp.koevener@gtai.eu).Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5535404OTS: Germany Trade & Invest