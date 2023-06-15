Germany Joins Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA)
Berlin (ots) - Europe's largest economy is backing the initiative to optimize
conditions for fledgling companies throughout the European Union and Iceland.
Germany's startups commissioner, Anna Christmann, has announced that Germany is
becoming a member of the Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA). She made her
statement today at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France.
conditions for fledgling companies throughout the European Union and Iceland.
Germany's startups commissioner, Anna Christmann, has announced that Germany is
becoming a member of the Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA). She made her
statement today at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris, France.
The German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has charged the
international economic promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) with
representing the country in the new body.
"We're enormous happy to be taking on this new responsibility," says GTAI CEO
Robert Hermann. "Germany perennially ranks among the best startup environments
in the world and is at the top of the Eurozone. Berlin and Munich, in
particular, are known around the globe as premium locations for innovative young
firms. But one of our national strengths remains our central position within the
EU. We look forward to working with all our friends and partners for the mutual
benefit of startups throughout the bloc."
ESNA, which was two years in the making, establishes common standards for
startups on everything from market entry to access to stock options and
financing to establishing digital-first interactions with authorities.
"The German government is very serious about making Germany an even more
attractive location for startups," says GTAI Director of Trend- & Innovation
Scouting Philipp Kövener. "By becoming a member of ESNA, GTAI continues to
strengthen Germany´s role within the European startup ecosystem and also
contributes to integrate the European startup ecosystem even further."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
Germany as a business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Press Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin
jefferson.chase@gtai.eu
+49 1796873724
For any questions regarding ESNA, please contact Philipp Kövener
(philipp.koevener@gtai.eu).
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5535404
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
international economic promotion agency Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) with
representing the country in the new body.
"We're enormous happy to be taking on this new responsibility," says GTAI CEO
Robert Hermann. "Germany perennially ranks among the best startup environments
in the world and is at the top of the Eurozone. Berlin and Munich, in
particular, are known around the globe as premium locations for innovative young
firms. But one of our national strengths remains our central position within the
EU. We look forward to working with all our friends and partners for the mutual
benefit of startups throughout the bloc."
ESNA, which was two years in the making, establishes common standards for
startups on everything from market entry to access to stock options and
financing to establishing digital-first interactions with authorities.
"The German government is very serious about making Germany an even more
attractive location for startups," says GTAI Director of Trend- & Innovation
Scouting Philipp Kövener. "By becoming a member of ESNA, GTAI continues to
strengthen Germany´s role within the European startup ecosystem and also
contributes to integrate the European startup ecosystem even further."
Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the German government's international business
promotion agency. It helps international companies establish subsidiaries in
Germany and German companies do business abroad. It also generally promotes
Germany as a business location.
Contact:
Jefferson Chase
Senior Press Manager
Germany Trade & Invest
Friedrichstrasse 60
10117 Berlin
jefferson.chase@gtai.eu
+49 1796873724
For any questions regarding ESNA, please contact Philipp Kövener
(philipp.koevener@gtai.eu).
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/74441/5535404
OTS: Germany Trade & Invest
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 57 | 0 |