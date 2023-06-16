Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions
Bristol, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and
Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced
their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo's technology platform to help
strengthen Citi's corporate demand deposit accounts (DDA), to clients worldwide.
Citi TTS continues to migrate its solutions, services, and infrastructure to
create "always on" capabilities aimed to improve the overall client experience
and provide clients with the ability to operate DDA capabilities in real-time
with 24x7 processing. Upgrading the current DDA infrastructure is a core element
to the TTS technology revamp strategy, allowing for better scalability and
increased processing volumes.
Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Treasury and
Trade Solutions, said, "Pismo was selected based on its core expertise and
knowledge in cloud-based banking and payments capabilities. We look forward to
working together and exploring different ways in which our relationship can
drive Citi's work to help deliver clients' global ambitions."
Ricardo Josua, Pismo CEO and co-founder, said, "We are deeply honoured to serve
Citi as a key part of its journey. This relationship will help establish Pismo
as one of the leading players in the cloud-native core banking space. Citi's
selection of Pismo is a resounding endorsement of our decision to stay true to
our cloud-native architectural roots and our decision to start expanding
internationally in 2021."
Citi's relationship with Pismo also creates value for Citi clients by helping to
deliver:
- A nimble and scalable microservice-based ecosystem free of market-specific
hardcoded applications, allowing for faster delivery of enhancements, easier
integration across products and a globally consistent experience
- High volume 24x7 processing and real-time data availability, which will enable
clients to make more efficient cash management decisions while taking
advantage of Citi's global network
Pismo's cloud-based core solutions are initially planned to be deployed by Citi
in the U.S. market.
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) helps enable our clients' success by
providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and
trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions,
and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the
industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90
countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead
the way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade,
and liquidity management solutions.
About Citi
Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a
global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market
of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and
jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and
individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.
Additional information may be found at https://www.citigroup.com/global |
Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube:
http://www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi
About Pismo
Pismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform for
banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure globally. Large banks,
marketplaces, and fintech companies use our cloud-native microservices platform
to launch next-generation solutions and move from legacy systems to the most
advanced technology in the market. The Pismo cloud-based platform empowers firms
to build and launch financial products rapidly, scaling as they grow to have a
broader audience while keeping high security and availability standards.
Additional information may be found at www.pismo.io (https://pismo.io/)
mailto: Nina.Das@citi.com
mailto:marketing@pismo.io
Media Contacts:
:
Nina Das
Citi Institutional Clients Group
+1 (212) 816-9267
Nina.Das@citi.comPatricia Bartuira
+1 (786) 270-6253
marketing@pismo.io View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citi-tts-selects-pismo-to-enr
ich-global-demand-deposit-account-solutions-301852666.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159426/5535484
OTS: Pismo
