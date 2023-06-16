Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions

Bristol, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and

Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced

their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo's technology platform to help

strengthen Citi's corporate demand deposit accounts (DDA), to clients worldwide.



Citi TTS continues to migrate its solutions, services, and infrastructure to

create "always on" capabilities aimed to improve the overall client experience

and provide clients with the ability to operate DDA capabilities in real-time

with 24x7 processing. Upgrading the current DDA infrastructure is a core element

to the TTS technology revamp strategy, allowing for better scalability and

increased processing volumes.





Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Treasury andTrade Solutions, said, "Pismo was selected based on its core expertise andknowledge in cloud-based banking and payments capabilities. We look forward toworking together and exploring different ways in which our relationship candrive Citi's work to help deliver clients' global ambitions."Ricardo Josua, Pismo CEO and co-founder, said, "We are deeply honoured to serveCiti as a key part of its journey. This relationship will help establish Pismoas one of the leading players in the cloud-native core banking space. Citi'sselection of Pismo is a resounding endorsement of our decision to stay true toour cloud-native architectural roots and our decision to start expandinginternationally in 2021."Citi's relationship with Pismo also creates value for Citi clients by helping todeliver:- A nimble and scalable microservice-based ecosystem free of market-specifichardcoded applications, allowing for faster delivery of enhancements, easierintegration across products and a globally consistent experience- High volume 24x7 processing and real-time data availability, which will enableclients to make more efficient cash management decisions while takingadvantage of Citi's global networkPismo's cloud-based core solutions are initially planned to be deployed by Citiin the U.S. market.Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) helps enable our clients' success byproviding an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management andtrade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions,and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of theindustry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to leadthe way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade,and liquidity management solutions.About CitiCiti is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, aglobal leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home marketof the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries andjurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions andindividuals with a broad range of financial products and services.About PismoPismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform forbanking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure globally. Large banks,marketplaces, and fintech companies use our cloud-native microservices platformto launch next-generation solutions and move from legacy systems to the mostadvanced technology in the market. The Pismo cloud-based platform empowers firmsto build and launch financial products rapidly, scaling as they grow to have abroader audience while keeping high security and availability standards.