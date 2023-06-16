    checkAd

    Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions

    Bristol, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and
    Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced
    their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo's technology platform to help
    strengthen Citi's corporate demand deposit accounts (DDA), to clients worldwide.

    Citi TTS continues to migrate its solutions, services, and infrastructure to
    create "always on" capabilities aimed to improve the overall client experience
    and provide clients with the ability to operate DDA capabilities in real-time
    with 24x7 processing. Upgrading the current DDA infrastructure is a core element
    to the TTS technology revamp strategy, allowing for better scalability and
    increased processing volumes.

    Stephen Randall, Global Head of Liquidity Management Services, Citi Treasury and
    Trade Solutions, said, "Pismo was selected based on its core expertise and
    knowledge in cloud-based banking and payments capabilities. We look forward to
    working together and exploring different ways in which our relationship can
    drive Citi's work to help deliver clients' global ambitions."

    Ricardo Josua, Pismo CEO and co-founder, said, "We are deeply honoured to serve
    Citi as a key part of its journey. This relationship will help establish Pismo
    as one of the leading players in the cloud-native core banking space. Citi's
    selection of Pismo is a resounding endorsement of our decision to stay true to
    our cloud-native architectural roots and our decision to start expanding
    internationally in 2021."

    Citi's relationship with Pismo also creates value for Citi clients by helping to
    deliver:

    - A nimble and scalable microservice-based ecosystem free of market-specific
    hardcoded applications, allowing for faster delivery of enhancements, easier
    integration across products and a globally consistent experience
    - High volume 24x7 processing and real-time data availability, which will enable
    clients to make more efficient cash management decisions while taking
    advantage of Citi's global network

    Pismo's cloud-based core solutions are initially planned to be deployed by Citi
    in the U.S. market.

    Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) helps enable our clients' success by
    providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management and
    trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial institutions,
    and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on the foundation of the
    industry's largest proprietary network with banking licenses in over 90
    countries and globally integrated technology platforms, TTS continues to lead
    the way in offering a comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade,
    and liquidity management solutions.

    About Citi

    Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a
    global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market
    of the United States. Citi does business in nearly 160 countries and
    jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and
    individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

    Additional information may be found at https://www.citigroup.com/global |
    Twitter: @Citi | LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/citi | YouTube:
    http://www.youtube.com/citi | Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi

    About Pismo

    Pismo is a technology company providing an all-in-one processing platform for
    banking, payments, and financial markets infrastructure globally. Large banks,
    marketplaces, and fintech companies use our cloud-native microservices platform
    to launch next-generation solutions and move from legacy systems to the most
    advanced technology in the market. The Pismo cloud-based platform empowers firms
    to build and launch financial products rapidly, scaling as they grow to have a
    broader audience while keeping high security and availability standards.
    Additional information may be found at www.pismo.io (https://pismo.io/)

    mailto: Nina.Das@citi.com

    mailto:marketing@pismo.io

    Media Contacts:

    :
    Nina Das
    Citi Institutional Clients Group
    +1 (212) 816-9267
    Nina.Das@citi.comPatricia Bartuira
    +1 (786) 270-6253
    marketing@pismo.io View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citi-tts-selects-pismo-to-enr
    ich-global-demand-deposit-account-solutions-301852666.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/159426/5535484
    OTS: Pismo



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  57   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Citi TTS Selects Pismo to Enrich Global Demand Deposit Account Solutions Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Pismo, the next-gen banking and payments software company, jointly announced their relationship in which Citi will use Pismo's technology platform to help strengthen Citi's corporate demand deposit …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    SANY beschleunigt Entwicklung von Schwerlastfahrzeugen mit alternativer Antriebstechnik mit ...
    344 Leser
    5-Top-Trends: Wie das Banking in fünf Jahren aussehen wird - DXC Technology berichtet (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Wiedergeburt einer Shoppingcenter-Ikone der Sechziger Jahre: Die historische Wiener Mall EKAZENT Hietzing erhält ein umfassendes Upgrade für die ...
    240 Leser
    Großes Misstrauen unter Verbraucher: innen - nur jeder Zehnte nutzt Generative AI-Tools wie ChatGPT (FOTO)
    224 Leser
    Ökostrom nach aktuellem Börsenpreis: LichtBlick bietet Marktpreistarif für alle Haushalte an
    224 Leser
    Tag der Verpackung 2023: iglo setzt Fokus auf nachwachsende Rohstoffe / Die Zukunft is(s)t pflanzlich - auch hinsichtlich ...
    220 Leser
    LONGi Solar und Energy3000 schließen Rahmenvertrag über Lieferung von 1,5 GW an ...
    208 Leser
    Content-Roll - Videowerbung "Inside the Stream" / ZDF und Mediaplus setzen auf neue ...
    196 Leser
    REVEAL GENOMICS® ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS FOR HER2DX® IN MEDSIR'S PHERGAIN ...
    192 Leser
    Germany Joins Europe Startup Nation Alliance (ESNA)
    188 Leser
    Sinkende Immobilienpreise in Niedersachsen / Gebrauchte Häuser und Wohnungen werden ...
    364 Leser
    DUH enttarnt im Diesel-Abgasskandal Thermofenster bei BMW / Alarmierende Stickoxid-Emissionen ...
    356 Leser
    SANY beschleunigt Entwicklung von Schwerlastfahrzeugen mit alternativer Antriebstechnik mit ...
    344 Leser
    Geburten im 1. Quartal 2023 weiter auf niedrigem Niveau
    332 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    328 Leser
    Auf der Intersolar präsentiert "Omnis Power" doppelseitige Solarzellen der neuen ...
    320 Leser
    HEIDELBERG stellt Weichen nach erfolgreichem Geschäftsjahr neu
    312 Leser
    5-Top-Trends: Wie das Banking in fünf Jahren aussehen wird - DXC Technology berichtet (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    Der neue Mitsubishi COLT: Rückkehr einer Ikone (FOTO)
    312 Leser
    DIHAG blickt auf der METEC 2023 nach Turnaround optimistisch nach vorn
    308 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1780 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    876 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    756 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
    580 Leser
    EuGH: Verbraucher muss bei fehlender Widerrufs-Aufklärung für Dienstleistung nichts bezahlen / ...
    532 Leser
    Sachsen-Anhalt/ Wirtschaft/Agrar / Massiver Rückgang der Schlachtungen im Tönnies-Werk in ...
    532 Leser
    shopreme revolutioniert Self-Checkout mit kundenorientierter SCO
    524 Leser
    Krise im Wohnungsbau verfestigt sich: Mehr als ein Drittel weniger Aufträge im 1. Quartal
    520 Leser
    Ball der Wirtschaft 2023 - ein Fest des Aufbruchs / 71. Auflage des VBKI-Balls / Sechs Live-Bands / ...
    504 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7931 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6012 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5975 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4605 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4516 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4475 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser