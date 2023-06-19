    checkAd

    GATORADE ASSIGNS UKRAINIAN FOOTBALL LEGEND ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO AS A 'CONFIDENCE COACH' TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION

    - Shevchenko delivers a moving Team Talk at Gatorade's 5v5 tournament, where he
    revealed his most inspiring coach, shares insights on why Italian manager
    Carlo Ancelotti is so successful and opens up about the advice he's given
    players in the past
    - The Team Talk comes as global data reveals over four in ten (41%) parents
    believe that a lack of confidence and self-esteem prevent teens from taking up
    sport
    - The annual Gatorade 5v5 grassroots tournament is committed to inspiring young
    players, whilst instilling them with confidence and self-belief

    Today, Gatorade launches an inspirational Team Talk video featuring Ukrainian
    football star and 2004 Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko. The video marks
    Shevchenko's role as one of Gatorade's new team of 'Confidence Coaches', a move
    which comes in response to new data revealing that a lack of self-esteem in
    teenagers is preventing their participation in grassroots sports.

    In the emotive video Shevchenko speaks directly to the next generation of
    footballers, aged between 14-16 years old, at the Gatorade 5v5 tournament in
    Istanbul.

    The former AC Milan striker, who has worked with some of the world's most
    renowned football coaches, had this to say about the most inspirational figure
    in his life: " The coach who inspired me the most is Valeriy Lobanovskyi who was
    the coach of Dynamo Kyiv. He's a legend for Ukraine and a legend in world
    football. He brought discipline to my life, helping me understand that I am a
    role model, football players are very important figures in society. I understand
    the responsibility not only for myself, but the image for the country and the
    club."

    The former Ukraine and Genoa head coach gave the young players a rare glimpse
    into the advice and guidance he gave to star players whilst he was in charge. He
    said, " I used to manage the Ukrainian national team and I had great players,
    like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, both world-class players. I
    always gave them guidance and my advice was to work hard, be disciplined and I
    emphasised that the best way to achieve success is working for the team.
    Football is a team game."

    Before conducting a series of football drills and a shooting session with the
    players, the Champions League winner gave inspiring advice on coming back from a
    negative situation and how to remain positive. He said, "I lost a couple of
    Champions League finals, but I never gave up. I always think positively. I've
    always tried to focus on a different challenge."

    Shevchenko had only kind words to say about another inspirational figure in his
    life, former coach Carlo Ancelotti. He revealed insights into what makes him one
