GATORADE ASSIGNS UKRAINIAN FOOTBALL LEGEND ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO AS A 'CONFIDENCE COACH' TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION
London (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Shevchenko delivers a moving Team Talk at Gatorade's 5v5 tournament, where he
revealed his most inspiring coach, shares insights on why Italian manager
Carlo Ancelotti is so successful and opens up about the advice he's given
players in the past
- The Team Talk comes as global data reveals over four in ten (41%) parents
believe that a lack of confidence and self-esteem prevent teens from taking up
sport
- The annual Gatorade 5v5 grassroots tournament is committed to inspiring young
players, whilst instilling them with confidence and self-belief
Today, Gatorade launches an inspirational Team Talk video featuring Ukrainian
football star and 2004 Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko. The video marks
Shevchenko's role as one of Gatorade's new team of 'Confidence Coaches', a move
which comes in response to new data revealing that a lack of self-esteem in
teenagers is preventing their participation in grassroots sports.
- Shevchenko delivers a moving Team Talk at Gatorade's 5v5 tournament, where he
revealed his most inspiring coach, shares insights on why Italian manager
Carlo Ancelotti is so successful and opens up about the advice he's given
players in the past
- The Team Talk comes as global data reveals over four in ten (41%) parents
believe that a lack of confidence and self-esteem prevent teens from taking up
sport
- The annual Gatorade 5v5 grassroots tournament is committed to inspiring young
players, whilst instilling them with confidence and self-belief
Today, Gatorade launches an inspirational Team Talk video featuring Ukrainian
football star and 2004 Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko. The video marks
Shevchenko's role as one of Gatorade's new team of 'Confidence Coaches', a move
which comes in response to new data revealing that a lack of self-esteem in
teenagers is preventing their participation in grassroots sports.
In the emotive video Shevchenko speaks directly to the next generation of
footballers, aged between 14-16 years old, at the Gatorade 5v5 tournament in
Istanbul.
The former AC Milan striker, who has worked with some of the world's most
renowned football coaches, had this to say about the most inspirational figure
in his life: " The coach who inspired me the most is Valeriy Lobanovskyi who was
the coach of Dynamo Kyiv. He's a legend for Ukraine and a legend in world
football. He brought discipline to my life, helping me understand that I am a
role model, football players are very important figures in society. I understand
the responsibility not only for myself, but the image for the country and the
club."
The former Ukraine and Genoa head coach gave the young players a rare glimpse
into the advice and guidance he gave to star players whilst he was in charge. He
said, " I used to manage the Ukrainian national team and I had great players,
like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, both world-class players. I
always gave them guidance and my advice was to work hard, be disciplined and I
emphasised that the best way to achieve success is working for the team.
Football is a team game."
Before conducting a series of football drills and a shooting session with the
players, the Champions League winner gave inspiring advice on coming back from a
negative situation and how to remain positive. He said, "I lost a couple of
Champions League finals, but I never gave up. I always think positively. I've
always tried to focus on a different challenge."
Shevchenko had only kind words to say about another inspirational figure in his
life, former coach Carlo Ancelotti. He revealed insights into what makes him one
footballers, aged between 14-16 years old, at the Gatorade 5v5 tournament in
Istanbul.
The former AC Milan striker, who has worked with some of the world's most
renowned football coaches, had this to say about the most inspirational figure
in his life: " The coach who inspired me the most is Valeriy Lobanovskyi who was
the coach of Dynamo Kyiv. He's a legend for Ukraine and a legend in world
football. He brought discipline to my life, helping me understand that I am a
role model, football players are very important figures in society. I understand
the responsibility not only for myself, but the image for the country and the
club."
The former Ukraine and Genoa head coach gave the young players a rare glimpse
into the advice and guidance he gave to star players whilst he was in charge. He
said, " I used to manage the Ukrainian national team and I had great players,
like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, both world-class players. I
always gave them guidance and my advice was to work hard, be disciplined and I
emphasised that the best way to achieve success is working for the team.
Football is a team game."
Before conducting a series of football drills and a shooting session with the
players, the Champions League winner gave inspiring advice on coming back from a
negative situation and how to remain positive. He said, "I lost a couple of
Champions League finals, but I never gave up. I always think positively. I've
always tried to focus on a different challenge."
Shevchenko had only kind words to say about another inspirational figure in his
life, former coach Carlo Ancelotti. He revealed insights into what makes him one
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 109 | 0 |