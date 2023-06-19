GATORADE ASSIGNS UKRAINIAN FOOTBALL LEGEND ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO AS A 'CONFIDENCE COACH' TO INSPIRE THE NEXT GENERATION

London (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Shevchenko delivers a moving Team Talk at Gatorade's 5v5 tournament, where he

revealed his most inspiring coach, shares insights on why Italian manager

Carlo Ancelotti is so successful and opens up about the advice he's given

players in the past

- The Team Talk comes as global data reveals over four in ten (41%) parents

believe that a lack of confidence and self-esteem prevent teens from taking up

sport

- The annual Gatorade 5v5 grassroots tournament is committed to inspiring young

players, whilst instilling them with confidence and self-belief



Today, Gatorade launches an inspirational Team Talk video featuring Ukrainian

football star and 2004 Ballon d'Or winner Andriy Shevchenko. The video marks

Shevchenko's role as one of Gatorade's new team of 'Confidence Coaches', a move

which comes in response to new data revealing that a lack of self-esteem in

teenagers is preventing their participation in grassroots sports.





In the emotive video Shevchenko speaks directly to the next generation offootballers, aged between 14-16 years old, at the Gatorade 5v5 tournament inIstanbul.The former AC Milan striker, who has worked with some of the world's mostrenowned football coaches, had this to say about the most inspirational figurein his life: " The coach who inspired me the most is Valeriy Lobanovskyi who wasthe coach of Dynamo Kyiv. He's a legend for Ukraine and a legend in worldfootball. He brought discipline to my life, helping me understand that I am arole model, football players are very important figures in society. I understandthe responsibility not only for myself, but the image for the country and theclub."The former Ukraine and Genoa head coach gave the young players a rare glimpseinto the advice and guidance he gave to star players whilst he was in charge. Hesaid, " I used to manage the Ukrainian national team and I had great players,like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, both world-class players. Ialways gave them guidance and my advice was to work hard, be disciplined and Iemphasised that the best way to achieve success is working for the team.Football is a team game."Before conducting a series of football drills and a shooting session with theplayers, the Champions League winner gave inspiring advice on coming back from anegative situation and how to remain positive. He said, "I lost a couple ofChampions League finals, but I never gave up. I always think positively. I'vealways tried to focus on a different challenge."Shevchenko had only kind words to say about another inspirational figure in hislife, former coach Carlo Ancelotti. He revealed insights into what makes him one