Green Energy Provider CHINT Showcases Solution Capabilities at Intersolar-Power2Drive Exhibition 2023 (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - International intelligent energy solutions provider
CHINT (https://chintglobal.com/) has participated in the prestigious
Intersolar-Power2Drive Exhibition 2023 globally, where it revealed its various
innovations in the Commercial & Industrial Solar Storage solution, Power
Station, OEM EV Charger Solution and Smart Street Lamp Solution, in line with
its theme "Digital Decarbonization for Green World".
The Intersolar-Power2Drive Exhibition, which was held from June 14 to 16 at the
Messe München Center, featured more than 2,400 exhibitors across 180,000 sqm of
exhibition space. The exhibition is one of the largest trade events for Europe's
energy industry. Power2Drive focus on charging infrastructure and e-mobility,
CHINT's total PV solutions are quite the answers to the topic, along with its
strong capacity in both manufacturing and integrated solutions.
The centerpiece was CHINT's commercial and industrial solar storage solution,
which is a complete solution for medium-voltage and low-voltage applications. It
features a high-performance inverter with a maximum yield efficiency of 98.7%,
an integrated power transformation system, and a miniaturized energy storage
system. The star real-product demonstration is the power station, which is an
outdoor transformer substation for photovoltaic systems.
The booth also included CHINT's OEM EV charger solution, which is a safe,
comprehensive, and flexible charging solution with a wider power range up to
22kw. With CHINT Cloud and CHINT IIoT integrated, this charging solution covers
a complete product series that caters to AC and DC integrated charging pile
requirements. With its Type B RCCB, it ensures user safety, making it ideal for
use in high-end commercial parking lots, outdoor parking lots, and industrial
parks. CHINT's smart street lamp and w panel are representative of the software
side to enable efficiency management.
According to CHINT, Europe is one of its premier global markets, and it has been
present in the region for more than two decades. Many European governments are
promoting green energy to move away from more polluting energy sources, which
aligns with CHINT's business. The company has made significant investments in
its European supply chain, and it has subsidiaries in the Netherlands, France,
Germany, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Turkey.
Outside of Europe, CHINT has extensive operations in Asia-Pacific, North
America, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its global headquarters are located
in Shanghai, with total global assets of over $16.2 billion. It was established
in 1984, growing its business network to more than 140 countries, with over
40,000 employees worldwide.
Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global, says: "It's been a wonderful experience
meeting with clients, as well as our peers in the industry. Europe has always
been one of our star markets. CHINT is excited to continue our mission to
provide advanced and innovative solutions to our European clients to drive the
green energy revolution and provide alternatives to fossil fuels that contribute
to climate change."
About CHINT
CHINT (https://chintglobal.com/) is a world-leading intelligent energy solutions
provider for the whole industrial chain. It was established in 1984 and is now
present in more than 140 markets worldwide. Through market localization, CHINT
Global further established its supply chain. This localization has also enabled
flexible business models such as smart operation and maintenance, financing, and
other integrated technical services for the global market.
Media contact:
Name: Cora Geng
Email: mailto:gxiaol@chintglobal.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/136148/5537981
OTS: CHINT Global
