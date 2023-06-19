Green Energy Provider CHINT Showcases Solution Capabilities at Intersolar-Power2Drive Exhibition 2023 (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - International intelligent energy solutions provider

CHINT (https://chintglobal.com/) has participated in the prestigious

Intersolar-Power2Drive Exhibition 2023 globally, where it revealed its various

innovations in the Commercial & Industrial Solar Storage solution, Power

Station, OEM EV Charger Solution and Smart Street Lamp Solution, in line with

its theme "Digital Decarbonization for Green World".



The Intersolar-Power2Drive Exhibition, which was held from June 14 to 16 at the

Messe München Center, featured more than 2,400 exhibitors across 180,000 sqm of

exhibition space. The exhibition is one of the largest trade events for Europe's

energy industry. Power2Drive focus on charging infrastructure and e-mobility,

CHINT's total PV solutions are quite the answers to the topic, along with its

strong capacity in both manufacturing and integrated solutions.





The centerpiece was CHINT's commercial and industrial solar storage solution,which is a complete solution for medium-voltage and low-voltage applications. Itfeatures a high-performance inverter with a maximum yield efficiency of 98.7%,an integrated power transformation system, and a miniaturized energy storagesystem. The star real-product demonstration is the power station, which is anoutdoor transformer substation for photovoltaic systems.The booth also included CHINT's OEM EV charger solution, which is a safe,comprehensive, and flexible charging solution with a wider power range up to22kw. With CHINT Cloud and CHINT IIoT integrated, this charging solution coversa complete product series that caters to AC and DC integrated charging pilerequirements. With its Type B RCCB, it ensures user safety, making it ideal foruse in high-end commercial parking lots, outdoor parking lots, and industrialparks. CHINT's smart street lamp and w panel are representative of the softwareside to enable efficiency management.According to CHINT, Europe is one of its premier global markets, and it has beenpresent in the region for more than two decades. Many European governments arepromoting green energy to move away from more polluting energy sources, whichaligns with CHINT's business. The company has made significant investments inits European supply chain, and it has subsidiaries in the Netherlands, France,Germany, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Poland, Romania, and Turkey.Outside of Europe, CHINT has extensive operations in Asia-Pacific, NorthAmerica, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its global headquarters are locatedin Shanghai, with total global assets of over $16.2 billion. It was establishedin 1984, growing its business network to more than 140 countries, with over40,000 employees worldwide.Lily Zhang, President of CHINT Global, says: "It's been a wonderful experiencemeeting with clients, as well as our peers in the industry. Europe has alwaysbeen one of our star markets. CHINT is excited to continue our mission toprovide advanced and innovative solutions to our European clients to drive thegreen energy revolution and provide alternatives to fossil fuels that contributeto climate change."About CHINTCHINT (https://chintglobal.com/) is a world-leading intelligent energy solutionsprovider for the whole industrial chain. It was established in 1984 and is nowpresent in more than 140 markets worldwide. Through market localization, CHINTGlobal further established its supply chain. This localization has also enabledflexible business models such as smart operation and maintenance, financing, andother integrated technical services for the global market.