KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel Salt production
Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF), GS Engineering
& Construction, and Seaborg have announced a collaboration to investigate the
feasibility of developing a LEU fuel salt production facility in South Korea.
The three companies share the common vision of pursuing a position within
fluoride fuel salt supply for the global 4th generation nuclear energy market.
Seaborg's CMSR uses a low enriched fluoride fuel salt which is not yet
commercially available. KNF brings extensive nuclear fuel production and
fluorides handling knowledge, while GS E&C have broad experience in a variety of
engineering and construction projects. Seaborg is engaged with a number of
research partners covering different aspects of the fuel salt and its
properties, and the partners thus have a solid foundation to investigate the
path to commercialisation of fuel salt production.
Mr. Choi Ik-Soo, (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)
" KEPCO Nuclear Fuel wants to explore adding molten salt fuel for 4th generation
reactors to our portfolio, enabling us to stay on the forefront of nuclear fuel
development in a strive to serve our clients", said Mr. Choi Ik-Soo (President &
CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)
Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)
"The development within molten salt reactors looks promising, and nuclear fuel
for 4th generation reactors is a very interesting business opportunity for GS
E&C, which fits very well with our long-term strategic goals", said Mr. Kim
Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)
Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)
"We are excited to enter a collaboration with such esteemed companies bringing
us one step closer to securing LEU fuel salt for our CMSR. This agreement
further strengthens Seaborg's engagement with Korean industrial partners ," said
Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)
