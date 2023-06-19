KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel Salt production

Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF), GS Engineering

& Construction, and Seaborg have announced a collaboration to investigate the

feasibility of developing a LEU fuel salt production facility in South Korea.

The three companies share the common vision of pursuing a position within

fluoride fuel salt supply for the global 4th generation nuclear energy market.



Seaborg's CMSR uses a low enriched fluoride fuel salt which is not yet

commercially available. KNF brings extensive nuclear fuel production and

fluorides handling knowledge, while GS E&C have broad experience in a variety of

engineering and construction projects. Seaborg is engaged with a number of

research partners covering different aspects of the fuel salt and its

properties, and the partners thus have a solid foundation to investigate the

path to commercialisation of fuel salt production.



