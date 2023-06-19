    checkAd

    KEPCO Nuclear Fuel, GS Engineering & Construction, and Seaborg sign a Memorandum of Understanding for Fuel Salt production

    Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) - KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF), GS Engineering
    & Construction, and Seaborg have announced a collaboration to investigate the
    feasibility of developing a LEU fuel salt production facility in South Korea.
    The three companies share the common vision of pursuing a position within
    fluoride fuel salt supply for the global 4th generation nuclear energy market.

    Seaborg's CMSR uses a low enriched fluoride fuel salt which is not yet
    commercially available. KNF brings extensive nuclear fuel production and
    fluorides handling knowledge, while GS E&C have broad experience in a variety of
    engineering and construction projects. Seaborg is engaged with a number of
    research partners covering different aspects of the fuel salt and its
    properties, and the partners thus have a solid foundation to investigate the
    path to commercialisation of fuel salt production.

    Mr. Choi Ik-Soo, (President & CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

    " KEPCO Nuclear Fuel wants to explore adding molten salt fuel for 4th generation
    reactors to our portfolio, enabling us to stay on the forefront of nuclear fuel
    development in a strive to serve our clients", said Mr. Choi Ik-Soo (President &
    CEO, KEPCO NUCLEAR FUEL.)

    Mr. Kim Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

    "The development within molten salt reactors looks promising, and nuclear fuel
    for 4th generation reactors is a very interesting business opportunity for GS
    E&C, which fits very well with our long-term strategic goals", said Mr. Kim
    Young-Shin (CTO, GS ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION)

    Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

    "We are excited to enter a collaboration with such esteemed companies bringing
    us one step closer to securing LEU fuel salt for our CMSR. This agreement
    further strengthens Seaborg's engagement with Korean industrial partners ," said
    Mr. Navid Samandari (CEO, SEABORG)

