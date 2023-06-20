Continuing on the road to success Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover (FOTO)
Dogern (ots) - With sales of EUR 238.1 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able
to record sales gains of 21.5 % in the 2022 financial year. Abroad, the group of
companies achieved revenues of around 109.4 million euros and consolidated its
position as an international player with an increase of 23.5 %.
"Despite the pandemic and other difficult conditions, the Sedus Stoll Group has
continued to invest anti-cyclically in solutions for New Work and modern,
flexible workplaces," explains Daniel Kittner, Board Member for Sales and
Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "In addition to developing timely product
solutions, we consistently invested in the digitalisation of smart, cloud-based
solutions for hybrid working. In addition to this, the goal of consistently
sustainable production processes was continuously pursued and implemented. All
these strategic decisions clearly paid off in the 2022 financial year. While the
office furniture industry posted 8% growth compared to the previous year, the
Sedus Stoll Group achieved an historic record turnover."
Incoming orders of around 248 million euros were also at a record level, thus
guaranteeing a solid basis for the start of the current 2023 financial year.
This success is partly due to the numerous major projects that were won in
cooperation with specialist dealers at home and abroad.
The commissioning of the new "Futura 2" plant at the Geseke site in summer 2023
will provide a significant production boost. "Futura 2" complements the existing
production line from 2012; box furniture can be produced from batch size 1 and
according to individual customer requirements. The automated panel cutting
process reduces throughput times and significantly speeds up production
processes.
"The investment in the new production line is the largest single investment in
the history of Sedus Stoll AG," explains Kittner. "Due to the consistent
expansion of our product range, especially in recent years, the utilisation of
our production facilities has also grown. By commissioning 'Futura 2', we are
building up further capacity to meet the strong demand more quickly."
