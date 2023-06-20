    checkAd

    Continuing on the road to success Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover (FOTO)

    Dogern (ots) - With sales of EUR 238.1 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able
    to record sales gains of 21.5 % in the 2022 financial year. Abroad, the group of
    companies achieved revenues of around 109.4 million euros and consolidated its
    position as an international player with an increase of 23.5 %.

    "Despite the pandemic and other difficult conditions, the Sedus Stoll Group has
    continued to invest anti-cyclically in solutions for New Work and modern,
    flexible workplaces," explains Daniel Kittner, Board Member for Sales and
    Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "In addition to developing timely product
    solutions, we consistently invested in the digitalisation of smart, cloud-based
    solutions for hybrid working. In addition to this, the goal of consistently
    sustainable production processes was continuously pursued and implemented. All
    these strategic decisions clearly paid off in the 2022 financial year. While the
    office furniture industry posted 8% growth compared to the previous year, the
    Sedus Stoll Group achieved an historic record turnover."

    Incoming orders of around 248 million euros were also at a record level, thus
    guaranteeing a solid basis for the start of the current 2023 financial year.
    This success is partly due to the numerous major projects that were won in
    cooperation with specialist dealers at home and abroad.

    The commissioning of the new "Futura 2" plant at the Geseke site in summer 2023
    will provide a significant production boost. "Futura 2" complements the existing
    production line from 2012; box furniture can be produced from batch size 1 and
    according to individual customer requirements. The automated panel cutting
    process reduces throughput times and significantly speeds up production
    processes.

    "The investment in the new production line is the largest single investment in
    the history of Sedus Stoll AG," explains Kittner. "Due to the consistent
    expansion of our product range, especially in recent years, the utilisation of
    our production facilities has also grown. By commissioning 'Futura 2', we are
    building up further capacity to meet the strong demand more quickly."

    Contact:

    Press office
    +49-7751-84-320
    mailto:sedus@real-communications.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5538608
    OTS: Sedus Stoll AG



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  77   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Continuing on the road to success Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover (FOTO) With sales of EUR 238.1 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able to record sales gains of 21.5 % in the 2022 financial year. Abroad, the group of companies achieved revenues of around 109.4 million euros and consolidated its position as an …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Mehrwegangebotspflicht und Einweg-Sonderabgabe / Leitfaden zu ...
    192 Leser
    Neue Ausstattungslinien für den Skoda Octavia Combi (FOTO)
    192 Leser
    J&T Direktbank erhöht Tagesgeld- und Festgeldzinssätze auf bis zu 3,8% p.a.
    176 Leser
    GATORADE ASSIGNS UKRAINIAN FOOTBALL LEGEND ANDRIY SHEVCHENKO AS A 'CONFIDENCE COACH' TO ...
    152 Leser
    1000 MIGLIA 2023, ANDREA VESCO REKORDHALTER DER SIEGE
    152 Leser
    DIW-Präsident Fratzscher: Industrie muss innovativer werden
    132 Leser
    Eurobike 2023: Trends und Neuheiten zur Fahrradleitmesse in Frankfurt (FOTO)
    128 Leser
    DXC Technology kündigt Partnerschaft mit Scuderia Ferrari an (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    Darum gewinnen diese besonderen Grabsteine so viele Preise / Rokstyle erhält den Excellence ...
    120 Leser
    Erzeugerpreise Mai 2023: +1,0 % gegenüber Mai 2022
    112 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    484 Leser
    DUH enttarnt im Diesel-Abgasskandal Thermofenster bei BMW / Alarmierende Stickoxid-Emissionen ...
    404 Leser
    SANY beschleunigt Entwicklung von Schwerlastfahrzeugen mit alternativer Antriebstechnik mit ...
    384 Leser
    Sinkende Immobilienpreise in Niedersachsen / Gebrauchte Häuser und Wohnungen werden ...
    384 Leser
    Ökostrom nach aktuellem Börsenpreis: LichtBlick bietet Marktpreistarif für alle Haushalte an
    352 Leser
    LG Energy Solution präsentiert spannende Innovationen auf der ees Europe 2023 in München ...
    344 Leser
    5-Top-Trends: Wie das Banking in fünf Jahren aussehen wird - DXC Technology berichtet (FOTO)
    340 Leser
    Geburten im 1. Quartal 2023 weiter auf niedrigem Niveau
    332 Leser
    HEIDELBERG stellt Weichen nach erfolgreichem Geschäftsjahr neu
    316 Leser
    Atradius-Umfrage: Jedes dritte deutsche Unternehmen gegen weitere Zinserhöhungen
    312 Leser
    Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
    1780 Leser
    IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
    920 Leser
    Slenergy gibt sein Debüt in Europa
    756 Leser
    Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
    700 Leser
    Sachsen-Anhalt/ Wirtschaft/Agrar / Massiver Rückgang der Schlachtungen im Tönnies-Werk in ...
    616 Leser
    POSTBANK WOHNATLAS 2023 Wohnimmobilien: Hier wird noch ein Wertzuwachs prognostiziert (FOTO)
    588 Leser
    EuGH: Verbraucher muss bei fehlender Widerrufs-Aufklärung für Dienstleistung nichts bezahlen / ...
    532 Leser
    shopreme revolutioniert Self-Checkout mit kundenorientierter SCO
    524 Leser
    Krise im Wohnungsbau verfestigt sich: Mehr als ein Drittel weniger Aufträge im 1. Quartal
    520 Leser
    Panik am Immobilienmarkt? 3 Gründe, warum für Investoren jetzt große Chancen ...
    516 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6112 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5979 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4605 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4540 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4491 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser