Continuing on the road to success Sedus Stoll Group closes 2022 financial year with record turnover (FOTO)

Dogern (ots) - With sales of EUR 238.1 million, the Sedus Stoll Group was able

to record sales gains of 21.5 % in the 2022 financial year. Abroad, the group of

companies achieved revenues of around 109.4 million euros and consolidated its

position as an international player with an increase of 23.5 %.



"Despite the pandemic and other difficult conditions, the Sedus Stoll Group has

continued to invest anti-cyclically in solutions for New Work and modern,

flexible workplaces," explains Daniel Kittner, Board Member for Sales and

Technology at Sedus Stoll AG. "In addition to developing timely product

solutions, we consistently invested in the digitalisation of smart, cloud-based

solutions for hybrid working. In addition to this, the goal of consistently

sustainable production processes was continuously pursued and implemented. All

these strategic decisions clearly paid off in the 2022 financial year. While the

office furniture industry posted 8% growth compared to the previous year, the

Sedus Stoll Group achieved an historic record turnover."



