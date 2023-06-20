Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker, Helping Accelerate the Sport's Sustainability Journey
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys solution to enable ATP players to track and
mitigate their carbon emissions from travel on Tour
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP (https://apc0
1.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atptour.com%2Fen%2F&da
ta=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C6
3ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZ
sb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7
C%7C%7C&sdata=sXJwJCQSDaSvXflR4WVMNYySw47%2B%2BZ%2FX1S6uEx332Ns%3D&reserved=0) ,
the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital
Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature,
which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com
%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DzDJm1X_fHZw%26t%3D3s&data=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%
7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C
638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiL
CJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=I1VTC0rPPuKJ%2BABS5Kud2P%2Br
rEE%2BaEA8%2BqQQhqQ8mKQ%3D&reserved=0) , will enable players to track and offset
their carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the
global tennis season.
Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate Action, which includes a
Net Zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard that
presents players with a holistic view of their travel related emissions across
multiple seasons - enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices.
This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players on
sustainable practices and environmental advocacy.
In addition to supporting players to achieve greener practices, the Carbon
Tracker will introduce a 'Green Badge' that players can earn at the end of each
season, to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.com
as a symbol of their commitment to reducing the sport's carbon footprint.
The feature, an innovative solution in world sport, will be accessible via the
ATP PlayerZone website and mobile app launched by Infosys and ATP in 2016. It
will allow players to declare their travel data and categorize the mode of
transport taken to each tournament, calculating an associated emissions
footprint. It will in turn enable players to make more conscious travel
mitigate their carbon emissions from travel on Tour
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP (https://apc0
1.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atptour.com%2Fen%2F&da
ta=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C6
3ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZ
sb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7
C%7C%7C&sdata=sXJwJCQSDaSvXflR4WVMNYySw47%2B%2BZ%2FX1S6uEx332Ns%3D&reserved=0) ,
the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital
Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature,
which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app (h
ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com
%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DzDJm1X_fHZw%26t%3D3s&data=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%
7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C
638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiL
CJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=I1VTC0rPPuKJ%2BABS5Kud2P%2Br
rEE%2BaEA8%2BqQQhqQ8mKQ%3D&reserved=0) , will enable players to track and offset
their carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the
global tennis season.
Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate Action, which includes a
Net Zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard that
presents players with a holistic view of their travel related emissions across
multiple seasons - enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices.
This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players on
sustainable practices and environmental advocacy.
In addition to supporting players to achieve greener practices, the Carbon
Tracker will introduce a 'Green Badge' that players can earn at the end of each
season, to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.com
as a symbol of their commitment to reducing the sport's carbon footprint.
The feature, an innovative solution in world sport, will be accessible via the
ATP PlayerZone website and mobile app launched by Infosys and ATP in 2016. It
will allow players to declare their travel data and categorize the mode of
transport taken to each tournament, calculating an associated emissions
footprint. It will in turn enable players to make more conscious travel
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 77 | 0 |