Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker, Helping Accelerate the Sport's Sustainability Journey

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys solution to enable ATP players to track andmitigate their carbon emissions from travel on TourInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atptour.com%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=sXJwJCQSDaSvXflR4WVMNYySw47%2B%2BZ%2FX1S6uEx332Ns%3D&reserved=0) ,the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digitalCarbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature,which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app (https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DzDJm1X_fHZw%26t%3D3s&data=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=I1VTC0rPPuKJ%2BABS5Kud2P%2BrrEE%2BaEA8%2BqQQhqQ8mKQ%3D&reserved=0) , will enable players to track and offsettheir carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across theglobal tennis season.Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate Action, which includes aNet Zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard thatpresents players with a holistic view of their travel related emissions acrossmultiple seasons - enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices.This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players onsustainable practices and environmental advocacy.In addition to supporting players to achieve greener practices, the CarbonTracker will introduce a 'Green Badge' that players can earn at the end of eachseason, to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.comas a symbol of their commitment to reducing the sport's carbon footprint.The feature, an innovative solution in world sport, will be accessible via theATP PlayerZone website and mobile app launched by Infosys and ATP in 2016. Itwill allow players to declare their travel data and categorize the mode oftransport taken to each tournament, calculating an associated emissionsfootprint. It will in turn enable players to make more conscious travel