    Infosys and ATP Collaborate to Launch Carbon Tracker, Helping Accelerate the Sport's Sustainability Journey

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys solution to enable ATP players to track and
    mitigate their carbon emissions from travel on Tour

    Infosys
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that as part of its strategic collaboration with the ATP
    1.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.atptour.com%2Fen%2F&da
    ta=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C6
    3ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZ
    sb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7
    C%7C%7C&sdata=sXJwJCQSDaSvXflR4WVMNYySw47%2B%2BZ%2FX1S6uEx332Ns%3D&reserved=0) ,
    the governing body of men's professional tennis, it is launching a new digital
    Carbon Tracker to make tennis more environmentally responsible. The feature,
    which is live from today and is hosted within the existing ATP PlayerZone app
    ttps://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com
    %2Fwatch%3Fv%3DzDJm1X_fHZw%26t%3D3s&data=05%7C01%7Cdena.tahmasebi%40infosys.com%
    7Ceaa510a0f09b4ce850c308db530069ad%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C
    638195033488557533%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiL
    CJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=I1VTC0rPPuKJ%2BABS5Kud2P%2Br
    will enable players to track and offset
    their carbon emissions while traveling to participate in tournaments across the
    global tennis season.

    Aligned with ATP's commitment to UN Sport for Climate Action, which includes a
    Net Zero emissions target by 2040, the application features a dashboard that
    presents players with a holistic view of their travel related emissions across
    multiple seasons - enabling deeper understanding and analysis of travel choices.
    This is supplemented with resources and quizzes to educate players on
    sustainable practices and environmental advocacy.

    In addition to supporting players to achieve greener practices, the Carbon
    Tracker will introduce a 'Green Badge' that players can earn at the end of each
    season, to be displayed across their profile and rankings pages on ATPTour.com
    as a symbol of their commitment to reducing the sport's carbon footprint.

    The feature, an innovative solution in world sport, will be accessible via the
    ATP PlayerZone website and mobile app launched by Infosys and ATP in 2016. It
    will allow players to declare their travel data and categorize the mode of
    transport taken to each tournament, calculating an associated emissions
    footprint. It will in turn enable players to make more conscious travel
