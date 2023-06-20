COP28 President-Designate calls for climate finance reform to unlock Africa's clean energy potential

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, meets with H.E. William Ruto,President of the Republic of Kenya, and African energy ministers and leadersat Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi.- President Ruto commends UAE, its leadership and the COP Presidency on itslong-standing support for sustainable development and climate action andjointly commits towards the necessary tripling of installed renewable energycapacity by 2030.- Joint working group launched between Africa Climate Summit and COP28 to focuson just energy transition and unlocking climate finance to accelerate greengrowth in Africa- "We don't need to wait for the global stock-take to plan our response to theglobal stock-take."- "We must lay the groundwork now ? preparing for the highest possible ambitionin the negotiated outcomes- "We must complement whatever is decided inside the negotiations with anequally powerful action agenda outside the negotiating rooms... in the realworld."- "First, we must recognize that the energy system of the future will not builditself. We need every country, every region, every part of society, includingbusinesses, governments and NGOs, working together in solidarity, in a unifiedeffort to make it happen."- "Africa's potential as a clean energy giant is massive. Developing thatpotential will require political will, visionary ambition and lots ofcapital."- "And we need to end the rhetoric that puts a false division between North andSouth ? that says that one region has all the answers, while another region isnot equipped to contribute. The truth is some countries in the Global Southare setting the pace."- "Here in Kenya, 80 per cent of the country's electricity is provided byrenewable energy ? placing this nation of 50 million people well on its way tomeeting the goal of transitioning to 100 percent clean power by 2030."- "Africa is rich in clean energy resources - including wind, solar, hydro andgeothermal - giving it huge potential for low-carbon growth and sustainabledevelopment."- Clean energy investment in Africa represents only 2 percent of what isinvested globally and less than 10 percent of the $120 billion dollars a yearthat is the baseline requirement.- "As a first step, the long overdue 100-billion-dollar pledge needs to befulfilled this year."- "We know that the current international financial architecture is not fit forpurpose. IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere nearquickly enough."