    COP28 President-Designate calls for climate finance reform to unlock Africa's clean energy potential

    Nairobi, Kenya (ots/PRNewswire) -

    - Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, meets with H.E. William Ruto,
    President of the Republic of Kenya, and African energy ministers and leaders
    at Africa Energy Forum in Nairobi.
    - President Ruto commends UAE, its leadership and the COP Presidency on its
    long-standing support for sustainable development and climate action and
    jointly commits towards the necessary tripling of installed renewable energy
    capacity by 2030.
    - Joint working group launched between Africa Climate Summit and COP28 to focus
    on just energy transition and unlocking climate finance to accelerate green
    growth in Africa
    - "We don't need to wait for the global stock-take to plan our response to the
    global stock-take."
    - "We must lay the groundwork now ? preparing for the highest possible ambition
    in the negotiated outcomes
    - "We must complement whatever is decided inside the negotiations with an
    equally powerful action agenda outside the negotiating rooms... in the real
    world."
    - "First, we must recognize that the energy system of the future will not build
    itself. We need every country, every region, every part of society, including
    businesses, governments and NGOs, working together in solidarity, in a unified
    effort to make it happen."
    - "Africa's potential as a clean energy giant is massive. Developing that
    potential will require political will, visionary ambition and lots of
    capital."
    - "And we need to end the rhetoric that puts a false division between North and
    South ? that says that one region has all the answers, while another region is
    not equipped to contribute. The truth is some countries in the Global South
    are setting the pace."
    - "Here in Kenya, 80 per cent of the country's electricity is provided by
    renewable energy ? placing this nation of 50 million people well on its way to
    meeting the goal of transitioning to 100 percent clean power by 2030."
    - "Africa is rich in clean energy resources - including wind, solar, hydro and
    geothermal - giving it huge potential for low-carbon growth and sustainable
    development."
    - Clean energy investment in Africa represents only 2 percent of what is
    invested globally and less than 10 percent of the $120 billion dollars a year
    that is the baseline requirement.
    - "As a first step, the long overdue 100-billion-dollar pledge needs to be
    fulfilled this year."
    - "We know that the current international financial architecture is not fit for
    purpose. IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere near
    quickly enough."
