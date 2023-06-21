CLEVR signs contract to drive digital transformation

Amersfoort, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - CLEVR, a leading provider of low code

and PLM software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Kongsberg

Maritime, a global technology leader in the maritime industry. The collaboration

between CLEVR and Kongsberg Maritime aims to accelerate Kongsberg Maritime's

internal digital transformation journey.



This recent partnership showcases Kongsberg Maritime's trust in CLEVR's

expertise and advanced software solutions. CLEVR will support the company to

further develop a key internal tool for digital workflows. Implementing a

comprehensive digitalization roadmap will be a key part of the deliveries from

CLEVR. Over the next years, CLEVR will provide its services to support Kongsberg

Maritime in the digital transformation of their internal workflow and processes.



