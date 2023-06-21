CLEVR signs contract to drive digital transformation
Amersfoort, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - CLEVR, a leading provider of low code
and PLM software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Kongsberg
Maritime, a global technology leader in the maritime industry. The collaboration
between CLEVR and Kongsberg Maritime aims to accelerate Kongsberg Maritime's
internal digital transformation journey.
This recent partnership showcases Kongsberg Maritime's trust in CLEVR's
expertise and advanced software solutions. CLEVR will support the company to
further develop a key internal tool for digital workflows. Implementing a
comprehensive digitalization roadmap will be a key part of the deliveries from
CLEVR. Over the next years, CLEVR will provide its services to support Kongsberg
Maritime in the digital transformation of their internal workflow and processes.
As a strategic partner of Kongsberg Maritime, CLEVR will contribute its deep
industry knowledge and technical expertise to further realize Kongsberg
Maritime's digitalization roadmap. Leveraging their extensive experience in PLM
software solutions, CLEVR provide valuable insights, guidance, and best
practices to develop our customer's operations.
Magnus Normann, CRO at CLEVR, expressed excitement about the partnership,
stating, "Kongsberg Maritime's decision to partner with CLEVR is a testament to
our commitment to delivering exceptional value and becoming a true strategic
partner to our customers. We look forward to embarking on this transformative
journey together, empowering Kongsberg Maritime with our state-of-the-art
software solutions and strategic counsel."
By harnessing PLM software solutions, Kongsberg Maritime will unlock new levels
of operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance collaboration
across their entire value chain.
About CLEVR: CLEVR is a globally recognized provider of low code and PLM
software solutions, specializing in enabling organizations to unlock their full
potential through digital transformation. Combining cutting-edge technology,
industry expertise, and a customer-centric approach, CLEVR delivers
comprehensive software solutions that drive innovation, accelerate growth, and
provide a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Contact:
Berndt de Wit,
Head of Marketing & Growth,
bdwit@clevr.com,
0031638051917
About CLEVR: CLEVR is a globally recognized provider of low code and PLM
software solutions, specializing in enabling organizations to unlock their full
potential through digital transformation. Combining cutting-edge technology,
industry expertise, and a customer-centric approach, CLEVR delivers
comprehensive software solutions that drive innovation, accelerate growth, and
provide a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Contact:
Berndt de Wit,
Head of Marketing & Growth,
bdwit@clevr.com,
0031638051917
