    CLEVR signs contract to drive digital transformation

    Amersfoort, Netherlands (ots/PRNewswire) - CLEVR, a leading provider of low code
    and PLM software solutions, is excited to announce a partnership with Kongsberg
    Maritime, a global technology leader in the maritime industry. The collaboration
    between CLEVR and Kongsberg Maritime aims to accelerate Kongsberg Maritime's
    internal digital transformation journey.

    This recent partnership showcases Kongsberg Maritime's trust in CLEVR's
    expertise and advanced software solutions. CLEVR will support the company to
    further develop a key internal tool for digital workflows. Implementing a
    comprehensive digitalization roadmap will be a key part of the deliveries from
    CLEVR. Over the next years, CLEVR will provide its services to support Kongsberg
    Maritime in the digital transformation of their internal workflow and processes.

    As a strategic partner of Kongsberg Maritime, CLEVR will contribute its deep
    industry knowledge and technical expertise to further realize Kongsberg
    Maritime's digitalization roadmap. Leveraging their extensive experience in PLM
    software solutions, CLEVR provide valuable insights, guidance, and best
    practices to develop our customer's operations.

    Magnus Normann, CRO at CLEVR, expressed excitement about the partnership,
    stating, "Kongsberg Maritime's decision to partner with CLEVR is a testament to
    our commitment to delivering exceptional value and becoming a true strategic
    partner to our customers. We look forward to embarking on this transformative
    journey together, empowering Kongsberg Maritime with our state-of-the-art
    software solutions and strategic counsel."

    By harnessing PLM software solutions, Kongsberg Maritime will unlock new levels
    of operational efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance collaboration
    across their entire value chain.

    About CLEVR: CLEVR is a globally recognized provider of low code and PLM
    software solutions, specializing in enabling organizations to unlock their full
    potential through digital transformation. Combining cutting-edge technology,
    industry expertise, and a customer-centric approach, CLEVR delivers
    comprehensive software solutions that drive innovation, accelerate growth, and
    provide a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clevr-signs-co
    ntract-to-drive-digital-transformation-301856363.html

    Contact:

    Berndt de Wit,
    Head of Marketing & Growth,
    bdwit@clevr.com,
    0031638051917

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/157958/5539575
    OTS: CLEVR



