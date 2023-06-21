Luxembourg (ots/PRNewswire) - Ferrero Group has today announced it is on track

to meet its key sustainability objectives and targets. Ferrero's progress is

documented in the Group's 14th Sustainability Report

(https://www.ferrero.com/News/ferrero-group-sustainability-report-2022) , which

highlights the steps taken during the 2021/22 financial year on four key

pillars: protecting the environment, sustainable sourcing, promoting responsible

consumption and empowering people.



"The financial year was particularly challenging - war broke out, supply chains

were disrupted, energy costs surged, and inflation grew alongside the cost of

raw materials," said Giovanni Ferrero, Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group.

" In the face of these challenges, Ferrero has not only been able to grow, but

to also make strong progress with a number of our sustainability targets - and,

in some instances, exceed them," he added.





As part of Ferrero Farming Values (FFV), a cross-commodity framework, the Groupis committed to supporting and improving sustainable sourcing of itsingredients, as well as sharing knowledge across the value chain. In 2021/22,the FFV programme helped deliver one to one coaching to 32% of cocoa farmers onfarm and business planning, whilst 155,000 cocoa farmers took part in grouptraining. The sustainability report also details how the Group is now reachingtraceability back to farm level across more than 96% of its cocoa supply volume.In addition, 82% of the entire cocoa volume was sourced from dedicated farmergroups Ferrero supports. Across all sourced hazelnuts, the Group can reportoverall traceability of 79% despite systemic supply-chain complexities.Other highlights from the Ferrero Group's Sustainability Progress Reportinclude:- 92% of the company's global electricity now comes from renewables - up from84% last year.- 100% of palm oil is RSPO certified segregated, with 99.95% traceable to 146palm oil mills and 722 plantations. The segregation model ensures sustainablepalm oil is kept separate from the plantations and farms, and all the wayalong the supply chain, with the Group being one of the first global companiesto source 100% RSPO certified segregated palm oil (since 2015).- The completion of Ferrero's four-year Cocoa and Forest Initiative (CFI)(https://www.ferrero.com/fc-4073?newsRVP=2379) plan, with majority of targetseither met or even surpassed, including more than 170,000 farmers now enlistedin the Ferrero Cocoa Program, of which 161,000 (95%) were polygon mapped in2021/22, exceeding the initial target of 153,000.- The publishing of the company's first Human Rights Report (https://www.ferrerosustainability.com/int/sites/ferrerosustainability_int/files/2023-03/ferrero-human-rights-report-21_1.pdf) at the end of 2021. The report is framed around10 of the most salient human rights issues across all value chains -regardless of product or geography - and shows how Ferrero is working toaddress these issues."Across each of the four key pillars of our sustainability framework, the reportshows we have made strong progress towards the objectives we have setourselves," said Lapo Civiletti, Chief Executive Officer of the Ferrero Group."Despite a challenging economic and geopolitical environment, the Groupincreased investments to continue to ensure high levels of quality, freshnessand safety across all our products, while reducing our environmental impact."You can read more about Ferrero's Sustainability Report here(https://www.ferrero.com/News/ferrero-group-sustainability-report-2022) .About Ferrero GroupFerrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946.Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joyto people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®,Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees arepassionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The FerreroGroup's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication toquality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communitiesin which we operate.For more information visit Ferrero.com (https://www.ferrero.com/)