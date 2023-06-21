Gallus opens doors to new industry facility, celebrating 100th anniversary and unveiling new solutions to power a digital transformation (FOTO)
St. Gallen (ots) -
- New Gallus Experience Center, the "industry touchpoint", opens to accelerate
innovation and long-term success and growth of the industry
- New HEIDELBERG Customer Portal to drive automation, solve labor shortages and
unlock significant production efficiencies of up to 35 percent
- New inkjet system, Gallus One with Converting, provides inline flexo and die
cutting for ultimate TCO
- New DPU upgrade available to turn a Gallus ECS 340 into a hybrid Gallus
Labelfire 340
Gallus (https://www.gallus-group.com/en/home) Group, a subsidiary of
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), is the leading company in the
development, production, and sale of conventional and digital narrow-web and
reel-fed presses for the label printing industry. Today, it is celebrating its
100th anniversary by opening its doors to a brand-new industry hub in St.
Gallen, Switzerland - the Gallus Experience Center - which is designed to serve
as an industry touchpoint for customers, industry experts, stakeholders and
members of the public, to drive market transformation. Importantly, Gallus is
also utilizing its centenary celebrations to announce the launch of three new
products across its portfolio: the HEIDELBERG Customer Portal, the new Gallus
One with Converting, and a digital upgrade to the company's successful Gallus
ECS 340.
With the 100-year milestone also marking its official opening, the landmark new
Gallus Experience Center will welcome customers and prospects from some of the
world's leading printers and converters, as well as partners and brand owners,
as part of the company's ' Gallus Experience Days
(https://www.gallus-group.com/en/gallus/events/gallus-experience-days) ' .
Dedicated to the ' digital transformation ' of the label and narrow-web
industry, the Center aims to facilitate the industry's future success by
fostering collaboration to drive innovation and sustainability. Whether you are
a manufacturer, supplier, converter, printer, or brand, you are invited to use
the new facility to explore ideas, test and develop new technologies, and teach
and experience a technological ecosystem. In addition, Gallus will use the
facility to showcase conventional, hybrid, and digital Gallus products,
software, and cloud-based solutions, next-generation machines being produced,
and supplier partner technologies.
"As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gallus, HEIDELBERG is delighted to
stand alongside the Gallus team this week - united, as one Group. Together, we
