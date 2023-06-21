Gallus opens doors to new industry facility, celebrating 100th anniversary and unveiling new solutions to power a digital transformation (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

St. Gallen (ots) -- New Gallus Experience Center, the "industry touchpoint", opens to accelerateinnovation and long-term success and growth of the industry- New HEIDELBERG Customer Portal to drive automation, solve labor shortages andunlock significant production efficiencies of up to 35 percent- New inkjet system, Gallus One with Converting, provides inline flexo and diecutting for ultimate TCO- New DPU upgrade available to turn a Gallus ECS 340 into a hybrid GallusLabelfire 340Gallus (https://www.gallus-group.com/en/home) Group, a subsidiary ofHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), is the leading company in thedevelopment, production, and sale of conventional and digital narrow-web andreel-fed presses for the label printing industry. Today, it is celebrating its100th anniversary by opening its doors to a brand-new industry hub in St.Gallen, Switzerland - the Gallus Experience Center - which is designed to serveas an industry touchpoint for customers, industry experts, stakeholders andmembers of the public, to drive market transformation. Importantly, Gallus isalso utilizing its centenary celebrations to announce the launch of three newproducts across its portfolio: the HEIDELBERG Customer Portal, the new GallusOne with Converting, and a digital upgrade to the company's successful GallusECS 340.With the 100-year milestone also marking its official opening, the landmark newGallus Experience Center will welcome customers and prospects from some of theworld's leading printers and converters, as well as partners and brand owners,as part of the company's ' Gallus Experience Days(https://www.gallus-group.com/en/gallus/events/gallus-experience-days) ' .Dedicated to the ' digital transformation ' of the label and narrow-webindustry, the Center aims to facilitate the industry's future success byfostering collaboration to drive innovation and sustainability. Whether you area manufacturer, supplier, converter, printer, or brand, you are invited to usethe new facility to explore ideas, test and develop new technologies, and teachand experience a technological ecosystem. In addition, Gallus will use thefacility to showcase conventional, hybrid, and digital Gallus products,software, and cloud-based solutions, next-generation machines being produced,and supplier partner technologies."As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gallus, HEIDELBERG is delighted tostand alongside the Gallus team this week - united, as one Group. Together, we