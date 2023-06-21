    checkAd

    Gallus opens doors to new industry facility, celebrating 100th anniversary and unveiling new solutions to power a digital transformation (FOTO)

    St. Gallen (ots) -

    - New Gallus Experience Center, the "industry touchpoint", opens to accelerate
    innovation and long-term success and growth of the industry
    - New HEIDELBERG Customer Portal to drive automation, solve labor shortages and
    unlock significant production efficiencies of up to 35 percent
    - New inkjet system, Gallus One with Converting, provides inline flexo and die
    cutting for ultimate TCO
    - New DPU upgrade available to turn a Gallus ECS 340 into a hybrid Gallus
    Labelfire 340

    Gallus (https://www.gallus-group.com/en/home) Group, a subsidiary of
    Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG), is the leading company in the
    development, production, and sale of conventional and digital narrow-web and
    reel-fed presses for the label printing industry. Today, it is celebrating its
    100th anniversary by opening its doors to a brand-new industry hub in St.
    Gallen, Switzerland - the Gallus Experience Center - which is designed to serve
    as an industry touchpoint for customers, industry experts, stakeholders and
    members of the public, to drive market transformation. Importantly, Gallus is
    also utilizing its centenary celebrations to announce the launch of three new
    products across its portfolio: the HEIDELBERG Customer Portal, the new Gallus
    One with Converting, and a digital upgrade to the company's successful Gallus
    ECS 340.

    With the 100-year milestone also marking its official opening, the landmark new
    Gallus Experience Center will welcome customers and prospects from some of the
    world's leading printers and converters, as well as partners and brand owners,
    as part of the company's ' Gallus Experience Days
    (https://www.gallus-group.com/en/gallus/events/gallus-experience-days) ' .
    Dedicated to the ' digital transformation ' of the label and narrow-web
    industry, the Center aims to facilitate the industry's future success by
    fostering collaboration to drive innovation and sustainability. Whether you are
    a manufacturer, supplier, converter, printer, or brand, you are invited to use
    the new facility to explore ideas, test and develop new technologies, and teach
    and experience a technological ecosystem. In addition, Gallus will use the
    facility to showcase conventional, hybrid, and digital Gallus products,
    software, and cloud-based solutions, next-generation machines being produced,
    and supplier partner technologies.

    "As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Gallus, HEIDELBERG is delighted to
    stand alongside the Gallus team this week - united, as one Group. Together, we
