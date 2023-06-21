    checkAd

    XTX Markets supports life-saving landmine clearance in Ukraine with $1 million donation to The HALO Trust

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The HALO Trust, the world's largest landmine clearance
    charity, has received a $1 million donation from leading algorithmic trading
    firm XTX Markets to support its mine clearance operations in Ukraine.

    HALO, which currently has 800 staff in eastern and southern Ukraine and around
    Kyiv, will use the XTX funding to equip and train hundreds of new deminers.

    James Cowan, HALO's CEO said: "Coming in the week of the Ukraine Recovery
    Conference in London, this generous support from XTX Markets will help us as we
    grow our operations to tackle the largest landmine and explosive contamination
    seen in Europe since the Second World War. The more support we receive of this
    kind, the faster we can clear land - saving lives and bringing Ukraine's
    farmland back into productive use as quickly as possible."

    With XTX's support, HALO will purchase 308 Minelab F3 detectors - highly
    accurate mine detectors whose sensitivity can be adjusted to find landmines even
    on battlefields contaminated with metal fragments.

    The funding from XTX Markets will also enable HALO to train newly recruited
    deminers in manual clearance techniques at its training centre in Kyiv, and then
    at other regional training hubs near Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv. By the end
    of 2023, HALO expects to employ 1,200 Ukrainian staff equipped to move into
    heavily-mined territories liberated from Russian occupation.

    Simon Coyle, Head of Philanthropy at XTX Markets, commented: " XTX Markets is
    committed to supporting the immediate humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the
    rebuilding of the country and its prosperity. HALO's work is crucial on both
    counts - saving Ukrainian lives now and restoring Ukrainian agriculture for the
    future."

    Notes to Editors

    The HALO Trust is the world's leading humanitarian organisation working to save
    lives and restore the livelihoods of people affected by conflict. HALO was
    founded in Afghanistan in 1988 and now employs 12,000 women and men in 30
    countries either at war or recovering from conflict. HALO has cleared over 1.9
    million landmines, 1.5 million pieces of unexploded ordnance and 10 million
    bullets in the last three decades.

    HALO has conducted life-saving mine clearance operations in eastern Ukraine
    since 2016 and has rapidly expanded its programme since Russia's invasion in
    February 2022.

    XTX Markets (https://www.xtxmarkets.com/#charity) is a leading algorithmic
    trading firm which partners with counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues
    globally to provide liquidity in the Equity, FX, Fixed Income, Futures and
    Commodity markets. XTX has over 190 employees based in London, Paris, New York,
    Mumbai, Yerevan and Singapore. XTX is consistently a top 5 liquidity provider
    globally in FX (Euromoney 2018-present) and is also the largest European
    equities (systematic internaliser) liquidity provider (Rosenblatt FY 2020-2022).

    The company's corporate philanthropy focuses on STEM education and maximum
    impact giving (alongside an employee matching programme) and supporting Ukraine.
    Since 2017, XTX has donated over GBP80 million to charities and good causes,
    establishing it as a major donor in the UK and globally.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2107902/4099931/The_HALO_Trust_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtx-markets-su
    pports-life-saving-landmine-clearance-in-ukraine-with-1-million-donation-to-the-
    halo-trust-301857198.html

    Contact:

    For more information contact media@halotrust.org,
    +44 (0) 7973 266 807

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118219/5540360
    OTS: The Halo Trust



