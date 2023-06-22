    checkAd
    Unternehmen: Aspermont Ltd
    ISIN: AU000000ASP3

    Anlass der Studie: Research (Note)
    Empfehlung: Buy
    Kursziel: 0.08 AUD
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Julien Desrosiers, Matthias Greiffenberger

    Growth even facing headwinds market conditions. Renowned top executive and management hiring. Forecast focus on return to double digit growth.  
    Facing headwinds but growing. The revenues are up 1% YoY, reaching $9.36m AUD. Revenues are in line with company's guidance.
     
    Increased net liquidity asset. The company has a net liquidity position of 4.4m, up from HY 2022 $3.9m.
     
    HY gross margin, lower but healthy. The company's gross margin has decreased to 63.56% for the HY 2023. 
     
    Privileged position. While the entire sector is seeing important diminution in publicity revenues and overall revenues, the company's revenues are still growing. 
     
    Accountable. The company's guidance has proven right once again. The management has a core understanding of their business and market conditions.
     
    Enviable Hiring. The company continues to hire top talent from different bluechip companies, building a dream team. The fruit of this hiring should be borne soon enough with implementation and scaling of new and existing products.
     
    Operational Agility. Decentralised structure and scalable human resources for rapid launch or products while controlling investment risk as seen in the increase of their net asset liquidity.
     
    Continued double digit growth. The company guidance is to reach a double digit growth in revenues for the FY2023.
     
    Based on our DCF model, we maintain our Buy rating with a price target at 0.08 AUD (0.05 EUR) (previously: 0.10 AUD (0.07 EUR)) per share.

    Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
    http://www.more-ir.de/d/27245.pdf

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    GBC AG
    Halderstraße 27
    86150 Augsburg
    0821 / 241133 0
    research@gbc-ag.de
    Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
    Date and time of completion of this research: 21.06.2023 16:00 Date and time of first distribution: 22.06.2023 10:00

    übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

    Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

    Die Aspermont Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von +5,56 % und einem Kurs von 0,010EUR gehandelt.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst: GBC


