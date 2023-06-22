Agency for Business & Economic Development and Germany - Land of Ideas have launched 3rd edition of AGYLE African-German Leadership Programme

Berlin (ots) - An international jury has selected 40 young leaders from Ghana,

Rwanda, Senegal and Tunisia as well as Germany for the "AGYLE - African German

Young Leaders in Business" leadership programme / Digital transformation as core

theme for 2023 programme / Participants from Africa and Germany to meet up for a

week of events from 11 to 15 September 2023 in Berlin / Further information on

selected leaders available at http://www.agyle-programme.com



For the third year of AGYLE, the African-German leadership programme, an

international expert jury has selected 40 young leaders from Ghana, Rwanda,

Senegal, Tunisia and Germany out of a total of 250 applications. AGYLE (African

German Young Leaders in Business) is jointly run by the Agency for Business &

Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas on behalf of the German

Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The programme

is aimed at connecting young leaders from Africa and Germany in order to

facilitate collaborations across continents and develop solutions to common

global challenges.





A female entrepreneur from Ghana who makes women fit for digitisation, aSenegalese who helps improve healthcare in rural areas through new technologies,a German set to digitise the baker's trade - all of the 40 leaders of the 2023class give a face to their country's wealth of innovation:http://www.agyle-programme.com"Africa still tends to be perceived as a 'problem continent', and this preventsus from recognising the momentum to be found there and the smart, innovative andcommitted people who are driving development in various countries. We are proudto be able to contribute to the exchange between young German and Africanleaders via the AGYLE project and thus encourage closer cooperation betweencountries in the long term," says Dr Philipp Mehne, Managing Director of Germany- Land of Ideas.Almuth Dörre, Acting Director of the Agency for Business & Economic Development,places high expectations on the programme participants: "AGYLE is building anetwork of young leaders from Africa and Germany who are joining forces toaddress today's key challenges. This is where people from highly diversecontexts get together - with fresh ideas, creative power, and the belief in abetter future. Digital transformation has opened up many opportunities that arethere to be leveraged. Together we are shaping an interconnected world full ofvaluable potential."The networking event in Berlin:The annual theme of the 2023 AGYLE programme is "Digital transformation - youngleadersworking towards a green and inclusive future". Based on this guidingprinciple, the 40 young leaders will get together for the AGYLE week in Berlinfrom 11 to 15 September 2023 . The focus of the event week will be oninterdisciplinary exchange and networking, professional motivation andcross-border cooperation among the young leaders. The centrepiece of the jointweek will be a design thinking lab that will enable mixed teams to develop andrefine innovative business ideas. The most promising idea will be awarded aprize at the closing event. The programme further includes panel discussions,talks, company visits and cultural activities.About AGYLEAGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-comingleaders from Africa and Germany as part of a sustainable business network andpromotes the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through directencounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogueand lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is aprogramme of the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany -Land of Ideas.