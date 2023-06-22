    checkAd

    Agency for Business & Economic Development and Germany - Land of Ideas have launched 3rd edition of AGYLE African-German Leadership Programme

    Berlin (ots) - An international jury has selected 40 young leaders from Ghana,
    Rwanda, Senegal and Tunisia as well as Germany for the "AGYLE - African German
    Young Leaders in Business" leadership programme / Digital transformation as core
    theme for 2023 programme / Participants from Africa and Germany to meet up for a
    week of events from 11 to 15 September 2023 in Berlin / Further information on
    selected leaders available at http://www.agyle-programme.com

    For the third year of AGYLE, the African-German leadership programme, an
    international expert jury has selected 40 young leaders from Ghana, Rwanda,
    Senegal, Tunisia and Germany out of a total of 250 applications. AGYLE (African
    German Young Leaders in Business) is jointly run by the Agency for Business &
    Economic Development (AWE) and Germany - Land of Ideas on behalf of the German
    Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The programme
    is aimed at connecting young leaders from Africa and Germany in order to
    facilitate collaborations across continents and develop solutions to common
    global challenges.

    A female entrepreneur from Ghana who makes women fit for digitisation, a
    Senegalese who helps improve healthcare in rural areas through new technologies,
    a German set to digitise the baker's trade - all of the 40 leaders of the 2023
    class give a face to their country's wealth of innovation:
    http://www.agyle-programme.com

    "Africa still tends to be perceived as a 'problem continent', and this prevents
    us from recognising the momentum to be found there and the smart, innovative and
    committed people who are driving development in various countries. We are proud
    to be able to contribute to the exchange between young German and African
    leaders via the AGYLE project and thus encourage closer cooperation between
    countries in the long term," says Dr Philipp Mehne, Managing Director of Germany
    - Land of Ideas.

    Almuth Dörre, Acting Director of the Agency for Business & Economic Development,
    places high expectations on the programme participants: "AGYLE is building a
    network of young leaders from Africa and Germany who are joining forces to
    address today's key challenges. This is where people from highly diverse
    contexts get together - with fresh ideas, creative power, and the belief in a
    better future. Digital transformation has opened up many opportunities that are
    there to be leveraged. Together we are shaping an interconnected world full of
    valuable potential."

    The networking event in Berlin:

    The annual theme of the 2023 AGYLE programme is "Digital transformation - young
    leadersworking towards a green and inclusive future". Based on this guiding
    principle, the 40 young leaders will get together for the AGYLE week in Berlin
    from 11 to 15 September 2023 . The focus of the event week will be on
    interdisciplinary exchange and networking, professional motivation and
    cross-border cooperation among the young leaders. The centrepiece of the joint
    week will be a design thinking lab that will enable mixed teams to develop and
    refine innovative business ideas. The most promising idea will be awarded a
    prize at the closing event. The programme further includes panel discussions,
    talks, company visits and cultural activities.

    About AGYLE

    AGYLE, the African-German Young Leaders programme, connects up-and-coming
    leaders from Africa and Germany as part of a sustainable business network and
    promotes the development of innovative ideas and business models. Through direct
    encounter and collaboration, the programme strengthens African-German dialogue
    and lays the foundation for new means of economic cooperation. AGYLE is a
    programme of the Agency for Business & Economic Development (AWE) and Germany -
    Land of Ideas.

    Contact:

    Germany - Land of Ideas
    Tel.: +49 30 206 459-0
    mailto:Press@agyle-programme.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109240/5540624
    OTS: Deutschland - Land der Ideen



