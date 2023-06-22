D&A Pharma Despite the latest alarming figures on alcohol dependence, France is delaying the use of sodium oxybate, which has been prescribed for almost 30 years in Italy and Austria
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - At the beginning of June, the health authorities
hammered it home once again: "The health, social and economic consequences of
alcohol consumption represent a burden for French society." The results are
alarming: every year in France, alcohol is the cause of 49,000 deaths and an
estimated social cost of 118 billion euros.1 Two figures that dramatically sum
up the human and financial cost of alcohol dependence, the second leading cause
of death after tobacco.
Yet there is a drug whose efficacy has recently been reaffirmed, and which has
been prescribed in Italy and Austria for over 30 years to 300,000 patients. Its
name is Alcover. Its active ingredient, sodium oxybate, was discovered by French
professor Henri Laborit, and is used to help alcohol-dependent people
maintaining abstinence. A university thesis on the subject has just been
published by the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Amsterdam. Validated
by some of Europe's leading specialists in alcohol dependence, and meeting the
most recent methodological and regulatory standards, its results confirm the
efficacy, tolerability and safety of sodium oxybate in maintaining abstinence,
particularly in severely dependent patients. They also further strengthen the
efficacy and safety data on the basis of which the European Medicines Agency was
able to confirm in 2018 the positive benefit-risk profile of the treatment as
prescribed in Italy and Austria.
Behind these scientific advances, the hope that this treatment will soon be
authorized in France would represent a major step forward for thousands of
alcohol-dependent patients, their families and public finances.
1. Santé publique France
About D&A Pharma: D&A Pharma is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2006 by
Patrice Debrégeas. The company's mission is to help people live better without
their addictions. Since 2007, D&A Pharma has been developing treatments for
addictions and orphan diseases based on well-established active ingredients,
formulated by experts working in collaboration with competent international
clinicians, statisticians and regulatory experts. Since 2015, D&A Pharma has
been developing a sodium oxybate-based drug for the treatment of alcohol
dependence. D&A Pharma has provided a financial support to Julien Guiraud for
the conduct of his PhD thesis and has sponsored several studies presented in the
thesis. (Link to thesis:
https://hdl.handle.net/11245.1/ad0b0a9e-e28c-432d-81a9-ccdf39b190f8 )
http://www.da-pharma.com/
