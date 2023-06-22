D&A Pharma Despite the latest alarming figures on alcohol dependence, France is delaying the use of sodium oxybate, which has been prescribed for almost 30 years in Italy and Austria

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - At the beginning of June, the health authorities

hammered it home once again: "The health, social and economic consequences of

alcohol consumption represent a burden for French society." The results are

alarming: every year in France, alcohol is the cause of 49,000 deaths and an

estimated social cost of 118 billion euros.1 Two figures that dramatically sum

up the human and financial cost of alcohol dependence, the second leading cause

of death after tobacco.



Yet there is a drug whose efficacy has recently been reaffirmed, and which has

been prescribed in Italy and Austria for over 30 years to 300,000 patients. Its

name is Alcover. Its active ingredient, sodium oxybate, was discovered by French

professor Henri Laborit, and is used to help alcohol-dependent people

maintaining abstinence. A university thesis on the subject has just been

published by the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Amsterdam. Validated

by some of Europe's leading specialists in alcohol dependence, and meeting the

most recent methodological and regulatory standards, its results confirm the

efficacy, tolerability and safety of sodium oxybate in maintaining abstinence,

particularly in severely dependent patients. They also further strengthen the

efficacy and safety data on the basis of which the European Medicines Agency was

able to confirm in 2018 the positive benefit-risk profile of the treatment as

prescribed in Italy and Austria.



