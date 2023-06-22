    checkAd

    D&A Pharma Despite the latest alarming figures on alcohol dependence, France is delaying the use of sodium oxybate, which has been prescribed for almost 30 years in Italy and Austria

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - At the beginning of June, the health authorities
    hammered it home once again: "The health, social and economic consequences of
    alcohol consumption represent a burden for French society." The results are
    alarming: every year in France, alcohol is the cause of 49,000 deaths and an
    estimated social cost of 118 billion euros.1 Two figures that dramatically sum
    up the human and financial cost of alcohol dependence, the second leading cause
    of death after tobacco.

    Yet there is a drug whose efficacy has recently been reaffirmed, and which has
    been prescribed in Italy and Austria for over 30 years to 300,000 patients. Its
    name is Alcover. Its active ingredient, sodium oxybate, was discovered by French
    professor Henri Laborit, and is used to help alcohol-dependent people
    maintaining abstinence. A university thesis on the subject has just been
    published by the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Amsterdam. Validated
    by some of Europe's leading specialists in alcohol dependence, and meeting the
    most recent methodological and regulatory standards, its results confirm the
    efficacy, tolerability and safety of sodium oxybate in maintaining abstinence,
    particularly in severely dependent patients. They also further strengthen the
    efficacy and safety data on the basis of which the European Medicines Agency was
    able to confirm in 2018 the positive benefit-risk profile of the treatment as
    prescribed in Italy and Austria.

    Behind these scientific advances, the hope that this treatment will soon be
    authorized in France would represent a major step forward for thousands of
    alcohol-dependent patients, their families and public finances.

    1. Santé publique France

    About D&A Pharma: D&A Pharma is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2006 by
    Patrice Debrégeas. The company's mission is to help people live better without
    their addictions. Since 2007, D&A Pharma has been developing treatments for
    addictions and orphan diseases based on well-established active ingredients,
    formulated by experts working in collaboration with competent international
    clinicians, statisticians and regulatory experts. Since 2015, D&A Pharma has
    been developing a sodium oxybate-based drug for the treatment of alcohol
    dependence. D&A Pharma has provided a financial support to Julien Guiraud for
    the conduct of his PhD thesis and has sponsored several studies presented in the
    thesis. (Link to thesis:
    https://hdl.handle.net/11245.1/ad0b0a9e-e28c-432d-81a9-ccdf39b190f8 )

    http://www.da-pharma.com/

    Press contact : Gildas de la Monneraye - mailto:gildas.delamonneraye@mascaret.eu
    mailto:gildas.delamonneraye@mascaret.eu

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095288/DA_Pharma_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/da-pharma--des
    pite-the-latest-alarming-figures-on-alcohol-dependence-france-is-delaying-the-us
    e-of-sodium-oxybate-which-has-been-prescribed-for-almost-30-years-in-italy-and-a
    ustria-301857805.html

    Contact:

    +33 (0)6 58 18 78 25

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170468/5540682
    OTS: D&A Pharma



