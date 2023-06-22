    checkAd

    MINDSHARE NAMED CANNES LIONS MEDIA NETWORK OF THE YEAR 2023

    Cannes, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindshare, the media services company that is
    part of GroupM and WPP, has been named Media Network of the Year at the 2023
    Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (https://www.canneslions.com/)
    .

    The agency, picking up the award for the second time in four years after winning
    in 2019, was chosen by a cross-industry panel of international judges for
    campaigns run in the US, India, the UK and Australia.

    The Grand Prix in media was awarded to #TurnYourBack
    (https://www.ogilvy.com/work/turnyourback) - a campaign created by Ogilvy and
    DAVID, with media from Mindshare, for Dove:

    The Bold Glamour filter presents an "ideal" of beauty, and it looks very real.
    Almost too real. Dove has always fought against damaging and unrealistic
    expectations of beauty. Dove is encouraging people to #TurnYourBack on the Bold
    Glamour filter. The influencer-led campaign started with creators sharing their
    feelings on the filter and the damage it can do to their perception and
    expectation of what constitutes beauty.

    #TurnYourBack also won a further Gold Media Lion in the Consumer Goods category.

    Mindshare was additionally awarded a Silver Lion for Media Planning for the
    #StandUpToJewishHate - Blue Square
    (https://www.mindshareworld.com/work/fcas-standuptojewishhate) campaign for the
    Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism (FCAS), which it worked on with Wunderman
    Thompson in the US; a Silver Lion for its media work on the FitChix
    (https://www.mindshareworld.com/work/honest-eggs-co-fitchix) campaign, which was
    entered by VMLY&R in Australia, and a Bronze Lion for Use of Data & Analytics
    for the Thumbstopping Beauty Biases
    (https://www.mindshareworld.com/work/dove-thumbstopping-beauty-biases) campaign
    for Dove in India.

    Adam Gerhart, Global CEO Mindshare, said: "We are incredibly honored, humbled
    and beyond thrilled to be named Media Network of the Year for the second time in
    four years by a jury of our peers. This award is testament to the energy and
    empathy that everyone at Mindshare displays every day to help drive Good Growth
    and this award belongs to every one of our amazing people, our partners and our
    clients."

    About Mindshare:

    Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth
    (https://www.mindshareworld.com/news/goodgrowth) for its clients in the age of
    transformation. The solutions we create are both Good for consumers and drive
    Growth for our clients. We were the first purpose built company created by WPP
    and today we are 10,000 people working in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping
    to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.
    https://www.mindshareworld.com/

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108977/Mindshare.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/378623/mindshare_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindshare-name
    d-cannes-lions-media-network-of-the-year-2023-301858483.html

    Contact:

    Greg Brooks Mindshare Greg.Brooks@mindshareworld.com,
    +44 7826 869312

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67614/5541321
    OTS: MindShare



