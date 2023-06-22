MINDSHARE NAMED CANNES LIONS MEDIA NETWORK OF THE YEAR 2023
Cannes, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Mindshare, the media services company that is
part of GroupM and WPP, has been named Media Network of the Year at the 2023
Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (https://www.canneslions.com/)
.
part of GroupM and WPP, has been named Media Network of the Year at the 2023
Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (https://www.canneslions.com/)
.
The agency, picking up the award for the second time in four years after winning
in 2019, was chosen by a cross-industry panel of international judges for
campaigns run in the US, India, the UK and Australia.
The Grand Prix in media was awarded to #TurnYourBack
(https://www.ogilvy.com/work/turnyourback) - a campaign created by Ogilvy and
DAVID, with media from Mindshare, for Dove:
The Bold Glamour filter presents an "ideal" of beauty, and it looks very real.
Almost too real. Dove has always fought against damaging and unrealistic
expectations of beauty. Dove is encouraging people to #TurnYourBack on the Bold
Glamour filter. The influencer-led campaign started with creators sharing their
feelings on the filter and the damage it can do to their perception and
expectation of what constitutes beauty.
#TurnYourBack also won a further Gold Media Lion in the Consumer Goods category.
Mindshare was additionally awarded a Silver Lion for Media Planning for the
#StandUpToJewishHate - Blue Square
(https://www.mindshareworld.com/work/fcas-standuptojewishhate) campaign for the
Foundation to Combat Anti-Semitism (FCAS), which it worked on with Wunderman
Thompson in the US; a Silver Lion for its media work on the FitChix
(https://www.mindshareworld.com/work/honest-eggs-co-fitchix) campaign, which was
entered by VMLY&R in Australia, and a Bronze Lion for Use of Data & Analytics
for the Thumbstopping Beauty Biases
(https://www.mindshareworld.com/work/dove-thumbstopping-beauty-biases) campaign
for Dove in India.
Adam Gerhart, Global CEO Mindshare, said: "We are incredibly honored, humbled
and beyond thrilled to be named Media Network of the Year for the second time in
four years by a jury of our peers. This award is testament to the energy and
empathy that everyone at Mindshare displays every day to help drive Good Growth
and this award belongs to every one of our amazing people, our partners and our
clients."
About Mindshare:
Mindshare is a media services company that accelerates Good Growth
(https://www.mindshareworld.com/news/goodgrowth) for its clients in the age of
transformation. The solutions we create are both Good for consumers and drive
Growth for our clients. We were the first purpose built company created by WPP
and today we are 10,000 people working in 116 offices in 86 countries, helping
to drive Good Growth for our clients, our people, the industry and the world.
https://www.mindshareworld.com/
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108977/Mindshare.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/378623/mindshare_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindshare-name
d-cannes-lions-media-network-of-the-year-2023-301858483.html
Contact:
Greg Brooks Mindshare Greg.Brooks@mindshareworld.com,
+44 7826 869312
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67614/5541321
OTS: MindShare
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 37 | 0 |