Artilysin® - A Groundbreaking "Green Pharma" Solution (FOTO)
Triesenberg, Liechtenstein (ots) - Lysando, the leading pioneer in the field of
antimicrobial proteins has achieved significant milestones with its cutting-edge
Artilysin® technology. This innovative platform has demonstrated a distinctive
mode of action and exceptional versatility, positioning it at the forefront of
the battle against resistant pathogenic bacteria. Embracing the "green pharma"
philosophy, Lysando's Artilysin® molecules effectively target resistant
pathogens while minimizing environmental, wastewater, and food chain impact.
A major concern with antibiotics is the global crisis of antibiotic resistance,
severely impacting public health. In contrast, Artilysin® directly addresses
this issue by reducing the likelihood of resistance development. Owing to its
unique mode of action, Artilysin® minimizes the selective pressure on bacteria,
thereby mitigating the risk of the emergence and spread of resistant strains
within communities and healthcare settings.
Moreover, Artilysin® is a zero environmental impact approach. Unlike
antibiotics, which accumulate and persist in soil, water, and other habitats for
extended periods of time, Artilysin® degrades rapidly. This attribute enables a
sustainable and eco-friendly approach to combating bacterial infections, leading
to positive long-term results for both the environment and human health.
"Prioritizing the adoption of eco-friendly technologies is crucial for achieving
sustainable development. I firmly believe that Artilysin® not only spearheads
sustainable development but also surpasses antibiotics," said Dr. Park, CEO of
Amicogen, Korean Biotech company and Lysando's development partner.
Lysando takes pride in being at the forefront of this groundbreaking technology,
offering a safer and more sustainable alternative to antibiotics. Environmental
considerations along with our commitment fighting antibiotic resistant bacteria
are strong drivers of our development efforts. We believe Artilysin® represents
a significant step towards a greener future.
About Amicogen Inc.
Amicogen Inc. (092040.KQ) is a CDMO and biotechnology company based in Jinju,
South Korea. Amicogen is a leader in the development and production of specialty
enzymes and proteins for the biopharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and other
industries.
About Lysando AG
Lysando AG is market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin®
molecules. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without
associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances.
Artilysin® constitutes an innovative, proprietary, and environmentally friendly
technology with a wide range of applications.
