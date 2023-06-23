    checkAd

    Artilysin® - A Groundbreaking "Green Pharma" Solution (FOTO)

    Triesenberg, Liechtenstein (ots) - Lysando, the leading pioneer in the field of
    antimicrobial proteins has achieved significant milestones with its cutting-edge
    Artilysin® technology. This innovative platform has demonstrated a distinctive
    mode of action and exceptional versatility, positioning it at the forefront of
    the battle against resistant pathogenic bacteria. Embracing the "green pharma"
    philosophy, Lysando's Artilysin® molecules effectively target resistant
    pathogens while minimizing environmental, wastewater, and food chain impact.

    A major concern with antibiotics is the global crisis of antibiotic resistance,
    severely impacting public health. In contrast, Artilysin® directly addresses
    this issue by reducing the likelihood of resistance development. Owing to its
    unique mode of action, Artilysin® minimizes the selective pressure on bacteria,
    thereby mitigating the risk of the emergence and spread of resistant strains
    within communities and healthcare settings.

    Moreover, Artilysin® is a zero environmental impact approach. Unlike
    antibiotics, which accumulate and persist in soil, water, and other habitats for
    extended periods of time, Artilysin® degrades rapidly. This attribute enables a
    sustainable and eco-friendly approach to combating bacterial infections, leading
    to positive long-term results for both the environment and human health.

    "Prioritizing the adoption of eco-friendly technologies is crucial for achieving
    sustainable development. I firmly believe that Artilysin® not only spearheads
    sustainable development but also surpasses antibiotics," said Dr. Park, CEO of
    Amicogen, Korean Biotech company and Lysando's development partner.

    Lysando takes pride in being at the forefront of this groundbreaking technology,
    offering a safer and more sustainable alternative to antibiotics. Environmental
    considerations along with our commitment fighting antibiotic resistant bacteria
    are strong drivers of our development efforts. We believe Artilysin® represents
    a significant step towards a greener future.

    About Amicogen Inc.

    Amicogen Inc. (092040.KQ) is a CDMO and biotechnology company based in Jinju,
    South Korea. Amicogen is a leader in the development and production of specialty
    enzymes and proteins for the biopharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and other
    industries.

    About Lysando AG

    Lysando AG is market leader for antimicrobial proteins, so-called Artilysin®
    molecules. They can effectively eliminate problem-causing bacteria without
    associated high risk of resistance formation and microbial disbalances.
    Artilysin® constitutes an innovative, proprietary, and environmentally friendly
    technology with a wide range of applications.

    Pressekontakt:

    Verena Schossmann
    Tel: +41(0)79 211 83 42
    E-Mail: mailto:verena.schossmann@lysando.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/113691/5541481
    OTS: Lysando AG



