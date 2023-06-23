Artilysin® - A Groundbreaking "Green Pharma" Solution (FOTO)

Lysando, the leading pioneer in the field of

antimicrobial proteins has achieved significant milestones with its cutting-edge

Artilysin® technology. This innovative platform has demonstrated a distinctive

mode of action and exceptional versatility, positioning it at the forefront of

the battle against resistant pathogenic bacteria. Embracing the "green pharma"

philosophy, Lysando's Artilysin® molecules effectively target resistant

pathogens while minimizing environmental, wastewater, and food chain impact.



A major concern with antibiotics is the global crisis of antibiotic resistance,

severely impacting public health. In contrast, Artilysin® directly addresses

this issue by reducing the likelihood of resistance development. Owing to its

unique mode of action, Artilysin® minimizes the selective pressure on bacteria,

thereby mitigating the risk of the emergence and spread of resistant strains

within communities and healthcare settings.



