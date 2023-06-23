    checkAd

    Key outcomes from a High-Level Roundtable on Voluntary Carbon Markets at The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - The UAE COP28 Presidency and the Glasgow Financial
    Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) co-hosted a high-level roundtable on Voluntary
    Carbon Markets (VCMs), as an official side event to the Summit for a New Global
    Financing Pact. His Excellency COP28 President Designate Dr Sultan Al-Jaber and
    GFANZ Co-Chair and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney
    addressed the session, which brought together policymakers, market standard
    setters, and leaders in business and finance committed to scaling climate
    finance.

    The session confirmed the urgency of ensuring that high-integrity voluntary
    carbon markets (VCMs) are scaled, given the critical role they can play in
    mobilizing significant flows of cross-border financing to emerging markets and
    developing economies (EMDEs). Participants highlighted the role VCMs can play in
    financing some of our most urgent priorities, such as nature-based solutions,
    the accelerated phaseout of coal assets and investment in new climate
    technologies.

    The discussion addressed that mobilizing VCMs, at the pace and scale needed to
    preserve nature and the carbon budget, would require addressing any remaining
    uncertainty on how compliance and voluntary, domestic and cross-border markets
    come together, and providing capacity building for those countries seeking to
    leverage the VCMs. Common foundations were needed, across a range of credit
    types, and coalescing around new supply and demand-side standards being
    developed by ICVCM and VCMI was critical. Important work to develop the supply
    of new types of credit - including those designed to accelerate much needed
    energy transition - was addressed.

    The session also addressed the need to enable high integrity demand pathway to
    net zero for corporate buyers, whereby reductions of absolute emissions are
    prioritized, with appropriately defined scope to recognize compensation of
    residual emissions. The discussion emphasized that to secure the foundations of
    a high integrity, liquid market in 2023, efforts to align supply, demand, legal,
    and accounting standards must be facilitated and supported.

    More specifically, participants addressed:

    - Overarching purpose and rules. The session highlighted the specific role VCMs
    play in generating cross-border finance for nature preservation, energy
    transition, and new climate technologies, and the need to build understanding
    of how compliance and voluntary, domestic, and cross-border markets complement
    and interact with each other. It was noted that there need be no tradeoff
    between domestic mitigation and raising cross-border finance, even where host
    countries retain emissions reductions from voluntary projects to count towards
