Key outcomes from a High-Level Roundtable on Voluntary Carbon Markets at The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - The UAE COP28 Presidency and the Glasgow Financial

Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) co-hosted a high-level roundtable on Voluntary

Carbon Markets (VCMs), as an official side event to the Summit for a New Global

Financing Pact. His Excellency COP28 President Designate Dr Sultan Al-Jaber and

GFANZ Co-Chair and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney

addressed the session, which brought together policymakers, market standard

setters, and leaders in business and finance committed to scaling climate

finance.



The session confirmed the urgency of ensuring that high-integrity voluntary

carbon markets (VCMs) are scaled, given the critical role they can play in

mobilizing significant flows of cross-border financing to emerging markets and

developing economies (EMDEs). Participants highlighted the role VCMs can play in

financing some of our most urgent priorities, such as nature-based solutions,

the accelerated phaseout of coal assets and investment in new climate

technologies.



