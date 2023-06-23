Key outcomes from a High-Level Roundtable on Voluntary Carbon Markets at The Summit for a New Global Financing Pact
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - The UAE COP28 Presidency and the Glasgow Financial
Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) co-hosted a high-level roundtable on Voluntary
Carbon Markets (VCMs), as an official side event to the Summit for a New Global
Financing Pact. His Excellency COP28 President Designate Dr Sultan Al-Jaber and
GFANZ Co-Chair and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney
addressed the session, which brought together policymakers, market standard
setters, and leaders in business and finance committed to scaling climate
finance.
The session confirmed the urgency of ensuring that high-integrity voluntary
carbon markets (VCMs) are scaled, given the critical role they can play in
mobilizing significant flows of cross-border financing to emerging markets and
developing economies (EMDEs). Participants highlighted the role VCMs can play in
financing some of our most urgent priorities, such as nature-based solutions,
the accelerated phaseout of coal assets and investment in new climate
technologies.
Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) co-hosted a high-level roundtable on Voluntary
Carbon Markets (VCMs), as an official side event to the Summit for a New Global
Financing Pact. His Excellency COP28 President Designate Dr Sultan Al-Jaber and
GFANZ Co-Chair and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney
addressed the session, which brought together policymakers, market standard
setters, and leaders in business and finance committed to scaling climate
finance.
The session confirmed the urgency of ensuring that high-integrity voluntary
carbon markets (VCMs) are scaled, given the critical role they can play in
mobilizing significant flows of cross-border financing to emerging markets and
developing economies (EMDEs). Participants highlighted the role VCMs can play in
financing some of our most urgent priorities, such as nature-based solutions,
the accelerated phaseout of coal assets and investment in new climate
technologies.
The discussion addressed that mobilizing VCMs, at the pace and scale needed to
preserve nature and the carbon budget, would require addressing any remaining
uncertainty on how compliance and voluntary, domestic and cross-border markets
come together, and providing capacity building for those countries seeking to
leverage the VCMs. Common foundations were needed, across a range of credit
types, and coalescing around new supply and demand-side standards being
developed by ICVCM and VCMI was critical. Important work to develop the supply
of new types of credit - including those designed to accelerate much needed
energy transition - was addressed.
The session also addressed the need to enable high integrity demand pathway to
net zero for corporate buyers, whereby reductions of absolute emissions are
prioritized, with appropriately defined scope to recognize compensation of
residual emissions. The discussion emphasized that to secure the foundations of
a high integrity, liquid market in 2023, efforts to align supply, demand, legal,
and accounting standards must be facilitated and supported.
More specifically, participants addressed:
- Overarching purpose and rules. The session highlighted the specific role VCMs
play in generating cross-border finance for nature preservation, energy
transition, and new climate technologies, and the need to build understanding
of how compliance and voluntary, domestic, and cross-border markets complement
and interact with each other. It was noted that there need be no tradeoff
between domestic mitigation and raising cross-border finance, even where host
countries retain emissions reductions from voluntary projects to count towards
preserve nature and the carbon budget, would require addressing any remaining
uncertainty on how compliance and voluntary, domestic and cross-border markets
come together, and providing capacity building for those countries seeking to
leverage the VCMs. Common foundations were needed, across a range of credit
types, and coalescing around new supply and demand-side standards being
developed by ICVCM and VCMI was critical. Important work to develop the supply
of new types of credit - including those designed to accelerate much needed
energy transition - was addressed.
The session also addressed the need to enable high integrity demand pathway to
net zero for corporate buyers, whereby reductions of absolute emissions are
prioritized, with appropriately defined scope to recognize compensation of
residual emissions. The discussion emphasized that to secure the foundations of
a high integrity, liquid market in 2023, efforts to align supply, demand, legal,
and accounting standards must be facilitated and supported.
More specifically, participants addressed:
- Overarching purpose and rules. The session highlighted the specific role VCMs
play in generating cross-border finance for nature preservation, energy
transition, and new climate technologies, and the need to build understanding
of how compliance and voluntary, domestic, and cross-border markets complement
and interact with each other. It was noted that there need be no tradeoff
between domestic mitigation and raising cross-border finance, even where host
countries retain emissions reductions from voluntary projects to count towards
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 69 | 0 |