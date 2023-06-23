Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Closing 100bn is a first of many steps needed tosupport the Global South- COP28 President congratulates leadership of President Emmanuel Macron forbringing the world together again, to push for a new deal to level thefinancial playing field.- Summit shows "willingness to move beyond words to action"- For countries that have done the least to cause climate change, climatefinance remains unavailable, inaccessible, and unaffordable. Changing thatequation requires trillions in private investment, not just billions inmultilateral loans.- low-income countries get only 2% of clean energy investment, and less than 10percent of the $120 billion a year baseline requirement.- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, meets global politicalleaders, including Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Luiz Inácio Lula daSilva, President of Brazil, Mia Motley, Prime Minister of Barbados and AntonioGuterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, at Summit for a New GlobalFinancing Pact in Paris.- COP28 will bring everyone together who can make a positive difference.Governments, Businesses, NGOs, and critically the financial community.- "Climate change sees no division between North and South. It is a globalproblem, and it requires a true global solution. It does not discriminatebetween peoples or countries. It is a global challenge that will require aglobal response from everyone, working together, only in unity andsolidarity."COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, addressed the New GlobalFinancing Pact Summit in Paris and welcomed progress to unlock climate financewhile calling on delegates to go further.During the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, the COP President met withkey global and climate leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, President of France,Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Mia Motley, Prime Minister ofBarbados and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, todiscuss climate finance reform.The summit, led by President Macron and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley, istargeting global financial reform, and driving more financial resources towardsclimate action and supporting the most vulnerable communities.Clean energy investment in low-income countries represents less than 2 percentof global investment in the sector, and less than 10 percent of the $120 billiona year that is the baseline requirement, the President-Designate said at thesummit."We need to bring everyone to the table across the financial community and useevery tool in the shed," he stated. "We need to take a comprehensive and aholistic approach to a global challenge, view climate action as an opportunity,