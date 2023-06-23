COP28 President-Designate Protecting lives and livelihoods should be central to our global climate response
Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Closing 100bn is a first of many steps needed to
support the Global South
- COP28 President congratulates leadership of President Emmanuel Macron for
bringing the world together again, to push for a new deal to level the
financial playing field.
- Summit shows "willingness to move beyond words to action"
- For countries that have done the least to cause climate change, climate
finance remains unavailable, inaccessible, and unaffordable. Changing that
equation requires trillions in private investment, not just billions in
multilateral loans.
- low-income countries get only 2% of clean energy investment, and less than 10
percent of the $120 billion a year baseline requirement.
- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate, meets global political
leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Luiz Inácio Lula da
Silva, President of Brazil, Mia Motley, Prime Minister of Barbados and Antonio
Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, at Summit for a New Global
Financing Pact in Paris.
- COP28 will bring everyone together who can make a positive difference.
Governments, Businesses, NGOs, and critically the financial community.
- "Climate change sees no division between North and South. It is a global
problem, and it requires a true global solution. It does not discriminate
between peoples or countries. It is a global challenge that will require a
global response from everyone, working together, only in unity and
solidarity."
COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, addressed the New Global
Financing Pact Summit in Paris and welcomed progress to unlock climate finance
while calling on delegates to go further.
During the New Global Financing Pact Summit in Paris, the COP President met with
key global and climate leaders, including Emmanuel Macron, President of France,
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, Mia Motley, Prime Minister of
Barbados and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, to
discuss climate finance reform.
The summit, led by President Macron and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley, is
targeting global financial reform, and driving more financial resources towards
climate action and supporting the most vulnerable communities.
Clean energy investment in low-income countries represents less than 2 percent
of global investment in the sector, and less than 10 percent of the $120 billion
a year that is the baseline requirement, the President-Designate said at the
summit.
"We need to bring everyone to the table across the financial community and use
every tool in the shed," he stated. "We need to take a comprehensive and a
holistic approach to a global challenge, view climate action as an opportunity,
