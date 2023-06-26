Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation
- Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT centre in India which employs 1400
digitally skilled professionals
- Engagement expands Infosys' footprint and reinforces commitment to the Nordics
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank
leading Nordic Bank, to accelerate the bank's digital transformation initiatives
with speed and scale. This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its
strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational
excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen
solutions.
announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank
Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank
business customers, as well as large corporate and institutional customers. In a
bid to accelerate the bank's technology transformation, optimise their access to
talent and capabilities and improve productivity, Danske Bank chose Infosys as
its strategic partner.
As part of this collaboration, Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT center
in India, where over 1,400 professionals are employed. With its global expertise
and industry-solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank's digital agenda by
significantly enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, powered by Infosys
Topaz (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , an AI-first set of
services, solutions and platforms, experience design, and services that support
operations.
Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer, Danske Bank, said, "Our Forward '28
strategy sets clear ambitions for Danske Bank to be a leading bank in a digital
Frans Woelders, Chief Operating Officer, Danske Bank, said, "Our Forward '28
strategy sets clear ambitions for Danske Bank to be a leading bank in a digital
