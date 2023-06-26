Danske Bank Selects Infosys as Strategic Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Bengaluru, India and Copenhagen, Denmark (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Infosys will also acquire Danske Bank's IT centre in India which employs 1400

digitally skilled professionals

- Engagement expands Infosys' footprint and reinforces commitment to the Nordics



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank (https:/

leading Nordic Bank, to accelerate the bank's digital transformation initiatives

with speed and scale. This collaboration will help Danske Bank achieve its

strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational

excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen

solutions.



