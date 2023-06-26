ebp Global acquires Sustaina Company (FOTO)
Amsterdam (ots) - Applying sustainability expertise to value chain
transformations, the acquisition will take sustainable practices to a global
scale.
Green legislation around the globe has accelerated the need for sustainability
expertise. The international boutique management consultancy ebp Global
recognized this early on and developed its own sustainability competencies.
These are now being significantly expanded through the acquisition of the
leading Danish sustainability consultancy, Sustaina Company.
transformations, the acquisition will take sustainable practices to a global
scale.
Green legislation around the globe has accelerated the need for sustainability
expertise. The international boutique management consultancy ebp Global
recognized this early on and developed its own sustainability competencies.
These are now being significantly expanded through the acquisition of the
leading Danish sustainability consultancy, Sustaina Company.
"Sustainability is a strategic business capability that major brands and
corporations need to address. Focusing only on operations excellence without
including sustainability into core decision making processes will lead to both
brand and financial risks," Michael Gamper, CEO of ebp Global, remarks.
For Sustaina Company, the acquisition offers access to new regions and
market-leading customers.
"I am super excited that we have joined forces with ebp Global. It gives us the
opportunity to scale the concept of Sustaina Company and be able to help even
more companies also outside the borders of Denmark. We can now offer our
customers the opportunity to get more guidance regarding export markets other
than the EU" says Anne Katrine Blirup, CEO of Sustaina Company.
Companies face multiplying challenges concerning sustainability in their value
chains, such as traceability issues and European sustainability legislation.
Sustaina Company's experience with and knowledge about such issues will greatly
benefit ebp Global's clients.
"We are extremely proud to be able to bring Sustaina Company into the ebp Global
family. They have built an excellent reputation in the field of sustainability,
and by coupling this capability with the operations focus of ebp Global, we can
provide a full service to clients around the globe addressing the challenges of
tomorrow," Michael Gamper continues.
About ebp global: https://ebp-global.com/
About Sustaina Company: https://sustainacompany.com/
Contact:
Julia Schneider mailto:julia.schneider@ebp-global.com
Johanne Kragh Olesen mailto:johanne@sustainacompany.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170862/5543082
OTS: ebp Global
corporations need to address. Focusing only on operations excellence without
including sustainability into core decision making processes will lead to both
brand and financial risks," Michael Gamper, CEO of ebp Global, remarks.
For Sustaina Company, the acquisition offers access to new regions and
market-leading customers.
"I am super excited that we have joined forces with ebp Global. It gives us the
opportunity to scale the concept of Sustaina Company and be able to help even
more companies also outside the borders of Denmark. We can now offer our
customers the opportunity to get more guidance regarding export markets other
than the EU" says Anne Katrine Blirup, CEO of Sustaina Company.
Companies face multiplying challenges concerning sustainability in their value
chains, such as traceability issues and European sustainability legislation.
Sustaina Company's experience with and knowledge about such issues will greatly
benefit ebp Global's clients.
"We are extremely proud to be able to bring Sustaina Company into the ebp Global
family. They have built an excellent reputation in the field of sustainability,
and by coupling this capability with the operations focus of ebp Global, we can
provide a full service to clients around the globe addressing the challenges of
tomorrow," Michael Gamper continues.
About ebp global: https://ebp-global.com/
About Sustaina Company: https://sustainacompany.com/
Contact:
Julia Schneider mailto:julia.schneider@ebp-global.com
Johanne Kragh Olesen mailto:johanne@sustainacompany.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170862/5543082
OTS: ebp Global
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 45 | 0 |