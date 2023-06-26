ebp Global acquires Sustaina Company (FOTO)

Amsterdam (ots) - Applying sustainability expertise to value chain

transformations, the acquisition will take sustainable practices to a global

scale.



Green legislation around the globe has accelerated the need for sustainability

expertise. The international boutique management consultancy ebp Global

recognized this early on and developed its own sustainability competencies.

These are now being significantly expanded through the acquisition of the

leading Danish sustainability consultancy, Sustaina Company.





"Sustainability is a strategic business capability that major brands andcorporations need to address. Focusing only on operations excellence withoutincluding sustainability into core decision making processes will lead to bothbrand and financial risks," Michael Gamper, CEO of ebp Global, remarks.For Sustaina Company, the acquisition offers access to new regions andmarket-leading customers."I am super excited that we have joined forces with ebp Global. It gives us theopportunity to scale the concept of Sustaina Company and be able to help evenmore companies also outside the borders of Denmark. We can now offer ourcustomers the opportunity to get more guidance regarding export markets otherthan the EU" says Anne Katrine Blirup, CEO of Sustaina Company.Companies face multiplying challenges concerning sustainability in their valuechains, such as traceability issues and European sustainability legislation.Sustaina Company's experience with and knowledge about such issues will greatlybenefit ebp Global's clients."We are extremely proud to be able to bring Sustaina Company into the ebp Globalfamily. They have built an excellent reputation in the field of sustainability,and by coupling this capability with the operations focus of ebp Global, we canprovide a full service to clients around the globe addressing the challenges oftomorrow," Michael Gamper continues.