    ebp Global acquires Sustaina Company (FOTO)

    Amsterdam (ots) - Applying sustainability expertise to value chain
    transformations, the acquisition will take sustainable practices to a global
    scale.

    Green legislation around the globe has accelerated the need for sustainability
    expertise. The international boutique management consultancy ebp Global
    recognized this early on and developed its own sustainability competencies.
    These are now being significantly expanded through the acquisition of the
    leading Danish sustainability consultancy, Sustaina Company.

    "Sustainability is a strategic business capability that major brands and
    corporations need to address. Focusing only on operations excellence without
    including sustainability into core decision making processes will lead to both
    brand and financial risks," Michael Gamper, CEO of ebp Global, remarks.

    For Sustaina Company, the acquisition offers access to new regions and
    market-leading customers.

    "I am super excited that we have joined forces with ebp Global. It gives us the
    opportunity to scale the concept of Sustaina Company and be able to help even
    more companies also outside the borders of Denmark. We can now offer our
    customers the opportunity to get more guidance regarding export markets other
    than the EU" says Anne Katrine Blirup, CEO of Sustaina Company.

    Companies face multiplying challenges concerning sustainability in their value
    chains, such as traceability issues and European sustainability legislation.
    Sustaina Company's experience with and knowledge about such issues will greatly
    benefit ebp Global's clients.

    "We are extremely proud to be able to bring Sustaina Company into the ebp Global
    family. They have built an excellent reputation in the field of sustainability,
    and by coupling this capability with the operations focus of ebp Global, we can
    provide a full service to clients around the globe addressing the challenges of
    tomorrow," Michael Gamper continues.

    About ebp global: https://ebp-global.com/

    About Sustaina Company: https://sustainacompany.com/

    Contact:

    Julia Schneider mailto:julia.schneider@ebp-global.com
    Johanne Kragh Olesen mailto:johanne@sustainacompany.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/170862/5543082
    OTS: ebp Global



