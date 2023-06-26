Electreon Wins the First Electric Road Tender in Norway The Nordic EV Leader Joins Sweden, Germany, Italy and the U.S. with it's First Wireless Electric Road for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Beit Yanai, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Electreon (TASE: ELWS), announced today
that the Transportation Authority of Trøndelag County has selected Electreon's
wireless Electric Road System (ERS) as the sole tender winner for charging a bus
wirelessly. This tender was planned specifically to evaluate wireless charging
products for AtB's BRT routes, and the unique geographic and climatic conditions
of Trondheim. The project deployment will begin in the summer of 2024. The
initial phase will include an Electric Road section, located on a public road
next to AtB AS main bus depot, and will involve a comprehensive series of tests,
and thorough evaluation of Electreon's charging capabilities in both drive and
stop modes. These meticulous tests aim to demonstrate Electreon's resilience and
reliability, guaranteeing its ability to perform optimally in real-world
conditions as a key energy provider for AtB's BRT lines. This project marks the
initial phase of AtB's preparation for its Metro/BRT bus contract.
The ambitious long-term vision of AtB is to establish an electric road in the
city of Trondheim, making it accessible to all fleets as a shared charging
platform for AtB's buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis. This wireless charging road
multiplies its impact by tenfold, offering zero visual impact while enabling
true sustainability through reduced EV battery sizes and en-route charging.
Norway is known as a leader in EV adoption worldwide with an ambitious goal of
phasing out internal combustion engine cars by 2025.
AtB, is responsible for planning, purchasing and developing public transport
services to the region and is fully owned by the Trøndelag County Authority. The
PTA purchases transport services to the value of approximately 200 million euros
annually. The Transport Authority has an exceptionally advanced and expansive
public city and regional bus network. The rapid transit routes have become the
backbone of the bus network in the county . Each bus is 24-meters in length,
with a current carrying capacity of up to 159 passengers. The exceptionally
developed expansive public city and regional bus network runs a fleet size of
approximately 320 buses operating across 170 bus routes.
While these bus models are well-suited for the extensive local public bus
network ridership in Trondheim, electrifying these vehicles in the city presents
unique localized challenges. The long routes require the double-articulated
e-bus model to carry several tons of batteries, which adds to their cumbersome
