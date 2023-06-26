Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Beit Yanai, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Electreon (TASE: ELWS), announced todaythat the Transportation Authority of Trøndelag County has selected Electreon'swireless Electric Road System (ERS) as the sole tender winner for charging a buswirelessly. This tender was planned specifically to evaluate wireless chargingproducts for AtB's BRT routes, and the unique geographic and climatic conditionsof Trondheim. The project deployment will begin in the summer of 2024. Theinitial phase will include an Electric Road section, located on a public roadnext to AtB AS main bus depot, and will involve a comprehensive series of tests,and thorough evaluation of Electreon's charging capabilities in both drive andstop modes. These meticulous tests aim to demonstrate Electreon's resilience andreliability, guaranteeing its ability to perform optimally in real-worldconditions as a key energy provider for AtB's BRT lines. This project marks theinitial phase of AtB's preparation for its Metro/BRT bus contract.The ambitious long-term vision of AtB is to establish an electric road in thecity of Trondheim, making it accessible to all fleets as a shared chargingplatform for AtB's buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis. This wireless charging roadmultiplies its impact by tenfold, offering zero visual impact while enablingtrue sustainability through reduced EV battery sizes and en-route charging.Norway is known as a leader in EV adoption worldwide with an ambitious goal ofphasing out internal combustion engine cars by 2025.AtB, is responsible for planning, purchasing and developing public transportservices to the region and is fully owned by the Trøndelag County Authority. ThePTA purchases transport services to the value of approximately 200 million eurosannually. The Transport Authority has an exceptionally advanced and expansivepublic city and regional bus network. The rapid transit routes have become thebackbone of the bus network in the county . Each bus is 24-meters in length,with a current carrying capacity of up to 159 passengers. The exceptionallydeveloped expansive public city and regional bus network runs a fleet size ofapproximately 320 buses operating across 170 bus routes.While these bus models are well-suited for the extensive local public busnetwork ridership in Trondheim, electrifying these vehicles in the city presentsunique localized challenges. The long routes require the double-articulatede-bus model to carry several tons of batteries, which adds to their cumbersome