    Renantis and Ventient Energy to combine to form leading renewables firm

    Milan and Edinburgh, Scotland (ots/PRNewswire) - The new company intends to
    become one of the largest renewable power producers in Europe with a combined
    installed capacity of 4.2 GW and an 18 GW pipeline.

    Renantis and Ventient Energy - owned by institutional investors advised by the
    Global Infrastructure group at J.P. Morgan Asset Management - today announce
    that they intend to join forces to form one of the largest renewable independent
    power producers (IPPs) in Europe.

    With a total of 4.2 GW of installed capacity across over 200 plants, the
    integrated business will become one of the top five European onshore wind IPPs.
    Combined, the organisations operate a diversified portfolio of onshore wind
    farms, solar plants and energy storage facilities across nine countries in
    Europe and the USA.

    The companies' development pipeline stands at 18 GW, comprised of onshore wind,
    floating offshore wind, solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen projects
    and, by combining the development strength of Renantis and the operational
    excellence of Ventient Energy, the pair will create a leading organisation that
    owns, develops and operates a diverse renewable energy asset portfolio.

    The intended combined organisation will continue to deliver customised energy
    management, asset management and technical advisory solutions, continuing its
    longstanding track record of delivering services to industrial and
    tertiary-sector clients at all stages of the value chain.

    The companies have begun the integration process and expect to operate as a
    combined group in 2024.

    Over 750 Renantis employees and 250 from Ventient Energy will form one
    organisation that brings scale, opportunity and diversified expertise to
    employees, stakeholders and shareholders.

    Renantis CEO, Toni Volpe, will lead the new organisation towards its goal of
    building a business of scale that matters to both people and planet.

    Announcing the integration, Toni Volpe commented: "Sustainability and people are
    at the centre of everything we do at both Renantis and Ventient Energy.
    Together, we will create an organisation that will allow us to accelerate
    towards building a better future for people and the planet. Both companies share
    aligned values, purpose and culture, so this integration is a natural step in
    the strategic evolution of our businesses."

    Kevin McCullough, ad interim CEO of Ventient Energy, said: "This is an exciting
    milestone in the growth of our companies. The synergies and complementary
    expertise that already exist will allow us to reach as yet untapped potential.
    Standing alone, our businesses are making positive steps to accelerate the
