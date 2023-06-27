Renantis and Ventient Energy to combine to form leading renewables firm

Milan and Edinburgh, Scotland (ots/PRNewswire) - The new company intends to

become one of the largest renewable power producers in Europe with a combined

installed capacity of 4.2 GW and an 18 GW pipeline.



Renantis and Ventient Energy - owned by institutional investors advised by the

Global Infrastructure group at J.P. Morgan Asset Management - today announce

that they intend to join forces to form one of the largest renewable independent

power producers (IPPs) in Europe.





With a total of 4.2 GW of installed capacity across over 200 plants, theintegrated business will become one of the top five European onshore wind IPPs.Combined, the organisations operate a diversified portfolio of onshore windfarms, solar plants and energy storage facilities across nine countries inEurope and the USA.The companies' development pipeline stands at 18 GW, comprised of onshore wind,floating offshore wind, solar PV, energy storage and green hydrogen projectsand, by combining the development strength of Renantis and the operationalexcellence of Ventient Energy, the pair will create a leading organisation thatowns, develops and operates a diverse renewable energy asset portfolio.The intended combined organisation will continue to deliver customised energymanagement, asset management and technical advisory solutions, continuing itslongstanding track record of delivering services to industrial andtertiary-sector clients at all stages of the value chain.The companies have begun the integration process and expect to operate as acombined group in 2024.Over 750 Renantis employees and 250 from Ventient Energy will form oneorganisation that brings scale, opportunity and diversified expertise toemployees, stakeholders and shareholders.Renantis CEO, Toni Volpe, will lead the new organisation towards its goal ofbuilding a business of scale that matters to both people and planet.Announcing the integration, Toni Volpe commented: "Sustainability and people areat the centre of everything we do at both Renantis and Ventient Energy.Together, we will create an organisation that will allow us to acceleratetowards building a better future for people and the planet. Both companies sharealigned values, purpose and culture, so this integration is a natural step inthe strategic evolution of our businesses."Kevin McCullough, ad interim CEO of Ventient Energy, said: "This is an excitingmilestone in the growth of our companies. The synergies and complementaryexpertise that already exist will allow us to reach as yet untapped potential.Standing alone, our businesses are making positive steps to accelerate the