Electreon and GINAF Unveil Successful Electric Truck Integration Charging a GINAF 50-Ton Electric Truck on the World's First Public Wireless Electric Road for Trucks and Buses
Beit Yanai, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Electreon (https://electreon.com/) (TASE:
ELWS), the leading developer and provider of inroad wireless Electric Vehicle
charging technology, and Dutch automaker GINAF (https://ginaf.com/) , a leading
manufacturer of commercial vehicles, are proud to announce that they have fully
integrated Electreon's wireless charging system on a GINAF 50-ton truck.
By harnessing Electreon's cutting-edge wireless charging technology, electric
vehicles can now charge seamlessly while parked, idling, and even on the move,
effectively eliminating range limitations (https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea
ses/electreons-wireless-electric-road-technology-sets-a-new-world-record-the-lon
gest-distance-ever-driven-by-a-passenger-electric-vehicle-ev-for-over-100-hours-
solving-the-most-acute-challenges-of-ev-adoption-301837594.html?tc=eml_cleartime
) , and reducing EV operational costs in the bid to decarbonize road and freight
transport.
GINAF is a specialist in the development and production of special and efficient
transport solutions based on DAF and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, amongst other
conversions and retrofits to electric powered propulsion. This time, GINAF is
elevating its e-truck value proposition by integrating Electreon's wireless
charging system with the GINAF GE2121 truck (a modified DAF XF). The 'wireless
truck' has undergone testing on both Electreon's stationary wireless charging
station (charging while idle) and its dynamic (Wireless Electric Road - charging
while driving).
This Electreon and GINAF e-Truck integration is a vital step forward in the race
to net-zero road transport emissions. Road transport is one of the most
significant sources of the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions.
Approximately 77% of EU transport emissions come from road transport, and the
road transport sector is not improving fast enough to meet the goals set out in
the European Green Deal set back in 2006. Additionally, traditional plug-in
charging solutions for EVs present major challenges, particularly for
long-distance logistics fleets; therefore sustainable innovative solutions such
as wireless EV charging must be sought, encouraged and invested in.
Promoting Sustainable Transportation
"GINAF is very pleased with the results of the truck's excellent performance on
the world's first public Electric Road: Electreon's Smartroad in Gotland, ''
said Roeland van der Woude, GINAF CEO. "It endorses our capabilities as a
flexible and qualitative alternative to OEMs, for transport companies that want
to make their 7-50+ ton trucks more sustainable."
"This is yet another example of Electreon's seamless integration and
