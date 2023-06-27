Beit Yanai, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) - Electreon (https://electreon.com/) (TASE:

GINAF is a specialist in the development and production of special and efficienttransport solutions based on DAF and Mercedes-Benz vehicles, amongst otherconversions and retrofits to electric powered propulsion. This time, GINAF iselevating its e-truck value proposition by integrating Electreon's wirelesscharging system with the GINAF GE2121 truck (a modified DAF XF). The 'wirelesstruck' has undergone testing on both Electreon's stationary wireless chargingstation (charging while idle) and its dynamic (Wireless Electric Road - chargingwhile driving).This Electreon and GINAF e-Truck integration is a vital step forward in the raceto net-zero road transport emissions. Road transport is one of the mostsignificant sources of the European Union's greenhouse gas emissions.Approximately 77% of EU transport emissions come from road transport, and theroad transport sector is not improving fast enough to meet the goals set out inthe European Green Deal set back in 2006. Additionally, traditional plug-incharging solutions for EVs present major challenges, particularly forlong-distance logistics fleets; therefore sustainable innovative solutions suchas wireless EV charging must be sought, encouraged and invested in.Promoting Sustainable Transportation"GINAF is very pleased with the results of the truck's excellent performance onthe world's first public Electric Road: Electreon's Smartroad in Gotland, ''said Roeland van der Woude, GINAF CEO. "It endorses our capabilities as aflexible and qualitative alternative to OEMs, for transport companies that wantto make their 7-50+ ton trucks more sustainable.""This is yet another example of Electreon's seamless integration and