TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2023 for 'Newcomer of the year' with the OT Zero Trust concept / Industrial customers can safeguard critical infrastructures with TXOne Networks' award-winning OT Zero Trust approach (FOTO)

London (UK)/Eindhoven (Netherlands) (ots) - TXOne Networks

(https://www.txone.com/) , a leader of industrial cybersecurity, is proud to

announce that it has been honored with the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2023,

which are run by key cybersecurity publishing house SC Media (https://www.scawar

dseurope.com/?utm_medium=EMAIL&utm_campaign=promotion&utm_source=20211126&utm_co

ntent=UA-1290429-41) . The SC Awards Europe recognize and reward products and

services that defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks, stand out from

the crowd and exceed customer expectations. TXOnes' innovative OT Zero Trust

concept was awarded in the category "Newcomer of the year". Now since more and

more people are aware of the importance of cybersecurity in OT, the next

challenge for companies is to move in that direction without impacting their

day-to-day missions. TXOne accompanies and supports them in this.



"The quantity and quality of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures continues

to increase, and cyber-defence must keep pace. TXOne again proved that we offer

the comprehensive OT-native solutions needed to do so. We are delighted to have

been awarded Newcomer of the Year, but even more delighted to have won again

after last year's successful awards, further establishing us as one of the top

players in OT cybersecurity.", said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. He

continues: "With our OT Zero Trust approach, specifically tailored for the

industrial world, TXOne safeguards the business and its operations and keeps

them running even when there is a potential incident."



