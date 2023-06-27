    checkAd

    TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2023 for 'Newcomer of the year' with the OT Zero Trust concept / Industrial customers can safeguard critical infrastructures with TXOne Networks' award-winning OT Zero Trust approach (FOTO)

    London (UK)/Eindhoven (Netherlands) (ots) - TXOne Networks
    (https://www.txone.com/) , a leader of industrial cybersecurity, is proud to
    announce that it has been honored with the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2023,
    which are run by key cybersecurity publishing house SC Media (https://www.scawar
    dseurope.com/?utm_medium=EMAIL&utm_campaign=promotion&utm_source=20211126&utm_co
    ntent=UA-1290429-41) . The SC Awards Europe recognize and reward products and
    services that defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks, stand out from
    the crowd and exceed customer expectations. TXOnes' innovative OT Zero Trust
    concept was awarded in the category "Newcomer of the year". Now since more and
    more people are aware of the importance of cybersecurity in OT, the next
    challenge for companies is to move in that direction without impacting their
    day-to-day missions. TXOne accompanies and supports them in this.

    "The quantity and quality of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures continues
    to increase, and cyber-defence must keep pace. TXOne again proved that we offer
    the comprehensive OT-native solutions needed to do so. We are delighted to have
    been awarded Newcomer of the Year, but even more delighted to have won again
    after last year's successful awards, further establishing us as one of the top
    players in OT cybersecurity.", said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. He
    continues: "With our OT Zero Trust approach, specifically tailored for the
    industrial world, TXOne safeguards the business and its operations and keeps
    them running even when there is a potential incident."

    The OT Zero Trust concept

    TXOne believes that legacy systems are critical to keep the operation running.
    In this case, all of the company's products are designed to accommodate the
    special needs of OT, with minimum system footprints to fit in the OT
    environments where most computing power are reserved to the operation. True to
    the Motto "Never trust - always verify" TXOne's OT Zero Trust methodology
    establishes a comprehensive framework in which every device is safeguarded by at
    least one security countermeasure throughout its entire life cycle. This
    includes rigorous pre-service inspections, endpoint protection, and robust
    network defenses.

    With this OT Zero Trust concept in mind, TXOne offers complete solutions
    consisting of supply chain security, anti-malware for endpoints, and industrial
    network protection. The company is keen to protect critical assets across
    multiple OT verticals in their entire life cycle, modern as well as legacy ones,
    with multi-layered measures.

    Follow TXOne Networks at our Blog (https://www.txone.com/blog/) , Twitter
    (https://twitter.com/TXOneNetworks) , and LinkedIn
    (https://www.linkedin.com/company/txone-networks/posts/?feedView=all) .

    About TXOne Networks

    TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
    safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
    through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both
    leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
    practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
    offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
    and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.
    http://www.txone.com

    European press contact TXOne Networks:

    GlobalCom PR-Network GmbH
    Martin Uffmann / Slavena Radeva
    mailto:martin@gcpr.net / mailto:slavenae@gcpr.net
    +49 89 360363-41 / -50

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/155587/5544248
    OTS: TXOne Networks



