TXOne Networks wins SC Awards Europe 2023 for 'Newcomer of the year' with the OT Zero Trust concept / Industrial customers can safeguard critical infrastructures with TXOne Networks' award-winning OT Zero Trust approach (FOTO)
London (UK)/Eindhoven (Netherlands) (ots) - TXOne Networks
(https://www.txone.com/) , a leader of industrial cybersecurity, is proud to
announce that it has been honored with the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2023,
which are run by key cybersecurity publishing house SC Media (https://www.scawar
dseurope.com/?utm_medium=EMAIL&utm_campaign=promotion&utm_source=20211126&utm_co
ntent=UA-1290429-41) . The SC Awards Europe recognize and reward products and
services that defeat imminent threats and cyber-security attacks, stand out from
the crowd and exceed customer expectations. TXOnes' innovative OT Zero Trust
concept was awarded in the category "Newcomer of the year". Now since more and
more people are aware of the importance of cybersecurity in OT, the next
challenge for companies is to move in that direction without impacting their
day-to-day missions. TXOne accompanies and supports them in this.
"The quantity and quality of cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures continues
to increase, and cyber-defence must keep pace. TXOne again proved that we offer
the comprehensive OT-native solutions needed to do so. We are delighted to have
been awarded Newcomer of the Year, but even more delighted to have won again
after last year's successful awards, further establishing us as one of the top
players in OT cybersecurity.", said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. He
continues: "With our OT Zero Trust approach, specifically tailored for the
industrial world, TXOne safeguards the business and its operations and keeps
them running even when there is a potential incident."
The OT Zero Trust concept
TXOne believes that legacy systems are critical to keep the operation running.
In this case, all of the company's products are designed to accommodate the
special needs of OT, with minimum system footprints to fit in the OT
environments where most computing power are reserved to the operation. True to
the Motto "Never trust - always verify" TXOne's OT Zero Trust methodology
establishes a comprehensive framework in which every device is safeguarded by at
least one security countermeasure throughout its entire life cycle. This
includes rigorous pre-service inspections, endpoint protection, and robust
network defenses.
With this OT Zero Trust concept in mind, TXOne offers complete solutions
consisting of supply chain security, anti-malware for endpoints, and industrial
network protection. The company is keen to protect critical assets across
multiple OT verticals in their entire life cycle, modern as well as legacy ones,
with multi-layered measures.
About TXOne Networks
TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and
safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments
through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both
leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop
practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks
offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network
and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner.
http://www.txone.com
