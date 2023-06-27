PAKi Logistics continues international growth and opens new location in Poland
Pooling service provider PAKi Logistics headquartered in Germany opens its fifth
international location in Warsaw. From there retailers, manufacturers and
transport companies will now optimally be supported in the handling of their
specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and
boxes in the Eastern European region.
At the beginning, PAKi uses its own office within coworking service offered by
Spaces/Regus in a prestigious Platinium Business Center. This secures optimal
space flexibility in the expected growth. Initially, the office in Poland will
host group of several PAKi team members from Customer Service, Logistics
Service, Field Service & Sales, which is expected to be doubled by the end of
2023 and further expanded in next years to secure highest service quality to its
CEE customers.
"A great milestone of our growing Europe-wide network and our decades of
experience, which brings benefits to our customers. With our new location in
Warsaw like earlier this year in Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we want to provide
our customers from industry, retail, and logistics optimal support, not only in
their mother language, but especially through the geographical proximity that
has now been created," explains Dariusz Wisniewski, Director Sales - Northern
Europe/Benelux/Central & Eastern Europe/Italy of PAKi Logistics.
PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.
PAKi Logistics is thus consistently continuing the expansion that began in 2019
with the opening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. After
the important French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees in France now
organize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers, another
office followed in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the metropolis of Essen at
the beginning of 2023. A further expansion will be in Italy in the second half
of 2023.
In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a German provider of
open-pool load carrier management operating across Europe to a European provider
with its headquarters in Germany. "It is very important to us to be where our
customers are. We want to offer our customers the best possible service in the
field of sustainable load carrier management in open pools. And that includes
customer proximity," explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With this
strategic step, PAKi Logistics is strengthening its Europe-wide network of more
than 10,000 partners. "In addition, we are continuously expanding our market by
offering our services not only across countries, but also across continents,"
Marc Groenewoud points out. "In this way, we are creating the infrastructure for
further international growth for our customers as well".
About PAKi Logistics
PAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management of
standardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, and
transport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrier
needs. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,
and efficiency in load carrier management.
The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helps
both our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. By
implementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers save
resources and time so they can focus on their core business.
Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-new
s/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-
poland)
