PAKi Logistics continues international growth and opens new location in Poland

Warsaw (ots) - Last week on Wednesday June 21st, 2023, the biggest European Open

Pooling service provider PAKi Logistics headquartered in Germany opens its fifth

international location in Warsaw. From there retailers, manufacturers and

transport companies will now optimally be supported in the handling of their

specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and

boxes in the Eastern European region.



PAKi Logistics opens new office in Poland.





At the beginning, PAKi uses its own office within coworking service offered bySpaces/Regus in a prestigious Platinium Business Center. This secures optimalspace flexibility in the expected growth. Initially, the office in Poland willhost group of several PAKi team members from Customer Service, LogisticsService, Field Service & Sales, which is expected to be doubled by the end of2023 and further expanded in next years to secure highest service quality to itsCEE customers."A great milestone of our growing Europe-wide network and our decades ofexperience, which brings benefits to our customers. With our new location inWarsaw like earlier this year in Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we want to provideour customers from industry, retail, and logistics optimal support, not only intheir mother language, but especially through the geographical proximity thathas now been created," explains Dariusz Wisniewski, Director Sales - NorthernEurope/Benelux/Central & Eastern Europe/Italy of PAKi Logistics.PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.PAKi Logistics is thus consistently continuing the expansion that began in 2019with the opening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. Afterthe important French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees in France noworganize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers, anotheroffice followed in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the metropolis of Essen atthe beginning of 2023. A further expansion will be in Italy in the second halfof 2023.In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a German provider ofopen-pool load carrier management operating across Europe to a European providerwith its headquarters in Germany. "It is very important to us to be where ourcustomers are. We want to offer our customers the best possible service in thefield of sustainable load carrier management in open pools. And that includescustomer proximity," explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With thisstrategic step, PAKi Logistics is strengthening its Europe-wide network of morethan 10,000 partners. "In addition, we are continuously expanding our market byoffering our services not only across countries, but also across continents,"Marc Groenewoud points out. "In this way, we are creating the infrastructure forfurther international growth for our customers as well".About PAKi LogisticsPAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management ofstandardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, andtransport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrierneeds. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,and efficiency in load carrier management.The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helpsboth our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. Byimplementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers saveresources and time so they can focus on their core business.Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-news/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-poland)For more information, please contact:Press contact: Dr Christina JacobSMART PR GmbH, Talstrasse 22-24, 40217 Düsseldorf, GermanyPhone +49 (0) 211 2709-251, E-mail: mailto:jacob@smart-pr.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66829/5544274OTS: PAKI Logistics GmbH