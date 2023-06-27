    checkAd

    PAKi Logistics continues international growth and opens new location in Poland

    Warsaw (ots) - Last week on Wednesday June 21st, 2023, the biggest European Open
    Pooling service provider PAKi Logistics headquartered in Germany opens its fifth
    international location in Warsaw. From there retailers, manufacturers and
    transport companies will now optimally be supported in the handling of their
    specific load carrier requirements for standardized exchangeable pallets and
    boxes in the Eastern European region.

    PAKi Logistics opens new office in Poland.

    At the beginning, PAKi uses its own office within coworking service offered by
    Spaces/Regus in a prestigious Platinium Business Center. This secures optimal
    space flexibility in the expected growth. Initially, the office in Poland will
    host group of several PAKi team members from Customer Service, Logistics
    Service, Field Service & Sales, which is expected to be doubled by the end of
    2023 and further expanded in next years to secure highest service quality to its
    CEE customers.

    "A great milestone of our growing Europe-wide network and our decades of
    experience, which brings benefits to our customers. With our new location in
    Warsaw like earlier this year in Eindhoven (NL) & Essen (DE), we want to provide
    our customers from industry, retail, and logistics optimal support, not only in
    their mother language, but especially through the geographical proximity that
    has now been created," explains Dariusz Wisniewski, Director Sales - Northern
    Europe/Benelux/Central & Eastern Europe/Italy of PAKi Logistics.

    PAKi Logistics continues to grow internationally.

    PAKi Logistics is thus consistently continuing the expansion that began in 2019
    with the opening of the first European branch office in Toulouse, France. After
    the important French-Iberian market, where almost 25 employees in France now
    organize pallet pooling for French, Spanish and Portuguese customers, another
    office followed in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and in the metropolis of Essen at
    the beginning of 2023. A further expansion will be in Italy in the second half
    of 2023.

    In the last few years, PAKi Logistics has transformed from a German provider of
    open-pool load carrier management operating across Europe to a European provider
    with its headquarters in Germany. "It is very important to us to be where our
    customers are. We want to offer our customers the best possible service in the
    field of sustainable load carrier management in open pools. And that includes
    customer proximity," explains Marc Groenewoud, CEO of PAKi Logistics. With this
    strategic step, PAKi Logistics is strengthening its Europe-wide network of more
    than 10,000 partners. "In addition, we are continuously expanding our market by
    offering our services not only across countries, but also across continents,"
    Marc Groenewoud points out. "In this way, we are creating the infrastructure for
    further international growth for our customers as well".

    About PAKi Logistics

    PAKi Logistics is THE open pooling service provider for the management of
    standardized exchange pallets and boxes. We help traders, manufacturers, and
    transport companies throughout Europe to manage their specific load carrier
    needs. With our experience and know-how, we offer sustainability, reliability,
    and efficiency in load carrier management.

    The aspect of reusability of load carriers plays a major role for us and helps
    both our customers and us to improve the CO2 footprint in the supply chains. By
    implementing digitalization in all business areas, we help our customers save
    resources and time so they can focus on their core business.

    Please find pictures on the website. (https://www.paki-logistics.com/en/paki-new
    s/49900/paki-logistics-continues-international-growth-and-opens-new-location-in-
    poland)

    For more information, please contact:

    Press contact: Dr Christina Jacob
    SMART PR GmbH, Talstrasse 22-24, 40217 Düsseldorf, Germany
    Phone +49 (0) 211 2709-251, E-mail: mailto:jacob@smart-pr.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/66829/5544274
    OTS: PAKI Logistics GmbH



