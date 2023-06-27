nShift Returns cost retailers $600 billion a year
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Real data around returned items can help reduce
volumes
Returned items could be costing online retailers $642 billion (EUR602 billion) a
year.[1] Securing more data about sent-back purchases could help ecommerce
companies identify issues, solve problems and reduce returns volumes, says
nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software.
Aggregated return rates suggest that some 20% of items bought online are
returned to the retailer.[2] Research estimates that this costs United Kingdom
ecommerce companies some GBP20 billion (EUR23 billion) a year.[3] Shoppers in
Northern and Western Europe are the most likely in the world to send items
back.[4]
[1] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/ [2] https:/
/www.richpanel.com/blog/ecommerce-return-rates#:~:text=The%20average%20ecommerce
%20return%20rate%20rests%20at%20around%2020%2D30%25 [3] https://www.clearreturns
.com/portfolio-item/black-friday-costs-uk-retailers-180m-in-returned-goods/#:~:t
ext=Clear%20Returns%20estimates%20that%20returns,repackaging%2C%E2%80%9D%20says%
20Ms%20Brock .
[4] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/
About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.
Contact:
Robin Grainger,
robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk,
James Ellerington,
james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
07725534941
[1] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/ [2] https:/
/www.richpanel.com/blog/ecommerce-return-rates#:~:text=The%20average%20ecommerce
%20return%20rate%20rests%20at%20around%2020%2D30%25 [3] https://www.clearreturns
.com/portfolio-item/black-friday-costs-uk-retailers-180m-in-returned-goods/#:~:t
ext=Clear%20Returns%20estimates%20that%20returns,repackaging%2C%E2%80%9D%20says%
20Ms%20Brock .
[4] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/
