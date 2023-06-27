    checkAd

    nShift Returns cost retailers $600 billion a year

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Real data around returned items can help reduce
    volumes

    Returned items could be costing online retailers $642 billion (EUR602 billion) a
    year.[1] Securing more data about sent-back purchases could help ecommerce
    companies identify issues, solve problems and reduce returns volumes, says
    nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software.

    Aggregated return rates suggest that some 20% of items bought online are
    returned to the retailer.[2] Research estimates that this costs United Kingdom
    ecommerce companies some GBP20 billion (EUR23 billion) a year.[3] Shoppers in
    Northern and Western Europe are the most likely in the world to send items
    back.[4]

    Given the cost and time associated with handling returns, retailers are
    exploring different solutions to reduce volumes. Some have chosen to charge
    consumers. Others have banned shoppers that return too many items from making
    further purchases.

    Experts at nShift argue that a great way to reduce the volume of returns is to
    understand why shoppers are so keen to part with their purchases and work to
    eliminate any issues.

    Philipp Goldberg , Product Director, Returns at nShift said, "When shoppers send
    an item back, retailers need to investigate the problem. For example, if
    T-shirts from a particular line are returned because they are too small, it's
    time to change size descriptions on the product page. If a common fault keeps
    cropping up on one product, they can investigate problems across the supply
    chain.

    "To obtain this kind of information, retailers and webshops need to operate a
    digital returns process that quickly captures the data. The right returns
    software will make the data easy to analyze. Patterns become clear quickly,
    helping businesses identify problems and get to the right solutions. With a
    digital returns process, retailers can create automized processes, getting items
    back up for sale quickly."

    nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution. It
    enables growing retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensure
    resalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpoint
    root causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customers
    benefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options
    - all offered within the retailer's website or app.

    [1] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/ [2] https:/
    /www.richpanel.com/blog/ecommerce-return-rates#:~:text=The%20average%20ecommerce
    %20return%20rate%20rests%20at%20around%2020%2D30%25 [3] https://www.clearreturns
    .com/portfolio-item/black-friday-costs-uk-retailers-180m-in-returned-goods/#:~:t
    ext=Clear%20Returns%20estimates%20that%20returns,repackaging%2C%E2%80%9D%20says%
    20Ms%20Brock .

    [4] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/

    The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers looking
    to further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solution
    offers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point of
    return, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues by
    converting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.

    https://nshift.com/solutions/returns

    About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
    solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
    shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
    e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
    in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
    Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-returns
    -cost-retailers-600-billion-a-year-301864544.html

    Contact:

    Robin Grainger,
    robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk,
    James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    07725534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5544871
    OTS: nShift



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  73   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    nShift Returns cost retailers $600 billion a year Real data around returned items can help reduce volumes Returned items could be costing online retailers $642 billion (EUR602 billion) a year.[1] Securing more data about sent-back purchases could help ecommerce companies identify issues, solve …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Immobilien in Ostdeutschland: Preise in Berlin sinken um 3 Prozent, in Landeshauptstädten um bis zu 14 Prozent
    120 Leser
    Cashlink erweitert den Investorenkreis der Series A um Helaba und erhöht Volumen auf 7 Mio ...
    120 Leser
    Electreon and GINAF Unveil Successful Electric Truck Integration: Charging a GINAF 50-Ton Electric Truck on the World's First Public Wireless Electric Road for ...
    116 Leser
    Sanity Group startet den internationalen Vertrieb ihrer Medizinalcannabis-Marken Vayamed und avaay ...
    116 Leser
    AEC-Unternehmen modernisieren mit Nasuni's File Data Platform ihre Dateidatenspeicherung an ...
    116 Leser
    Lionel Bruder: Veralteter Onlineshop? - Diese Anzeichen müssen Onlinehändler kennen (FOTO)
    116 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    112 Leser
    Generation Z im Fokus: Wie Unternehmen die Ausbildung neu denken müssen, um junge Talente zu gewinnen (FOTO)
    112 Leser
    Inflations-Effekt: Fast jeder Dritte reduziert seine Ausgaben für Telekommunikation - Jeder Zehnte kündigt ...
    112 Leser
    Last Mile City Logistics Berlin 2023: Treffen von Logistikpionieren und Zukunftsgestaltern für eine nachhaltigere letzte Meile ...
    112 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    SO/ VIENNA: Das neue Fashion Statement in Wien
    452 Leser
    5G-Markt wächst in Westeuropa stärker als erwartet (FOTO)
    412 Leser
    Weltneuheit: Revolutionäres E-Bike von BULLS mit Pinion MGU, die Motor und Schaltung vereint (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    PwC Deutschland beteiligt sich an Investitionen in den Ausbau von KI-Fähigkeiten
    372 Leser
    Marvin Flenche: Wie Unternehmen sich von der Konkurrenz abheben und mehr Umsatz generieren (FOTO)
    372 Leser
    Mitteldeutsche Zeitung zu Bahn/EVG
    360 Leser
    Trianel behauptet sich in einem schwierigen Umfeld und investiert in den Ausbau und die ...
    356 Leser
    WAZ: MAN Energy Solutions will Gasturbinen-Geschäft an chinesischen Konzern verkaufen
    336 Leser
    COMRAMO AG erweitert Portfolio um intelligenteste Rechnungswesensoftware am Markt: Kooperation mit Diamant Software
    312 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1048 Leser
    Das Extra für den Sommer: Lebensfreude pur mit nur 2,5 % Alkohol und 100 % Pilsgeschmack (FOTO)
    856 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    844 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    660 Leser
    Panik am Immobilienmarkt? 3 Gründe, warum für Investoren jetzt große Chancen ...
    540 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    484 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    480 Leser
    Bankenkrise 2023: Schon ausgestanden oder ist das gerade erst der Anfang? / Für Investment-Experte Mario ...
    472 Leser
    Allianz Trade Studie: Gefühlte und tatsächliche Inflation klaffen auseinander - in Deutschland ist die ...
    464 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6124 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5983 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4609 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4568 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4531 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser