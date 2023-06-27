London (ots/PRNewswire) - Real data around returned items can help reduce

volumes



Returned items could be costing online retailers $642 billion (EUR602 billion) a

year.[1] Securing more data about sent-back purchases could help ecommerce

companies identify issues, solve problems and reduce returns volumes, says

nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management software.



Aggregated return rates suggest that some 20% of items bought online are

returned to the retailer.[2] Research estimates that this costs United Kingdom

ecommerce companies some GBP20 billion (EUR23 billion) a year.[3] Shoppers in

Northern and Western Europe are the most likely in the world to send items

back.[4]





Given the cost and time associated with handling returns, retailers areexploring different solutions to reduce volumes. Some have chosen to chargeconsumers. Others have banned shoppers that return too many items from makingfurther purchases.Experts at nShift argue that a great way to reduce the volume of returns is tounderstand why shoppers are so keen to part with their purchases and work toeliminate any issues.Philipp Goldberg , Product Director, Returns at nShift said, "When shoppers sendan item back, retailers need to investigate the problem. For example, ifT-shirts from a particular line are returned because they are too small, it'stime to change size descriptions on the product page. If a common fault keepscropping up on one product, they can investigate problems across the supplychain."To obtain this kind of information, retailers and webshops need to operate adigital returns process that quickly captures the data. The right returnssoftware will make the data easy to analyze. Patterns become clear quickly,helping businesses identify problems and get to the right solutions. With adigital returns process, retailers can create automized processes, getting itemsback up for sale quickly."nShift has recently launched an Essential tier of its Returns solution. Itenables growing retailers to track each return centrally. This helps ensureresalable items return to shelves without delay, while also helping to pinpointroot causes, such as incomplete product descriptions. Meanwhile, customersbenefit from a simple experience online and a choice of return shipping options- all offered within the retailer's website or app.[1] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/ [2] https://www.richpanel.com/blog/ecommerce-return-rates#:~:text=The%20average%20ecommerce%20return%20rate%20rests%20at%20around%2020%2D30%25 [3] https://www.clearreturns.com/portfolio-item/black-friday-costs-uk-retailers-180m-in-returned-goods/#:~:text=Clear%20Returns%20estimates%20that%20returns,repackaging%2C%E2%80%9D%20says%20Ms%20Brock .[4] https://logisticsmatter.com/need-know-e-commerce-returns-europe/The new solution provides a straightforward upgrade path for retailers lookingto further enhance their returns experience. The full nShift Returns solutionoffers a highly automated platform which enables easy exchanges at the point ofreturn, and automatic refunds. nShift Returns helps protect retailer revenues byconverting up to 30% of returns into exchanges.https://nshift.com/solutions/returnsAbout nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery managementsolutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billionshipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally bye-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquarteredin London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.