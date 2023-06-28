LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

Las Vegas (ots/PRNewswire) - LTIMindtree (http://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE:

LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions

company today announced at the Snowflake annual user conference, Snowflake

Summit 2023 (https://www.snowflake.com/summit/) , that it has won the 2023

Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award.



LTIMindtree was recognized for developing innovative solutions to simplify and

accelerate customers' journey to Snowflake's Data Cloud, with the help of

migration tools and accelerators, data products and industry solutions.





As one of Snowflake's elite and strategic partners, LTIMindtree continues topush the boundaries of innovation in bringing data, domain and technologytogether to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, amplifying positivebusiness outcomes for clients."We are pleased to announce LTIMindtree as the winner of the Snowflake GlobalSystem Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award," said Colleen Kapase,SVP at Snowflake. "LTIMindtree is well positioned to address some of the complexbusiness challenges faced by enterprises across industries. Their phenomenalcommitment to delivering solutions that enable clients to digitally transformusing data-driven approaches aligns well with Snowflake's growth strategy. Thespeed and scale at which they bring innovative solutions to the market anddeliver business impact is noteworthy. We are proud to collaborate and help ourclients drive amplified business outcomes.""We are thrilled to be receiving this distinction from Snowflake," said SudhirChaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. "This award is atestament to LTIMindtree's significant investment in our partnership withSnowflake - from building deep expertise on Snowpark and IPs around PolarSled togetting Snowflake-ready Fosfor products and launching domain analyticssolutions. With our comprehensive offerings and collaborative approach, we areconfident of leading the way in shaping the future of data innovation, enablingour customers to thrive in the face of constant change and drive remarkablebusiness transformation."LTIMindtree's innovative solutions recently received distinctions fromSnowflake, including the 'Migration Accelerated' badge for legacy workloadmigration with PolarSled and Exclusive Launch Partner of the SnowparkAccelerated program. The company was also the launch partner for https://investors.snowflake.com/news/news-details/2023/Snowflake-Launches-Manufacturing-Data-Cloud-to-Improve-Supply-Chain-Performance-and-Power-Smart-Manufacturing/default.as