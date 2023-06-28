    checkAd

    LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year

    Las Vegas (ots/PRNewswire) - LTIMindtree (http://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE:
    LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions
    company today announced at the Snowflake annual user conference, Snowflake
    Summit 2023 (https://www.snowflake.com/summit/) , that it has won the 2023
    Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award.

    LTIMindtree was recognized for developing innovative solutions to simplify and
    accelerate customers' journey to Snowflake's Data Cloud, with the help of
    migration tools and accelerators, data products and industry solutions.

    As one of Snowflake's elite and strategic partners, LTIMindtree continues to
    push the boundaries of innovation in bringing data, domain and technology
    together to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, amplifying positive
    business outcomes for clients.

    "We are pleased to announce LTIMindtree as the winner of the Snowflake Global
    System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award," said Colleen Kapase,
    SVP at Snowflake. "LTIMindtree is well positioned to address some of the complex
    business challenges faced by enterprises across industries. Their phenomenal
    commitment to delivering solutions that enable clients to digitally transform
    using data-driven approaches aligns well with Snowflake's growth strategy. The
    speed and scale at which they bring innovative solutions to the market and
    deliver business impact is noteworthy. We are proud to collaborate and help our
    clients drive amplified business outcomes."

    "We are thrilled to be receiving this distinction from Snowflake," said Sudhir
    Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. "This award is a
    testament to LTIMindtree's significant investment in our partnership with
    Snowflake - from building deep expertise on Snowpark and IPs around PolarSled to
    getting Snowflake-ready Fosfor products and launching domain analytics
    solutions. With our comprehensive offerings and collaborative approach, we are
    confident of leading the way in shaping the future of data innovation, enabling
    our customers to thrive in the face of constant change and drive remarkable
    business transformation."

    LTIMindtree's innovative solutions recently received distinctions from
    Snowflake, including the 'Migration Accelerated' badge for legacy workload
    migration with PolarSled and Exclusive Launch Partner of the Snowpark
    Accelerated program. The company was also the launch partner for https://investo
    rs.snowflake.com/news/news-details/2023/Snowflake-Launches-Manufacturing-Data-Cl
    oud-to-Improve-Supply-Chain-Performance-and-Power-Smart-Manufacturing/default.as
