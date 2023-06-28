LTIMindtree Named Snowflake Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year
Las Vegas (ots/PRNewswire) - LTIMindtree (http://www.ltimindtree.com/) (NSE:
LTIM) (BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions
company today announced at the Snowflake annual user conference, Snowflake
Summit 2023 (https://www.snowflake.com/summit/) , that it has won the 2023
Global System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award.
LTIMindtree was recognized for developing innovative solutions to simplify and
accelerate customers' journey to Snowflake's Data Cloud, with the help of
migration tools and accelerators, data products and industry solutions.
As one of Snowflake's elite and strategic partners, LTIMindtree continues to
push the boundaries of innovation in bringing data, domain and technology
together to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services, amplifying positive
business outcomes for clients.
"We are pleased to announce LTIMindtree as the winner of the Snowflake Global
System Integrator Innovation Partner of the Year Award," said Colleen Kapase,
SVP at Snowflake. "LTIMindtree is well positioned to address some of the complex
business challenges faced by enterprises across industries. Their phenomenal
commitment to delivering solutions that enable clients to digitally transform
using data-driven approaches aligns well with Snowflake's growth strategy. The
speed and scale at which they bring innovative solutions to the market and
deliver business impact is noteworthy. We are proud to collaborate and help our
clients drive amplified business outcomes."
"We are thrilled to be receiving this distinction from Snowflake," said Sudhir
Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member at LTIMindtree. "This award is a
testament to LTIMindtree's significant investment in our partnership with
Snowflake - from building deep expertise on Snowpark and IPs around PolarSled to
getting Snowflake-ready Fosfor products and launching domain analytics
solutions. With our comprehensive offerings and collaborative approach, we are
confident of leading the way in shaping the future of data innovation, enabling
our customers to thrive in the face of constant change and drive remarkable
business transformation."
LTIMindtree's innovative solutions recently received distinctions from
Snowflake, including the 'Migration Accelerated' badge for legacy workload
migration with PolarSled and Exclusive Launch Partner of the Snowpark
Accelerated program. The company was also the launch partner for https://investo
rs.snowflake.com/news/news-details/2023/Snowflake-Launches-Manufacturing-Data-Cl
oud-to-Improve-Supply-Chain-Performance-and-Power-Smart-Manufacturing/default.as
