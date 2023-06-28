MOM from iTAC for adaptability in production

Montabaur (ots) - Software is the engine for modern, digital productionprocesses. In order to master the challenges of the future, isolated solutionsand technical barriers must be eliminated. What is needed are end-to-endprocesses through holistic manufacturing management systems such as theiTAC.MOM.Suite from iTAC Software AG ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ). Thismodular solution makes value chains in different production types and industriestransparent, plannable and controllable in real time. And it covers everythingfrom single-item to series and mass production. The microservice architectureenables flexible and scalable use of individual functionalities. iTAC's MES/MOMis therefore designed to meet the requirements of both traditional industrialsectors and rapidly growing industries such as battery production.iTAC's MES/MOM solution includes e.g. the handling of production orders, themanagement of materials and resources, the monitoring of machines and systems,and the performance of quality checks and tests. In addition, through theintegration of analytics tools, the MES/MOM collects data in real time andsupports predictive planning. Through the analyses, deviations or problems canbe quickly identified and resolved.The MES/MOM easily adapts to necessary changes in production or the respectiverequirements of the manufacturing company. The microservice architecture makesit possible to add functions or modules as needed. The iTAC.MOM.Suite istherefore used in manufacturing companies in various industries such asmechanical engineering, automotive, electronics, medical technology, injectionmolding, metal processing and battery production.Simplicity and expansion through openness and low-codeIn modern single piece production and series and mass production, highlydemanding digital processes must be mapped and implemented at the same time.Thanks to its openness, the iTAC.MOM.Suite can be seamlessly integrated into thedigital platform strategies of customers. The integrated low-code tools simplifycustomizations and customer-specific extensions and increases agility.Contact:iTAC Software AGAlina Leber+(49)26021065211mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69351/5545250OTS: iTAC Software AG