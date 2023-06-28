    checkAd

    MOM from iTAC for adaptability in production

    Montabaur (ots) - Software is the engine for modern, digital production
    processes. In order to master the challenges of the future, isolated solutions
    and technical barriers must be eliminated. What is needed are end-to-end
    processes through holistic manufacturing management systems such as the
    iTAC.MOM.Suite from iTAC Software AG ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ). This
    modular solution makes value chains in different production types and industries
    transparent, plannable and controllable in real time. And it covers everything
    from single-item to series and mass production. The microservice architecture
    enables flexible and scalable use of individual functionalities. iTAC's MES/MOM
    is therefore designed to meet the requirements of both traditional industrial
    sectors and rapidly growing industries such as battery production.

    iTAC's MES/MOM solution includes e.g. the handling of production orders, the
    management of materials and resources, the monitoring of machines and systems,
    and the performance of quality checks and tests. In addition, through the
    integration of analytics tools, the MES/MOM collects data in real time and
    supports predictive planning. Through the analyses, deviations or problems can
    be quickly identified and resolved.

    The MES/MOM easily adapts to necessary changes in production or the respective
    requirements of the manufacturing company. The microservice architecture makes
    it possible to add functions or modules as needed. The iTAC.MOM.Suite is
    therefore used in manufacturing companies in various industries such as
    mechanical engineering, automotive, electronics, medical technology, injection
    molding, metal processing and battery production.

    Simplicity and expansion through openness and low-code

    In modern single piece production and series and mass production, highly
    demanding digital processes must be mapped and implemented at the same time.
    Thanks to its openness, the iTAC.MOM.Suite can be seamlessly integrated into the
    digital platform strategies of customers. The integrated low-code tools simplify
    customizations and customer-specific extensions and increases agility.

    Contact:

    iTAC Software AG
    Alina Leber
    +(49)26021065211
    mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69351/5545250
    OTS: iTAC Software AG



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  77   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    MOM from iTAC for adaptability in production Software is the engine for modern, digital production processes. In order to master the challenges of the future, isolated solutions and technical barriers must be eliminated. What is needed are end-to-end processes through holistic manufacturing …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Food Waste stoppen: Lidl und Kaufland unterzeichnen "Pakt gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung" (FOTO)
    156 Leser
    Göttinger Software-Hersteller SCHUMANN feiert 25-jähriges Jubiläum mit ...
    144 Leser
    Steffi Lemke zeichnet SYKELLs Mehrwegsystem mit Blauem Engel aus
    132 Leser
    Dieter Homburg: Private Krankenversicherung - auf diese Aspekte kommt es wirklich an! (FOTO)
    132 Leser
    Neue Zielvereinbarung / EDEKA-Verbund intensiviert Engagement für ...
    128 Leser
    Neues AGRAVIS-Banner glänzt am Futtermittelwerk in Münster
    120 Leser
    Aktuelle Ökotest-Ausgabe bescheinigt Lidl-Eigenmarken erneut Top-Ergebnisse / Gesamturteil ...
    120 Leser
    Deutscher Bauerntag: Breite Initiative für faire Preise fordert Kaufverbot von Lebensmitteln unter ...
    120 Leser
    ALDI unterzeichnet weitreichende Zielvereinbarung gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung
    120 Leser
    quirion erweitert Angebot: Zinskonto jetzt auch ohne Depot - Verzinsung erhöht auf 3 %
    120 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    520 Leser
    PwC Deutschland beteiligt sich an Investitionen in den Ausbau von KI-Fähigkeiten
    388 Leser
    Mitteldeutsche Zeitung zu Bahn/EVG
    360 Leser
    Trianel behauptet sich in einem schwierigen Umfeld und investiert in den Ausbau und die ...
    356 Leser
    Ranga Yogeshwar gratuliert der mittelständischen Innovationselite / 30. Runde des ...
    308 Leser
    Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé beeindruckt auf der Langstrecke: Mit diesen Tipps kommen auch Sie weiter (FOTO)
    296 Leser
    Das Problem mit Azure, AWS, Google Cloud und anderen großen Anbietern (FOTO)
    260 Leser
    Wir sagen Nein zu Gentechnik! / BioMarkt Verbund verabschiedet Resolution
    244 Leser
    AUSSERGEWÖHNLICHES LUXUSLEBEN NEU DEFINIERT: DAR GLOBAL UND AUTOMOBILI LAMBORGHINI PRÄSENTIEREN TIERRA VIVA VILLEN IM HOCHEXKLUSIVEN ...
    244 Leser
    Statistisches Bundesamt feiert 75-jähriges Bestehen
    240 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1076 Leser
    Das Extra für den Sommer: Lebensfreude pur mit nur 2,5 % Alkohol und 100 % Pilsgeschmack (FOTO)
    856 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    844 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    692 Leser
    Panik am Immobilienmarkt? 3 Gründe, warum für Investoren jetzt große Chancen ...
    540 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    520 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    484 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    480 Leser
    Bankenkrise 2023: Schon ausgestanden oder ist das gerade erst der Anfang? / Für Investment-Experte Mario ...
    472 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6124 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5983 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4609 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4568 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4531 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser