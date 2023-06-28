MOM from iTAC for adaptability in production
Montabaur (ots) - Software is the engine for modern, digital production
processes. In order to master the challenges of the future, isolated solutions
and technical barriers must be eliminated. What is needed are end-to-end
processes through holistic manufacturing management systems such as the
iTAC.MOM.Suite from iTAC Software AG ( http://www.itacsoftware.com ). This
modular solution makes value chains in different production types and industries
transparent, plannable and controllable in real time. And it covers everything
from single-item to series and mass production. The microservice architecture
enables flexible and scalable use of individual functionalities. iTAC's MES/MOM
is therefore designed to meet the requirements of both traditional industrial
sectors and rapidly growing industries such as battery production.
iTAC's MES/MOM solution includes e.g. the handling of production orders, the
management of materials and resources, the monitoring of machines and systems,
and the performance of quality checks and tests. In addition, through the
integration of analytics tools, the MES/MOM collects data in real time and
supports predictive planning. Through the analyses, deviations or problems can
be quickly identified and resolved.
The MES/MOM easily adapts to necessary changes in production or the respective
requirements of the manufacturing company. The microservice architecture makes
it possible to add functions or modules as needed. The iTAC.MOM.Suite is
therefore used in manufacturing companies in various industries such as
mechanical engineering, automotive, electronics, medical technology, injection
molding, metal processing and battery production.
Simplicity and expansion through openness and low-code
In modern single piece production and series and mass production, highly
demanding digital processes must be mapped and implemented at the same time.
Thanks to its openness, the iTAC.MOM.Suite can be seamlessly integrated into the
digital platform strategies of customers. The integrated low-code tools simplify
customizations and customer-specific extensions and increases agility.
Contact:
iTAC Software AG
Alina Leber
+(49)26021065211
mailto:alina.leber@itacsoftware.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/69351/5545250
OTS: iTAC Software AG
