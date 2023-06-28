--------------------------------------------------------------

Annual Report 2022

Hamburg (ots) - The dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur group of companies has again

presented positive financial results at its 74th shareholders' meeting in

Hamburg. The group annual turnover increased to 165.5 million euros (previous

year: 156.8 million euros). At 103.2 million euros (2021: 101 million euros),

revenues of the core company dpa GmbH also grew, resulting in a solid net profit

of 1.2 million euros (2021: 2 million euros). In 2022, dpa made great progress

in its focus on digital markets. The concept of the new newsroom in Berlin and

the associated journalistic offerings and work processes are a visible sign of

the advancement of the agency's digital transformation.





"Once again, dpa has demonstrated its economic and journalistic strength," saysdpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "The 2022 fiscal year was marked by ongoingtransformation in a market environment characterized by uncertainty. The dpagroup initiated numerous pioneering innovation and change projects. Ouremployees' willingness to change, along with a healthy economic basis, arecrucial. This is the only way we can continue to deliver independent, reliable,multimedia content to customers and shareholders in the coming few years, whichare expected to be more difficult.""In addition to the introduction of the Rubix multimedia production system inseveral editorial departments, dpa's rapid pace of innovation is particularlyevident in the new newsroom in Berlin," says dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann."With the new premises for the central editorial office, we have created a spacethat our employees enjoy using to exchange ideas in person, to be creative, andto learn from each other."While 2022 was mainly dominated by design and construction measures, the move tothe new newsroom was able to take place during the current year. Since mid-May,the central editorial office of Germany's largest news agency has been based atRudi-Dutschke-Straße. The new studios for audio and video represent themultimedia future of the agency.Once again, the excellent results of the subsidiaries and affiliates were ofdecisive importance for the good economic performance of the dpa group. Inparticular, news aktuell GmbH, with its distribution services and mediadatabase, was able to contribute to the overall success. The same applies todpa-infocom GmbH, which succeeded in setting records through innovations in thefield of data products and fact checking. In 2022, dpa Picture-Alliance GmbH