    Financial results 2022 dpa group remains on a growth path (FOTO)

    Annual Report 2022
    Hamburg (ots) - The dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur group of companies has again
    presented positive financial results at its 74th shareholders' meeting in
    Hamburg. The group annual turnover increased to 165.5 million euros (previous
    year: 156.8 million euros). At 103.2 million euros (2021: 101 million euros),
    revenues of the core company dpa GmbH also grew, resulting in a solid net profit
    of 1.2 million euros (2021: 2 million euros). In 2022, dpa made great progress
    in its focus on digital markets. The concept of the new newsroom in Berlin and
    the associated journalistic offerings and work processes are a visible sign of
    the advancement of the agency's digital transformation.

    "Once again, dpa has demonstrated its economic and journalistic strength," says
    dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "The 2022 fiscal year was marked by ongoing
    transformation in a market environment characterized by uncertainty. The dpa
    group initiated numerous pioneering innovation and change projects. Our
    employees' willingness to change, along with a healthy economic basis, are
    crucial. This is the only way we can continue to deliver independent, reliable,
    multimedia content to customers and shareholders in the coming few years, which
    are expected to be more difficult."

    "In addition to the introduction of the Rubix multimedia production system in
    several editorial departments, dpa's rapid pace of innovation is particularly
    evident in the new newsroom in Berlin," says dpa Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann.
    "With the new premises for the central editorial office, we have created a space
    that our employees enjoy using to exchange ideas in person, to be creative, and
    to learn from each other."

    While 2022 was mainly dominated by design and construction measures, the move to
    the new newsroom was able to take place during the current year. Since mid-May,
    the central editorial office of Germany's largest news agency has been based at
    Rudi-Dutschke-Straße. The new studios for audio and video represent the
    multimedia future of the agency.

    Once again, the excellent results of the subsidiaries and affiliates were of
    decisive importance for the good economic performance of the dpa group. In
    particular, news aktuell GmbH, with its distribution services and media
    database, was able to contribute to the overall success. The same applies to
    dpa-infocom GmbH, which succeeded in setting records through innovations in the
    field of data products and fact checking. In 2022, dpa Picture-Alliance GmbH
