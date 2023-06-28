    checkAd

    Sven Thölen of RADIO NRW elected as new member of the dpa Supervisory Board (FOTO)

    Hamburg (ots) - Sven Thölen is a new member of the Supervisory Board of dpa
    Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Previously, the Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH was
    a co-opted member. Dr. Nadja Scholz, Managing Director of Programming at
    Deutsche Welle, was newly co-opted to the board. Both changes were announced
    today by Germany's largest news agency after its 74th shareholders' meeting in
    Hamburg.

    At the end of her regular three-year term, Gerda Meuer (Deutsche Welle), the
    current Secretary, will leave the Supervisory Board and retire. David
    Brandstätter (Main-Post), Chairman of the Board since 2014, Daniel Schöningh
    (Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag), and Johannes Werle (Rheinische Post Mediengruppe)
    were elected to the dpa Supervisory Board for a further three years. The new
    Secretary is Dr. Stephan Kolschen (Ernst Brune GmbH).

    The Supervisory Board of dpa / as of June 2023

    David Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board

    Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg

    Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman

    Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth

    Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman

    Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
    Co. KG, Reutlingen

    Dr. Stephan Kolschen, Secretary

    Managing Partner of Ernst Brune GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Wilhelmshaven

    Herbert Dachs

    Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart

    Thomas Düffert

    Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover

    Julia Jäkel

    Hamburg

    Joachim Knuth

    Intendant of NDR, Hamburg

    Frank Mahlberg

    Spokesman of the Management Board of Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH, Hamburg

    Holger Martens

    Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen

    Bettina Schausten

    Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz

    Dr. Nadja Scholz

    Managing Director of Programming at Deutsche Welle, Berlin

    Daniel Schöningh

    Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich

    Sven Thölen

    Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH, Oberhausen

    Achim Twardy

    Hamburg

    Birgit Wentzien

    Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Cologne

    Johannes Werle

    Chairman of the Management Board of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe GmbH,
    Düsseldorf

    Karlheinz Röthemeier, Honorary Chairman

    Munich

    About dpa:

    The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
    leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
    other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
    graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
    seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locations
    in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
    Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
    independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
    desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
    Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
    in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
    Würzburg).

    Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)

    Social media: https://www.dpa.com/de/kontakt#social-media

