Sven Thölen of RADIO NRW elected as new member of the dpa Supervisory Board (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - Sven Thölen is a new member of the Supervisory Board of dpa

Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Previously, the Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH was

a co-opted member. Dr. Nadja Scholz, Managing Director of Programming at

Deutsche Welle, was newly co-opted to the board. Both changes were announced

today by Germany's largest news agency after its 74th shareholders' meeting in

Hamburg.



At the end of her regular three-year term, Gerda Meuer (Deutsche Welle), the

current Secretary, will leave the Supervisory Board and retire. David

Brandstätter (Main-Post), Chairman of the Board since 2014, Daniel Schöningh

(Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag), and Johannes Werle (Rheinische Post Mediengruppe)

were elected to the dpa Supervisory Board for a further three years. The new

Secretary is Dr. Stephan Kolschen (Ernst Brune GmbH).



