Sven Thölen of RADIO NRW elected as new member of the dpa Supervisory Board (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - Sven Thölen is a new member of the Supervisory Board of dpa
Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Previously, the Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH was
a co-opted member. Dr. Nadja Scholz, Managing Director of Programming at
Deutsche Welle, was newly co-opted to the board. Both changes were announced
today by Germany's largest news agency after its 74th shareholders' meeting in
Hamburg.
At the end of her regular three-year term, Gerda Meuer (Deutsche Welle), the
current Secretary, will leave the Supervisory Board and retire. David
Brandstätter (Main-Post), Chairman of the Board since 2014, Daniel Schöningh
(Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag), and Johannes Werle (Rheinische Post Mediengruppe)
were elected to the dpa Supervisory Board for a further three years. The new
Secretary is Dr. Stephan Kolschen (Ernst Brune GmbH).
Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Previously, the Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH was
a co-opted member. Dr. Nadja Scholz, Managing Director of Programming at
Deutsche Welle, was newly co-opted to the board. Both changes were announced
today by Germany's largest news agency after its 74th shareholders' meeting in
Hamburg.
At the end of her regular three-year term, Gerda Meuer (Deutsche Welle), the
current Secretary, will leave the Supervisory Board and retire. David
Brandstätter (Main-Post), Chairman of the Board since 2014, Daniel Schöningh
(Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag), and Johannes Werle (Rheinische Post Mediengruppe)
were elected to the dpa Supervisory Board for a further three years. The new
Secretary is Dr. Stephan Kolschen (Ernst Brune GmbH).
The Supervisory Board of dpa / as of June 2023
David Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board
Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg
Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman
Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth
Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman
Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen
Dr. Stephan Kolschen, Secretary
Managing Partner of Ernst Brune GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Wilhelmshaven
Herbert Dachs
Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart
Thomas Düffert
Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover
Julia Jäkel
Hamburg
Joachim Knuth
Intendant of NDR, Hamburg
Frank Mahlberg
Spokesman of the Management Board of Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH, Hamburg
Holger Martens
Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen
Bettina Schausten
Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz
Dr. Nadja Scholz
Managing Director of Programming at Deutsche Welle, Berlin
Daniel Schöningh
Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich
Sven Thölen
Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH, Oberhausen
Achim Twardy
Hamburg
Birgit Wentzien
Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Cologne
Johannes Werle
Chairman of the Management Board of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe GmbH,
Düsseldorf
Karlheinz Röthemeier, Honorary Chairman
Munich
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: https://www.dpa.com/de/kontakt#social-media
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5545690
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
David Brandstätter, Chairman of the Board
Managing Director of Main-Post GmbH, Würzburg
Dr. Laurent Fischer, Deputy Chairman
Managing Publisher of Nordbayerischer Kurier Zeitungsverlag GmbH, Bayreuth
Valdo Lehari jr., Deputy Chairman
Publisher and Managing Director of Reutlinger General-Anzeiger Verlags-GmbH &
Co. KG, Reutlingen
Dr. Stephan Kolschen, Secretary
Managing Partner of Ernst Brune GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft, Wilhelmshaven
Herbert Dachs
Managing Director of Medienholding Süd GmbH, Stuttgart
Thomas Düffert
Chairman of the Management Board of MADSACK Mediengruppe, Hanover
Julia Jäkel
Hamburg
Joachim Knuth
Intendant of NDR, Hamburg
Frank Mahlberg
Spokesman of the Management Board of Axel Springer Auto Verlag GmbH, Hamburg
Holger Martens
Managing Director of RHEINPFALZ Verlag und Druckerei GmbH & Co. KG, Ludwigshafen
Bettina Schausten
Editor-in-Chief of ZDF, Mainz
Dr. Nadja Scholz
Managing Director of Programming at Deutsche Welle, Berlin
Daniel Schöningh
Managing Director of Münchener Zeitungs-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Munich
Sven Thölen
Managing Director of RADIO NRW GmbH, Oberhausen
Achim Twardy
Hamburg
Birgit Wentzien
Editor-in-Chief of Deutschlandfunk, Cologne
Johannes Werle
Chairman of the Management Board of Rheinische Post Mediengruppe GmbH,
Düsseldorf
Karlheinz Röthemeier, Honorary Chairman
Munich
About dpa:
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media outlets, businesses and
other organizations with editorial content, including text, photos, videos,
graphics, audio and other formats. As an international agency, dpa reports in
seven languages. The company has around 1,000 journalists at some 140 locations
in Germany and abroad. Its shareholders are about 170 German media companies.
Staff work according to the principles outlined in the dpa statute:
independently from ideologies, businesses and governments. The central editing
desk, under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief Sven Gösmann, is located in
Berlin. The management team, headed by President & CEO Peter Kropsch, is based
in Hamburg. The Chairman of the Board is David Brandstätter (Main-Post GmbH,
Würzburg).
Internet: http://www.dpa.com (German, English, Spanish, Arabic)
Social media: https://www.dpa.com/de/kontakt#social-media
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
phone: +49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5545690
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 33 | 0 |