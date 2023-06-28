Unique integration of next-generation whistleblowing platform SpeakUp® in CRISAM® GRC platform (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - People Intouch, the leading provider of next-generation
whistleblowing solutions, and CRISAM ® , the state-of-the-art GRC software, are
delighted to announce their strategic partnership to deliver a groundbreaking
integration of whistleblowing functionality into CRISAM's powerful governance,
risk and compliance platform.
In an era when organizations face increasing risks and regulatory scrutiny, the
collaboration between People Intouch and CRISAM® aims to empower businesses with
comprehensive tools to effectively identify, manage, and mitigate risks while
ensuring a safe and ethical work environment for employees.
The integration of People Intouch's whistleblowing solution SpeakUp® within
CRISAM's risk management platform will allow organizationsto better manage
corporate risks. It is proven that whistleblowing reports are an important
source of data for effective risk management.
Key features of the integrated solution include:
1. Whistleblowing Integration: Seamlessly incorporate People Intouch's
next-generation SpeakUp® solution within the CRISAM's GRC platform, and
enable employees to securely and anonymously report concerns.
2. Centralized Risk Management: Access a single, unified platform to manage risk
and whistleblowing processes, see a holistic view of potential threats, and
fosters a culture of transparency and accountability.
3. Real-time Analytics and Insights: Leverage advanced data analytics to
identify emerging risk trends and patterns, take proactive measures, and
drive informed decision-making.
4. Regulatory Compliance: Ensure compliance with industry regulations such as
the German Whistleblower Protection Act (GWPA) and the ISO 31000.
Commenting on the partnership, Maurice Canisius, CEO at People Intouch, said, "
We are excited to collaborate with CRISAM and provide businesses with a
game-changing solution that seamlessly integrates whistleblowing into their
overall risk management framework. This unique offering will empower
organizations to foster a culture of ethics, compliance, and risk mitigation,
ultimately safeguarding their reputation and stakeholders' trust. "
Andreas Schmitz and Tim-Benjamin Bohmfalk, both Managing Directors at CRISAM®,
added, " By combining CRISAM's state-of-the-art risk management capabilities
with People Intouch's next-generation whistleblowing solution, we are delivering
a powerful toolset for organizations to proactively address risks and ensure a
safe and ethical work environment. This partnership represents a significant
step forward in integrating critical components of governance, risk, and
compliance. "
The integrated solution from People Intouch and CRISAM® is available to
customers since 21 June 2023. To learn more about the partnership and the
innovative whistleblowing and risk management solution, visit peopleintouch.com
or crisam.net
About People Intouch
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Amsterdam, People Intouch a pioneer in the
field of whistleblowing software. We do not believe in traditional approaches to
whistleblowing and instead aspire to help our customers move beyond paper
compliance. When employees feel safe enough to speak up, no one needs to blow
the whistle. Our cloud-based software solution SpeakUp® allows people to report
from anywhere in the world, in any language, and in full anonymity. By focusing
on creating dialogue, we help organisations talk to their employees and
encourage safer work environments. Our unique approach to whistleblowing is
valued by many leading European multinationals, such as Nestlé, Lanxess, KLM,
BMW, Daimler, Bertelsmann and HILTI. For more information: peopleintouch.com
About CRISAM®
CRISAM® is a leading provider of comprehensive governance, risk and compliance
software solutions that help organisations identify, assess, and manage risks
across various industries. With a focus on data-driven insights and actionable
intelligence, CRISAM® empowers businesses to make informed decisions, optimize
risk strategies, and protect their reputations. CRISAM® is trusted by
multinationals such as Wintershall Dea, DRÄGER , the German air traffic control
DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, and STADA. To learn more about CRISAM® and its GRC
solutions, please visit crisam.net
Press Contact:
Company: People Intouch
Name: Robert van den Eeckhout
Function: Head of Marketing
E-mail: mailto:robertvandeneeckhout@peopleintouch.com
