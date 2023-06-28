    checkAd

    Unique integration of next-generation whistleblowing platform SpeakUp® in CRISAM® GRC platform (FOTO)

    Hamburg (ots) - People Intouch, the leading provider of next-generation
    whistleblowing solutions, and CRISAM ® , the state-of-the-art GRC software, are
    delighted to announce their strategic partnership to deliver a groundbreaking
    integration of whistleblowing functionality into CRISAM's powerful governance,
    risk and compliance platform.

    In an era when organizations face increasing risks and regulatory scrutiny, the
    collaboration between People Intouch and CRISAM® aims to empower businesses with
    comprehensive tools to effectively identify, manage, and mitigate risks while
    ensuring a safe and ethical work environment for employees.

    The integration of People Intouch's whistleblowing solution SpeakUp® within
    CRISAM's risk management platform will allow organizationsto better manage
    corporate risks. It is proven that whistleblowing reports are an important
    source of data for effective risk management.

    Key features of the integrated solution include:

    1. Whistleblowing Integration: Seamlessly incorporate People Intouch's
    next-generation SpeakUp® solution within the CRISAM's GRC platform, and
    enable employees to securely and anonymously report concerns.
    2. Centralized Risk Management: Access a single, unified platform to manage risk
    and whistleblowing processes, see a holistic view of potential threats, and
    fosters a culture of transparency and accountability.
    3. Real-time Analytics and Insights: Leverage advanced data analytics to
    identify emerging risk trends and patterns, take proactive measures, and
    drive informed decision-making.
    4. Regulatory Compliance: Ensure compliance with industry regulations such as
    the German Whistleblower Protection Act (GWPA) and the ISO 31000.

    Commenting on the partnership, Maurice Canisius, CEO at People Intouch, said, "
    We are excited to collaborate with CRISAM and provide businesses with a
    game-changing solution that seamlessly integrates whistleblowing into their
    overall risk management framework. This unique offering will empower
    organizations to foster a culture of ethics, compliance, and risk mitigation,
    ultimately safeguarding their reputation and stakeholders' trust. "

    Andreas Schmitz and Tim-Benjamin Bohmfalk, both Managing Directors at CRISAM®,
    added, " By combining CRISAM's state-of-the-art risk management capabilities
    with People Intouch's next-generation whistleblowing solution, we are delivering
    a powerful toolset for organizations to proactively address risks and ensure a
    safe and ethical work environment. This partnership represents a significant
    step forward in integrating critical components of governance, risk, and
    compliance. "

    The integrated solution from People Intouch and CRISAM® is available to
    customers since 21 June 2023. To learn more about the partnership and the
    innovative whistleblowing and risk management solution, visit peopleintouch.com
    or crisam.net

    About People Intouch

    Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Amsterdam, People Intouch a pioneer in the
    field of whistleblowing software. We do not believe in traditional approaches to
    whistleblowing and instead aspire to help our customers move beyond paper
    compliance. When employees feel safe enough to speak up, no one needs to blow
    the whistle. Our cloud-based software solution SpeakUp® allows people to report
    from anywhere in the world, in any language, and in full anonymity. By focusing
    on creating dialogue, we help organisations talk to their employees and
    encourage safer work environments. Our unique approach to whistleblowing is
    valued by many leading European multinationals, such as Nestlé, Lanxess, KLM,
    BMW, Daimler, Bertelsmann and HILTI. For more information: peopleintouch.com

    About CRISAM®

    CRISAM® is a leading provider of comprehensive governance, risk and compliance
    software solutions that help organisations identify, assess, and manage risks
    across various industries. With a focus on data-driven insights and actionable
    intelligence, CRISAM® empowers businesses to make informed decisions, optimize
    risk strategies, and protect their reputations. CRISAM® is trusted by
    multinationals such as Wintershall Dea, DRÄGER , the German air traffic control
    DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, and STADA. To learn more about CRISAM® and its GRC
    solutions, please visit crisam.net

    Press Contact:

    Company: People Intouch
    Name: Robert van den Eeckhout
    Function: Head of Marketing
    E-mail: mailto:robertvandeneeckhout@peopleintouch.com



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  29   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Unique integration of next-generation whistleblowing platform SpeakUp® in CRISAM® GRC platform (FOTO) People Intouch, the leading provider of next-generation whistleblowing solutions, and CRISAM ® , the state-of-the-art GRC software, are delighted to announce their strategic partnership to deliver a groundbreaking integration of whistleblowing …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    3,8 % weniger Ehescheidungen im Jahr 2022
    152 Leser
    Göttinger Software-Hersteller SCHUMANN feiert 25-jähriges Jubiläum mit ...
    152 Leser
    Deutsche Wohnen & Co. enteignen / Spekulation mit dem Zuhause von Menschen beenden (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    Open Source-Videokonferenzlösung OpenTalk ab sofort als Cloud-Service verfügbar
    124 Leser
    quirion erweitert Angebot: Zinskonto jetzt auch ohne Depot - Verzinsung erhöht auf 3 %
    120 Leser
    METRO Deutschland unterzeichnet Pakt gegen Lebensmittelverschwendung / Vereinbarung mit ...
    116 Leser
    bp investiert 7,5 Mio. Euro in den EV-Ladedienstleister Service4Charger als Teil einer ...
    112 Leser
    BDIU fordert Vereinfachung von Informationspflichten im Inkasso
    112 Leser
    NORMA unterzeichnet Zielvereinbarung des Landwirtschaftsministeriums im Kampf gegen ...
    112 Leser
    Vom Ökostrom-Pionier zum integrierten Versorger: LichtBlick treibt Transformation erfolgreich voran
    112 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    608 Leser
    PwC Deutschland beteiligt sich an Investitionen in den Ausbau von KI-Fähigkeiten
    392 Leser
    Mitteldeutsche Zeitung zu Bahn/EVG
    360 Leser
    Trianel behauptet sich in einem schwierigen Umfeld und investiert in den Ausbau und die ...
    356 Leser
    Ranga Yogeshwar gratuliert der mittelständischen Innovationselite / 30. Runde des ...
    308 Leser
    Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé beeindruckt auf der Langstrecke: Mit diesen Tipps kommen auch Sie weiter (FOTO)
    296 Leser
    Das Problem mit Azure, AWS, Google Cloud und anderen großen Anbietern (FOTO)
    260 Leser
    Nettozuwanderung von knapp 1,5 Millionen Personen im Jahr 2022
    252 Leser
    Statistisches Bundesamt feiert 75-jähriges Bestehen
    244 Leser
    Wir sagen Nein zu Gentechnik! / BioMarkt Verbund verabschiedet Resolution
    244 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1116 Leser
    Das Extra für den Sommer: Lebensfreude pur mit nur 2,5 % Alkohol und 100 % Pilsgeschmack (FOTO)
    856 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    844 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    692 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    608 Leser
    Panik am Immobilienmarkt? 3 Gründe, warum für Investoren jetzt große Chancen ...
    540 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    484 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    480 Leser
    Bankenkrise 2023: Schon ausgestanden oder ist das gerade erst der Anfang? / Für Investment-Experte Mario ...
    472 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6124 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5983 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4609 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4568 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4531 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser