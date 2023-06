Unique integration of next-generation whistleblowing platform SpeakUp® in CRISAM® GRC platform (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - People Intouch, the leading provider of next-generation

The integration of People Intouch's whistleblowing solution SpeakUp® withinCRISAM's risk management platform will allow organizationsto better managecorporate risks. It is proven that whistleblowing reports are an importantsource of data for effective risk management.Key features of the integrated solution include:1. Whistleblowing Integration: Seamlessly incorporate People Intouch'snext-generation SpeakUp® solution within the CRISAM's GRC platform, andenable employees to securely and anonymously report concerns.2. Centralized Risk Management: Access a single, unified platform to manage riskand whistleblowing processes, see a holistic view of potential threats, andfosters a culture of transparency and accountability.3. Real-time Analytics and Insights: Leverage advanced data analytics toidentify emerging risk trends and patterns, take proactive measures, anddrive informed decision-making.4. Regulatory Compliance: Ensure compliance with industry regulations such asthe German Whistleblower Protection Act (GWPA) and the ISO 31000.Commenting on the partnership, Maurice Canisius, CEO at People Intouch, said, "We are excited to collaborate with CRISAM and provide businesses with agame-changing solution that seamlessly integrates whistleblowing into theiroverall risk management framework. This unique offering will empowerorganizations to foster a culture of ethics, compliance, and risk mitigation,ultimately safeguarding their reputation and stakeholders' trust. "Andreas Schmitz and Tim-Benjamin Bohmfalk, both Managing Directors at CRISAM®,added, " By combining CRISAM's state-of-the-art risk management capabilitieswith People Intouch's next-generation whistleblowing solution, we are deliveringa powerful toolset for organizations to proactively address risks and ensure asafe and ethical work environment. This partnership represents a significantstep forward in integrating critical components of governance, risk, andcompliance. "The integrated solution from People Intouch and CRISAM® is available tocustomers since 21 June 2023. To learn more about the partnership and theinnovative whistleblowing and risk management solution, visit peopleintouch.comor crisam.netAbout People IntouchFounded in 2004 and headquartered in Amsterdam, People Intouch a pioneer in thefield of whistleblowing software. We do not believe in traditional approaches towhistleblowing and instead aspire to help our customers move beyond papercompliance. When employees feel safe enough to speak up, no one needs to blowthe whistle. Our cloud-based software solution SpeakUp® allows people to reportfrom anywhere in the world, in any language, and in full anonymity. By focusingon creating dialogue, we help organisations talk to their employees andencourage safer work environments. Our unique approach to whistleblowing isvalued by many leading European multinationals, such as Nestlé, Lanxess, KLM,BMW, Daimler , Bertelsmann and HILTI. For more information: peopleintouch.comAbout CRISAM®CRISAM® is a leading provider of comprehensive governance, risk and compliancesoftware solutions that help organisations identify, assess, and manage risksacross various industries. With a focus on data-driven insights and actionableintelligence, CRISAM® empowers businesses to make informed decisions, optimizerisk strategies, and protect their reputations. CRISAM® is trusted bymultinationals such as Wintershall Dea, DRÄGER , the German air traffic controlDFS Deutsche Flugsicherung, and STADA. To learn more about CRISAM® and its GRCsolutions, please visit crisam.netPress Contact:Company: People IntouchName: Robert van den EeckhoutFunction: Head of MarketingE-mail: mailto:robertvandeneeckhout@peopleintouch.com