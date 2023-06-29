Quest Global Honored with Raytheon Technologies Premier Award for Business Management and Cost Competitiveness

Wolverhampton, England and Munich and Toulouse, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest

Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today announced

that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Quest Global Services NA Inc. with a

Premier Award for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in Business

Management and Cost Competitiveness. The Premier Award is an annual recognition

platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize

suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to

Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness,

Technology & Innovation, Business Management, and Collaboration & Customer

Service.



The selection of Quest Global to receive the Premier Award underscores the

company's continued commitment to excellence and its ability to surpass

expectations in delivering innovative solutions and cost-effective services. By

consistently providing exceptional value, Quest Global has set itself apart from

its peers and earned this well-deserved recognition.





Quest Global's achievement can be attributed to its unwavering dedication tocollaboration, productivity improvements, and the delivery of high-qualitysupport to Raytheon Technologies. Through its cost-effective solutions and afocus on enhancing productivity, Quest Global has made a significant differencefor its clients and has consistently exceeded performance expectations.Commenting on the award, Andrew Lewis, Global Business Head (Aerospace &Defense), Quest Global, said, "It is an absolute honor to be recognized and tohave received the Premier Award as part of the Performance+ Program fromRaytheon Technologies. This award is a true testament to the successfulpartnership and collaboration between Raytheon Technologies and Quest Global. Itis a great pleasure to work with a world-class organization and together providesolutions that advance technology and innovation in the Aerospace and DefenseIndustries."Quest Global's steady commitment towards delivery and operational excellence hascontributed significantly to its customer's success across the globe. Thisprestigious recognition by Raytheon Technologies further underlines its abilityto provide outstanding outcomes while ensuring unwavering quality consistently.About Quest GlobalWe are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're reallybuilding is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it thatmakes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solvethe problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years,we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardestengineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, welive and work in 17 countries, with 67 global delivery centers and offices,driven by 17,500+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible everyday.Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveragingour deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing togethertechnologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individualsand their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. Thismulti-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scalechallenges across the aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, hi-tech,healthcare, medical devices, rail and semiconductor industries.