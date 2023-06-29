    checkAd

    Quest Global Honored with Raytheon Technologies Premier Award for Business Management and Cost Competitiveness

    Wolverhampton, England and Munich and Toulouse, France (ots/PRNewswire) - Quest
    Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today announced
    that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Quest Global Services NA Inc. with a
    Premier Award for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in Business
    Management and Cost Competitiveness. The Premier Award is an annual recognition
    platform under the Raytheon Technologies Performance+ Program to recognize
    suppliers with superior performance and that have provided exceptional value to
    Raytheon Technologies in one of the four key categories: Cost Competitiveness,
    Technology & Innovation, Business Management, and Collaboration & Customer
    Service.

    The selection of Quest Global to receive the Premier Award underscores the
    company's continued commitment to excellence and its ability to surpass
    expectations in delivering innovative solutions and cost-effective services. By
    consistently providing exceptional value, Quest Global has set itself apart from
    its peers and earned this well-deserved recognition.

    Quest Global's achievement can be attributed to its unwavering dedication to
    collaboration, productivity improvements, and the delivery of high-quality
    support to Raytheon Technologies. Through its cost-effective solutions and a
    focus on enhancing productivity, Quest Global has made a significant difference
    for its clients and has consistently exceeded performance expectations.

    Commenting on the award, Andrew Lewis, Global Business Head (Aerospace &
    Defense), Quest Global, said, "It is an absolute honor to be recognized and to
    have received the Premier Award as part of the Performance+ Program from
    Raytheon Technologies. This award is a true testament to the successful
    partnership and collaboration between Raytheon Technologies and Quest Global. It
    is a great pleasure to work with a world-class organization and together provide
    solutions that advance technology and innovation in the Aerospace and Defense
    Industries."

    Quest Global's steady commitment towards delivery and operational excellence has
    contributed significantly to its customer's success across the globe. This
    prestigious recognition by Raytheon Technologies further underlines its ability
    to provide outstanding outcomes while ensuring unwavering quality consistently.

    About Quest Global

    We are Quest Global. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really
    building is a brighter future. It's not just what we do, but why we do it that
    makes us different. We believe engineering has the unique opportunity to solve
    the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years,
    we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest
    engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, we
    live and work in 17 countries, with 67 global delivery centers and offices,
    driven by 17,500+ extraordinary employees who make the impossible possible every
    day.

    Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging
    our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together
    technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals
    and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, faster. This
    multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale
    challenges across the aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, hi-tech,
    healthcare, medical devices, rail and semiconductor industries.

    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1830310/Quest_Global_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quest-global-h
    onored-with-raytheon-technologies-premier-award-for-business-management-and-cost
    -competitiveness-301866598.html

    Contact:

    Anubhuti Agarwal,
    +91-9903316945,
    Anubhuti.Agarwal@quest-global.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119718/5545955
    OTS: QuEST Global



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  45   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Quest Global Honored with Raytheon Technologies Premier Award for Business Management and Cost Competitiveness Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, today announced that Raytheon Technologies has recognized Quest Global Services NA Inc. with a Premier Award for performance in 2022 and overall excellence in Business …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    3,8 % weniger Ehescheidungen im Jahr 2022
    180 Leser
    Open Source-Videokonferenzlösung OpenTalk ab sofort als Cloud-Service verfügbar
    172 Leser
    VicOne meldet in den USA sechs neue Patente im Bereich Automotive-Cybersecurity an (FOTO)
    144 Leser
    Die Profol GmbH erzielt nach der Einführung von Fiix CMMS erhebliche betriebliche und ...
    140 Leser
    Gesellschaft für Weiterbildung übernimmt DIE NEUE SCHULE aus Berlin
    136 Leser
    Vom Ökostrom-Pionier zum integrierten Versorger: LichtBlick treibt Transformation erfolgreich voran
    136 Leser
    Konstantinos Vasiadis klärt auf: 4 Gründe, warum B-Ware besser ist, als ihr schlechter Ruf (FOTO)
    136 Leser
    Vom Fachkräftemangel zur erfolgreichen Rekrutierung: Medi Talents gibt Tipps für Pflege- und Sozialberufe (FOTO)
    132 Leser
    bp investiert 7,5 Mio. Euro in den EV-Ladedienstleister Service4Charger als Teil einer ...
    132 Leser
    Sven Thölen von RADIO NRW neu in den dpa-Aufsichtsrat gewählt (FOTO)
    128 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1064 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    608 Leser
    PwC Deutschland beteiligt sich an Investitionen in den Ausbau von KI-Fähigkeiten
    392 Leser
    Mitteldeutsche Zeitung zu Bahn/EVG
    360 Leser
    Trianel behauptet sich in einem schwierigen Umfeld und investiert in den Ausbau und die ...
    356 Leser
    Ranga Yogeshwar gratuliert der mittelständischen Innovationselite / 30. Runde des ...
    320 Leser
    Aiways U6 SUV-Coupé beeindruckt auf der Langstrecke: Mit diesen Tipps kommen auch Sie weiter (FOTO)
    296 Leser
    Nettozuwanderung von knapp 1,5 Millionen Personen im Jahr 2022
    260 Leser
    McKinsey Electric Vehicle Index (EVI): 2022 erstmals mehr als 10 Mio. verkaufte E-Autos
    256 Leser
    Statistisches Bundesamt feiert 75-jähriges Bestehen
    244 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1208 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1064 Leser
    Das Extra für den Sommer: Lebensfreude pur mit nur 2,5 % Alkohol und 100 % Pilsgeschmack (FOTO)
    968 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    844 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    692 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    608 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    552 Leser
    Panik am Immobilienmarkt? 3 Gründe, warum für Investoren jetzt große Chancen ...
    540 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    Dialog auf dem wafg-Frühjahrsmeeting 2023: "Verantwortung - Vertrauen - Verlässlichkeit"
    488 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6144 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5983 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4609 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4588 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4551 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser