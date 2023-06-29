    checkAd

    STIHL honors best suppliers in 2022 and recognizes sustainability suppliers for the first time (FOTO)

    Waiblingen (ots) - Out of all its suppliers worldwide, STIHL has honored five
    companies with the Supplier of the Year 2022 award. In addition, two firms have
    been named Sustainability Supplier of the Year 2022, an accolade that was
    presented for the first time. The winners were crowned on June 28, 2023, at the
    STIHL Brand World in Waiblingen, which will be officially opened in July.

    Every year since 1990, STIHL has been honoring the best suppliers for their
    outstanding performance in terms of quality, technology, innovation, service,
    and cost efficiency. In her speech thanking the nominees and winners, Anke
    Kleinschmit, Executive Board Member for Research and Development, emphasized
    that the success of the family-owned business is also based on reliable
    partnerships. "Despite difficult conditions, our joint efforts have enabled us
    to minimize the effects of disrupted global supply chains on our production and
    to serve the high demand for our products to the greatest extent possible. This
    success is also due to our suppliers, who support us in challenging times with
    their service, reliability, and commitment, and make us optimistic about the
    future," says Kleinschmit.

    STIHL has presented the Supplier of the Year award since 1990. To date, 117
    suppliers have received this distinction, some of them several times.

    This year saw two accolades handed out for the first time in the special
    category of sustainability. Through this new award, STIHL aims to honor
    companies that show particular commitment in the area of sustainability, which
    plays a key role in STIHL's supply chain. When it comes to responsible work and
    business practices, environmental action, and transparency, the company places
    equally high demands on its suppliers as it does on itself.

    The five winning suppliers for 2022 are:

    - Dätwyler Schweiz AG (Schattdorf, Switzerland) Manufacturer of elastomer
    components
    - Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany) Provider of semiconductor
    solutions for power systems and the Internet of Things (IoT)
    - Kaltband AG (Reinach, Switzerland) Producer of cold-rolled strip steel
    - LANXESS Performance Materials GmbH (Cologne, Germany) Manufacturer of
    high-performance plastics
    - ODW-ELEKTRIK GmbH (Steinau an der Straße, Germany) Producer of cable
    harnesses, solenoid coils, and mechatronic systems

    The two Sustainability Suppliers of the Year 2022 are:

    - Eirenschmalz Maschinenbaumechanik und Metallbau GmbH (Schwabsoien, Germany)
    Manufacturer of precision parts and entire assemblies
    - EJOT SE & Co. KG (Bad Berleburg, Germany) Producer of connection and fastening
    technology

    This press release and pictures are available for downloading from the STIHL
    website at https://www.stihl.com/press.aspx .

    Your contact for daily and business press:

    ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG
    Dr. Stefan Caspari
    Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations
    Phone: +49 - (0) 7151/26-1402
    E-Mail: mailto:stefan.caspari@stihl.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64484/5546302
    OTS: ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  89   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    STIHL honors best suppliers in 2022 and recognizes sustainability suppliers for the first time (FOTO) Out of all its suppliers worldwide, STIHL has honored five companies with the Supplier of the Year 2022 award. In addition, two firms have been named Sustainability Supplier of the Year 2022, an accolade that was presented for the first time. The …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Connected TV - zunehmend beliebter
    160 Leser
    Gesellschaft für Weiterbildung übernimmt DIE NEUE SCHULE aus Berlin
    136 Leser
    Konstantinos Vasiadis klärt auf: 4 Gründe, warum B-Ware besser ist, als ihr schlechter Ruf (FOTO)
    136 Leser
    Vom Fachkräftemangel zur erfolgreichen Rekrutierung: Medi Talents gibt Tipps für Pflege- und Sozialberufe (FOTO)
    132 Leser
    Unique integration of next-generation whistleblowing platform SpeakUp® in CRISAM® GRC ...
    128 Leser
    Benzin billiger, Diesel kaum verändert / Preisunterschied zwischen beiden Kraftstoffsorten ...
    128 Leser
    Sven Thölen von RADIO NRW neu in den dpa-Aufsichtsrat gewählt (FOTO)
    128 Leser
    Mercedes, BMW und Co. auf der Überholspur - Tesla bekommt beim Online-Autoverkauf starke ...
    120 Leser
    GoDaddy-Umfrage: Deutsche Kleinunternehmen setzen zunehmend auf Online-Verkauf (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    ista konsequent auf Kurs zur Klimaneutralität bis 2030: Anteil Erneuerbare Energien auf 73% gesteigert (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1564 Leser
    PwC Deutschland beteiligt sich an Investitionen in den Ausbau von KI-Fähigkeiten
    412 Leser
    Mitteldeutsche Zeitung zu Bahn/EVG
    360 Leser
    Trianel behauptet sich in einem schwierigen Umfeld und investiert in den Ausbau und die ...
    356 Leser
    Ranga Yogeshwar gratuliert der mittelständischen Innovationselite / 30. Runde des ...
    320 Leser
    ebp Global übernimmt Sustaina Company (FOTO)
    264 Leser
    McKinsey Electric Vehicle Index (EVI): 2022 erstmals mehr als 10 Mio. verkaufte E-Autos
    260 Leser
    Nettozuwanderung von knapp 1,5 Millionen Personen im Jahr 2022
    260 Leser
    Statistisches Bundesamt feiert 75-jähriges Bestehen
    244 Leser
    Wir sagen Nein zu Gentechnik! / BioMarkt Verbund verabschiedet Resolution
    244 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1564 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1208 Leser
    Das Extra für den Sommer: Lebensfreude pur mit nur 2,5 % Alkohol und 100 % Pilsgeschmack (FOTO)
    976 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    844 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    692 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    608 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    552 Leser
    Panik am Immobilienmarkt? 3 Gründe, warum für Investoren jetzt große Chancen ...
    540 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    Dialog auf dem wafg-Frühjahrsmeeting 2023: "Verantwortung - Vertrauen - Verlässlichkeit"
    488 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6144 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5987 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4609 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4588 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4551 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser