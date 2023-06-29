STIHL honors best suppliers in 2022 and recognizes sustainability suppliers for the first time (FOTO)

Waiblingen (ots) - Out of all its suppliers worldwide, STIHL has honored five

companies with the Supplier of the Year 2022 award. In addition, two firms have

been named Sustainability Supplier of the Year 2022, an accolade that was

presented for the first time. The winners were crowned on June 28, 2023, at the

STIHL Brand World in Waiblingen, which will be officially opened in July.



Every year since 1990, STIHL has been honoring the best suppliers for their

outstanding performance in terms of quality, technology, innovation, service,

and cost efficiency. In her speech thanking the nominees and winners, Anke

Kleinschmit, Executive Board Member for Research and Development, emphasized

that the success of the family-owned business is also based on reliable

partnerships. "Despite difficult conditions, our joint efforts have enabled us

to minimize the effects of disrupted global supply chains on our production and

to serve the high demand for our products to the greatest extent possible. This

success is also due to our suppliers, who support us in challenging times with

their service, reliability, and commitment, and make us optimistic about the

future," says Kleinschmit.



