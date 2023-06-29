Geek+ drives automation of advanced BMW-producing plant in China

Shenyang, China (ots/PRNewswire) - - Geek+ brings its AMR expertise to premium

car manufacturer BMW Brilliance Automotive's vehicle production facility to

strengthen digitalization and end-to-end value chain.



Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, and BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA),

one of China's leading premium automotive manufacturers, announce the automation

of a highly advanced BMW-producing factory in China with Geek+'s goods-to-person

picking solution. This makes it the world's leading­ BMW-producing facility with

goods-to-person AMRs.





BBA's plant was the first BMW factory in China, and produces iconic vehicles,such as the BMW 5-series, the new X5, and the innovative all-electric iX3. Inorder to modernize operations and keep up with accelerating demand, BBA choseGeek+'s game-changing goods-to-person solution to shift operations up a gear.The solution was deployed at high speed: The AMRs were in place and underwayahead of schedule in only two months from start to finish.The plant represents a significant milestone for both companies on the road toIndustry 4.0. BBA and Geek+ are working together to develop both software andhardware to power the digital intelligence upgrade. The new software aims torefine warehouse management systems by connecting upstream and downstreamsystems, while hardware upgrades include customization of the AMRs to meet theunique requirements of BMW and the auto industry.Ralf Schieder, vice president of BBA Strategy and Logistics, said: "This projectis an important step in BMW Brilliance's move towards smart manufacturing anddigital factories, and a key milestone in our logistics transformation! I liketo call it 'collaborative innovation.' We worked closely with Geek+ to developan efficient and flexible smart logistics solution, which not only realized theintegration and coherence of the warehouse management system, but also providedus with more flexible and faster solutions for future upgrades and renovations,setting a model of a people-oriented sustainable green factory for theindustry."Yong Zheng, founder and CEO at Geek+, said: "AMR technology holds tremendouspotential for the automotive industry, and we are very proud to be able todemonstrate that with what we've achieved with BMW Brilliance Automotive.Working together to create digital logistics and advancing the digital standardin the auto manufacturing industry has been a real pleasure. This digitalupgrade definitely puts BBA in the driver's seat for the ongoing digitaltransformation in their industry."In addition to producing high-end cars, the plant is also recognized for itshighly sustainable advanced production technology, environmentally friendlyplant design, and various environmental protection and energy-saving measures.Geek+ and BBA will continue to build on this success by optimizing operationalprocesses and human-robot interaction to produce automobiles ready for whateverroads lay ahead.About BMW Brilliance Automotive Founded in May 2003, BMW Brilliance AutomotiveLtd. (BBA) is a joint venture between the BMW Group and Brilliance ChinaAutomotive Holdings Ltd. Business operations of BBA include production, salesand after-sales services of BMW automobiles in China. BBA has a state-of-the-artproduction base in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, a branch company in Beijing andan extensive national sales and service network. The joint venture employeesaround 20,000 people and has a network of nearly 400 local suppliers. It hasbeen the top taxpayer in Shenyang for 14 consecutive years.About Geek+Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We developAutonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, andhighly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ istrusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the worldleader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom,Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.For inquiries, please contact:mailto:benjamin.nylin@geekplus.comFor more information:For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/Benjamin NylinGeek+Global PR and Communications Managermailto:benjamin.nylin@geekplus.comTel: +1.470.428.5624Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143960/Geek.mp4Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143680/Geek_BMW.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133638/5546847OTS: Geek+