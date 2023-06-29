    checkAd

    Geek+ drives automation of advanced BMW-producing plant in China

    Shenyang, China (ots/PRNewswire) - - Geek+ brings its AMR expertise to premium
    car manufacturer BMW Brilliance Automotive's vehicle production facility to
    strengthen digitalization and end-to-end value chain.

    Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, and BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA),
    one of China's leading premium automotive manufacturers, announce the automation
    of a highly advanced BMW-producing factory in China with Geek+'s goods-to-person
    picking solution. This makes it the world's leading­ BMW-producing facility with
    goods-to-person AMRs.

    BBA's plant was the first BMW factory in China, and produces iconic vehicles,
    such as the BMW 5-series, the new X5, and the innovative all-electric iX3. In
    order to modernize operations and keep up with accelerating demand, BBA chose
    Geek+'s game-changing goods-to-person solution to shift operations up a gear.
    The solution was deployed at high speed: The AMRs were in place and underway
    ahead of schedule in only two months from start to finish.

    The plant represents a significant milestone for both companies on the road to
    Industry 4.0. BBA and Geek+ are working together to develop both software and
    hardware to power the digital intelligence upgrade. The new software aims to
    refine warehouse management systems by connecting upstream and downstream
    systems, while hardware upgrades include customization of the AMRs to meet the
    unique requirements of BMW and the auto industry.

    Ralf Schieder, vice president of BBA Strategy and Logistics, said: "This project
    is an important step in BMW Brilliance's move towards smart manufacturing and
    digital factories, and a key milestone in our logistics transformation! I like
    to call it 'collaborative innovation.' We worked closely with Geek+ to develop
    an efficient and flexible smart logistics solution, which not only realized the
    integration and coherence of the warehouse management system, but also provided
    us with more flexible and faster solutions for future upgrades and renovations,
    setting a model of a people-oriented sustainable green factory for the
    industry."

    Yong Zheng, founder and CEO at Geek+, said: "AMR technology holds tremendous
    potential for the automotive industry, and we are very proud to be able to
    demonstrate that with what we've achieved with BMW Brilliance Automotive.
    Working together to create digital logistics and advancing the digital standard
    in the auto manufacturing industry has been a real pleasure. This digital
    upgrade definitely puts BBA in the driver's seat for the ongoing digital
    transformation in their industry."

    In addition to producing high-end cars, the plant is also recognized for its
    highly sustainable advanced production technology, environmentally friendly
    plant design, and various environmental protection and energy-saving measures.
    Geek+ and BBA will continue to build on this success by optimizing operational
    processes and human-robot interaction to produce automobiles ready for whatever
    roads lay ahead.

    About BMW Brilliance Automotive Founded in May 2003, BMW Brilliance Automotive
    Ltd. (BBA) is a joint venture between the BMW Group and Brilliance China
    Automotive Holdings Ltd. Business operations of BBA include production, sales
    and after-sales services of BMW automobiles in China. BBA has a state-of-the-art
    production base in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, a branch company in Beijing and
    an extensive national sales and service network. The joint venture employees
    around 20,000 people and has a network of nearly 400 local suppliers. It has
    been the top taxpayer in Shenyang for 14 consecutive years.

    About Geek+

    Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop
    Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and
    highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is
    trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world
    leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500
    employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom,
    Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

    For inquiries, please contact:

    mailto:benjamin.nylin@geekplus.com

    For more information:

    For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/
    Benjamin Nylin
    Geek+
    Global PR and Communications Manager
    mailto:benjamin.nylin@geekplus.comTel: +1.470.428.5624
    Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143960/Geek.mp4
    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143680/Geek_BMW.jpg

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/133638/5546847
    OTS: Geek+



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  81   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Geek+ drives automation of advanced BMW-producing plant in China - Geek+ brings its AMR expertise to premium car manufacturer BMW Brilliance Automotive's vehicle production facility to strengthen digitalization and end-to-end value chain. Geek+, the global leader in AMR technology, and BMW Brilliance …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Mercedes, BMW und Co. auf der Überholspur - Tesla bekommt beim Online-Autoverkauf starke ...
    184 Leser
    Sheylee Co., Ltd. bringt seine Spitzenleistungen in der Herstellung von Kettenrädern und ...
    184 Leser
    Markteinführung: Neue Hybrid-Wechselrichter-Systeme von LG Energy Solution für Europa (FOTO)
    176 Leser
    Deutscher Altersvorsorge-Index Frühjahr 2023 (DIVAX-AV) / Altersvorsorge und Altersarmut: Sorgen der Ostdeutschen nehmen weiter zu (FOTO)
    168 Leser
    Restaurants und Urlaub: Ausgabepläne in Österreich von Corona-Nachholbedarf geprägt
    164 Leser
    Interactive Performance: Neue KI-Technologie jetzt im Display Performance Marketing verfügbar / Wie das ...
    164 Leser
    Connected TV - zunehmend beliebter
    160 Leser
    Mittelstands-Chef Markus Jerger zum Präsident des Dachverbandes European Entrepreneurs CEA-PME ...
    156 Leser
    Wasserstoff-Strategie Baden-Württemberg: Umsetzung muss für Chemieindustrie schnell, passgenau, technologieoffen und wirtschaftlich ...
    152 Leser
    Überschuldete 2022: Schulden betragen im Durchschnitt das 26-Fache des monatlichen Nettoeinkommens / Belastung im ...
    148 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1588 Leser
    PwC Deutschland beteiligt sich an Investitionen in den Ausbau von KI-Fähigkeiten
    416 Leser
    Trianel behauptet sich in einem schwierigen Umfeld und investiert in den Ausbau und die ...
    356 Leser
    ebp Global übernimmt Sustaina Company (FOTO)
    328 Leser
    Ranga Yogeshwar gratuliert der mittelständischen Innovationselite / 30. Runde des ...
    320 Leser
    McKinsey Electric Vehicle Index (EVI): 2022 erstmals mehr als 10 Mio. verkaufte E-Autos
    260 Leser
    Nettozuwanderung von knapp 1,5 Millionen Personen im Jahr 2022
    260 Leser
    Statistisches Bundesamt feiert 75-jähriges Bestehen
    244 Leser
    Wir sagen Nein zu Gentechnik! / BioMarkt Verbund verabschiedet Resolution
    244 Leser
    Trockenheit als Stressfaktor für den Wald: Insektenschäden für 59,5 % des Schadholzeinschlags verantwortlich
    232 Leser
    Genuss mit Schattenseiten - 7 Zuckerfallen im Alltag
    1588 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    1344 Leser
    Das Extra für den Sommer: Lebensfreude pur mit nur 2,5 % Alkohol und 100 % Pilsgeschmack (FOTO)
    980 Leser
    Events als Bewerbermagnet: So holt man aus Veranstaltungen auch danach noch das meiste raus (FOTO)
    900 Leser
    Circontrol improves the user experience of its chargers and introduces a new public charging ...
    692 Leser
    Unternehmenssoftware: Teurer Releasewechsel oder gleich ein neues ERP-System? / Faktor Mensch zählt: Arbeiten ...
    608 Leser
    Arbeitsschutz per Nudging - wie Unternehmen mit der Methode für sichere Verhaltensweisen ...
    596 Leser
    Zahlungsmoralbarometer: Osteuropäische Unternehmen erwarten sinkende Gewinne trotz steigender Umsätze
    492 Leser
    Dialog auf dem wafg-Frühjahrsmeeting 2023: "Verantwortung - Vertrauen - Verlässlichkeit"
    488 Leser
    Erfolgreicher Abschluss des EU-Förderprojekts "HighLite" / Preiswerte Module mit ...
    484 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9239 Leser
    Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
    8072 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    7951 Leser
    LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
    6144 Leser
    Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
    5987 Leser
    LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
    4644 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4617 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    4588 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    4551 Leser
    immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
    4398 Leser