International retail alliance EMD starts partnership in joint sourcing of Private Label products with Colruyt Group, the leading Belgian retailer
Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - European Marketing Distribution (EMD) is pleased
to announce a new and prominent partnership: EMD and Belgian top retailer
Colruyt Group have agreed to a new partnership in the international sourcing of
private label products. Colruyt Group, a successful family business, is active
with its food distribution channels not only in Belgium, but also in France and
Luxembourg. In the financial year 2022/23 (1 April to 31 March), the new EMD
cooperation partner achieved a group-wide turnover of well over 10 billion
euros.
Philippe Gruyters, Managing Director of European Marketing Distribution AG, is
looking forward to working with Colruyt Group on private label joint sourcing.
He emphasises how well the company with its headquarters in Halle (near
Brussels, Belgium) fits into EMD's European and global network: "Colruyt Group
is one of the most customer-oriented and innovative retailers with a strong
private label offer. This is an excellent prerequisite for cooperation with the
EMD alliance, which focuses exclusively on the joint sourcing and procurement of
high-demand private labels."
to announce a new and prominent partnership: EMD and Belgian top retailer
Colruyt Group have agreed to a new partnership in the international sourcing of
private label products. Colruyt Group, a successful family business, is active
with its food distribution channels not only in Belgium, but also in France and
Luxembourg. In the financial year 2022/23 (1 April to 31 March), the new EMD
cooperation partner achieved a group-wide turnover of well over 10 billion
euros.
Philippe Gruyters, Managing Director of European Marketing Distribution AG, is
looking forward to working with Colruyt Group on private label joint sourcing.
He emphasises how well the company with its headquarters in Halle (near
Brussels, Belgium) fits into EMD's European and global network: "Colruyt Group
is one of the most customer-oriented and innovative retailers with a strong
private label offer. This is an excellent prerequisite for cooperation with the
EMD alliance, which focuses exclusively on the joint sourcing and procurement of
high-demand private labels."
Colruyt Group which is also listed on the stock exchange, generates 80 per cent
of the group's turnover in food retailing. In Belgium, the company is the
country's most popular food retailers with its brands Colruyt Lowest Prices,
Collect&Go, Okay, Bio-Planet, Spar Colruyt Group, Solucious and Cru. In the food
retail sector alone, Colruyt Group has more than 450 integrated stores in
Belgium, 95 in France and 6 in Luxembourg. Colruyt Group is also a supplier to
over a thousand independent stores and professional clients in Belgium and
France.
Geert Roels, CPO at Colruyt Group, also emphasises the advantages of the
partnership with European Marketing Distribution: "We are looking forward to the
partnership with the many renowned trade colleagues at EMD. This network enjoys
an excellent reputation among the international retail alliances and stands for
the joint procurement of high quality and sustainably produced private labels,
from which customers in all Colruyt Group distribution regions will now also
benefit".
EMD's cooperation with Colruyt Group is a partnership exclusively on Private
Label. Not a membership, nor an associated membership. Colruyt Group continues
its membership into the Agecore alliance both for National Brands and for
Private Label.
New Superunie CEO Boudewijn van den Brand elected to succeed Dick Roozen on
EMD's Board of Directors/Johan Neuman of Dagab/Axfood confirmed as Chairman of
of the group's turnover in food retailing. In Belgium, the company is the
country's most popular food retailers with its brands Colruyt Lowest Prices,
Collect&Go, Okay, Bio-Planet, Spar Colruyt Group, Solucious and Cru. In the food
retail sector alone, Colruyt Group has more than 450 integrated stores in
Belgium, 95 in France and 6 in Luxembourg. Colruyt Group is also a supplier to
over a thousand independent stores and professional clients in Belgium and
France.
Geert Roels, CPO at Colruyt Group, also emphasises the advantages of the
partnership with European Marketing Distribution: "We are looking forward to the
partnership with the many renowned trade colleagues at EMD. This network enjoys
an excellent reputation among the international retail alliances and stands for
the joint procurement of high quality and sustainably produced private labels,
from which customers in all Colruyt Group distribution regions will now also
benefit".
EMD's cooperation with Colruyt Group is a partnership exclusively on Private
Label. Not a membership, nor an associated membership. Colruyt Group continues
its membership into the Agecore alliance both for National Brands and for
Private Label.
New Superunie CEO Boudewijn van den Brand elected to succeed Dick Roozen on
EMD's Board of Directors/Johan Neuman of Dagab/Axfood confirmed as Chairman of
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 77 | 0 |