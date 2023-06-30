International retail alliance EMD starts partnership in joint sourcing of Private Label products with Colruyt Group, the leading Belgian retailer

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - European Marketing Distribution (EMD) is pleased

to announce a new and prominent partnership: EMD and Belgian top retailer

Colruyt Group have agreed to a new partnership in the international sourcing of

private label products. Colruyt Group, a successful family business, is active

with its food distribution channels not only in Belgium, but also in France and

Luxembourg. In the financial year 2022/23 (1 April to 31 March), the new EMD

cooperation partner achieved a group-wide turnover of well over 10 billion

euros.



Philippe Gruyters, Managing Director of European Marketing Distribution AG, is

looking forward to working with Colruyt Group on private label joint sourcing.

He emphasises how well the company with its headquarters in Halle (near

Brussels, Belgium) fits into EMD's European and global network: "Colruyt Group

is one of the most customer-oriented and innovative retailers with a strong

private label offer. This is an excellent prerequisite for cooperation with the

EMD alliance, which focuses exclusively on the joint sourcing and procurement of

high-demand private labels."



