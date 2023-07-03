AEHRA's new Sedan "forged by the air" in the sign of Made in Italy (FOTO)

Milan, Italy (ots) - In Italy at the famous Monza racetrack, AEHRA presented its

second model in a world premiere in front of 60 thousand people



A charming, elegant, sporty car. An expression of "Italian luxury," refined,

minimalist, rooted in the great tradition of Made in Italy design. A sedan with

sinuous lines, without edges, "forged" by the air. A "symphony" of technological

innovation, great performance, Italian-ness and beauty. It is the new

AEHRA-branded Sedan - the Italian automaker - which was revealed in a world

premiere at MIMO, at the Monza racetrack, in front of 60 thousand people that

will be in production from 2025.





"The Sedan, just like the SUV, unveiled eight months ago, is pure innovation,"says Hazim Nada , Co-founder and President of AEHRA. "We had the audacity andcourage to break every limit, taking advantage of the most advanced technologiesthat the global automotive and aviation industries make available. The new sedancontinues AEHRA's strategic mission: to bring to the road the best expression ofItalian design ever seen in the EV world."The car looks like an unbroken line where edges are almost absent, strong with aplay of light and shadow that sculpts its appearance. An interplay of light andshadow that sculpts its appearance. A very fluid line, almost like that of anairplane to the point that it seems to glide through the air effortlessly withgreat efficiency, even when stationary. Distinctive elements include thedouble-hawk aperture and 7-spoke wheels for the sedan that recall the image of aturbine, with a carbon application that promotes clean flow to ensure greateraerodynamics."To design the car we drew heavily from the artistic tradition of our peninsula.No ostentation but only the sense of refined luxury expression of harmonicbeauty". Thoughts and words of Filippo Perini Chief Design Officer of AEHRA witha long past in iconic car manufacturers such as Lamborghini.