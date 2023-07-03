    checkAd

    AEHRA's new Sedan "forged by the air" in the sign of Made in Italy (FOTO)

    Milan, Italy (ots) - In Italy at the famous Monza racetrack, AEHRA presented its
    second model in a world premiere in front of 60 thousand people

    A charming, elegant, sporty car. An expression of "Italian luxury," refined,
    minimalist, rooted in the great tradition of Made in Italy design. A sedan with
    sinuous lines, without edges, "forged" by the air. A "symphony" of technological
    innovation, great performance, Italian-ness and beauty. It is the new
    AEHRA-branded Sedan - the Italian automaker - which was revealed in a world
    premiere at MIMO, at the Monza racetrack, in front of 60 thousand people that
    will be in production from 2025.

    "The Sedan, just like the SUV, unveiled eight months ago, is pure innovation,"
    says Hazim Nada , Co-founder and President of AEHRA. "We had the audacity and
    courage to break every limit, taking advantage of the most advanced technologies
    that the global automotive and aviation industries make available. The new sedan
    continues AEHRA's strategic mission: to bring to the road the best expression of
    Italian design ever seen in the EV world."

    The car looks like an unbroken line where edges are almost absent, strong with a
    play of light and shadow that sculpts its appearance. An interplay of light and
    shadow that sculpts its appearance. A very fluid line, almost like that of an
    airplane to the point that it seems to glide through the air effortlessly with
    great efficiency, even when stationary. Distinctive elements include the
    double-hawk aperture and 7-spoke wheels for the sedan that recall the image of a
    turbine, with a carbon application that promotes clean flow to ensure greater
    aerodynamics.

    "To design the car we drew heavily from the artistic tradition of our peninsula.
    No ostentation but only the sense of refined luxury expression of harmonic
    beauty". Thoughts and words of Filippo Perini Chief Design Officer of AEHRA with
    a long past in iconic car manufacturers such as Lamborghini.

