myWorld Asia opens new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur (FOTO)

London (ots) - myWorld Asia, the Asian operator of one of the world's largest

benefit programmes, opened its new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur as part of its

expansion strategy in Asia. From now on, the new office will serve as the hub of

operations in Malaysia and far beyond, enabling closer collaboration with local

shoppers and merchants. Around 50 million Malaysian ringgit will be invested in

the first step.



The opening of myWorld Asia's headquarters in the Maxis Tower in downtown Kuala

Lumpur marks a significant milestone in myWorld's expansion in Asia. Around 50

million Malaysian ringgit, equivalent to around 8.5 million pounds, will

initially be invested in setting up operations in Malaysia over the next three

years. The aim of myWorld is to benefit from the great potential of the Asian

market so that even more shoppers, merchants and service providers in Malaysia

and far beyond can profit from the myWorld Benefit Program, which has shown to

be an important financial support for families in times of crisis and inflation.

Malaysia is the ideal starting point for the expansion of myWorld business in

Asia, due to its diversity of languages and the persistent rise of digital

payments, online shopping and e-commerce transactions.



