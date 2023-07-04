myWorld Asia opens new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur (FOTO)
London (ots) - myWorld Asia, the Asian operator of one of the world's largest
benefit programmes, opened its new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur as part of its
expansion strategy in Asia. From now on, the new office will serve as the hub of
operations in Malaysia and far beyond, enabling closer collaboration with local
shoppers and merchants. Around 50 million Malaysian ringgit will be invested in
the first step.
The opening of myWorld Asia's headquarters in the Maxis Tower in downtown Kuala
Lumpur marks a significant milestone in myWorld's expansion in Asia. Around 50
million Malaysian ringgit, equivalent to around 8.5 million pounds, will
initially be invested in setting up operations in Malaysia over the next three
years. The aim of myWorld is to benefit from the great potential of the Asian
market so that even more shoppers, merchants and service providers in Malaysia
and far beyond can profit from the myWorld Benefit Program, which has shown to
be an important financial support for families in times of crisis and inflation.
Malaysia is the ideal starting point for the expansion of myWorld business in
Asia, due to its diversity of languages and the persistent rise of digital
payments, online shopping and e-commerce transactions.
Hubert Freidl, founder and owner of the myWorld group of companies, is
enthusiastic about the opening: "Our vision is to create benefits for all of our
customers all over the world, where everybody can profit from their daily
expenses such as gas and food by giving them back money via Cashback. This
additional income helps the families in times like these and creates more
purchase power, which helps the local economy. Our new headquarters in Kuala
Lumpur will help us to make this vision come true in Asia."
Former Deputy Finance Minister of Malaysia, Yg Bhg. Datuk Ir Donald Lim Siang
Chai, also welcomes myWorld's expansion in Asia, saying, "I would like to thank
myWorld for choosing Malaysia as their new regional headquarters. Asia and
Europe have a long history together and know what successful cooperation looks
like. We hope to set a good example for all those companies that are also
considering a location in the Asian region. Malaysia offers ideal conditions,
such as multilingualism, which is very useful when working with other Asian
countries. Another clear advantage is the proximity to countries such as China
and India."
Sharif Omar, co-owner of the myWorld group of companies, says, "From our point
of view, Malaysia's strength as a business location is completely
underestimated. There are so many different people there who are top educated,
live in peace and speak so many different languages. We are delighted to have
chosen Kuala Lumpur to leverage these advantages for us and our customers and
partners, and to build a bridge from Europe to Asia. Our goal for the next few
years is to fight global inflation with our transparent loyalty program, we want
to help people save money and give them benefits - also by providing
state-of-the-art technology to our partners and creating new jobs for the
region."
About myWorld International AG
myWorld International AG is the Austrian-based operator of the worldwide myWorld
Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for shoppers as
well as retailers and service providers. Shoppers can enjoy Cashback and
Shopping Points every time they shop with myWorld partners - regardless of
whether they shop online or in-store. Partners, in turn, benefit from efficient
customer loyalty programmes that help them increase their brand awareness and
sales. More than 15 million customers and 150,000 partners in 56 markets already
use the myWorld Benefit Program. Read more at http://www.myworld.com .
Contact:
Klaus Piber
Communications Manager
mediaWorld agency GmbH
Tel.: +43 (0)664 80 886 645
Email: mailto:klaus.piber@mediaworld.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/169587/5549871
OTS: myWorld International
