nShift announces the 'three Rs of delivery management'
London (ots/PRNewswire) - New video series urges retailers to prioritize
reliability and returns when it comes to delivering for customers
Reliability. Ready-now. Returns.
These are the three things that retailers must get right when it comes to
delivering for shoppers, according to industry experts.
Consumers expect more than ever before from the online shopping experience. They
increasingly seek a range of delivery options and relevant communication. When
retailers get this right, they can build loyalty with customers, encourage
repeat purchase, and grow incremental revenues.
To help ecommerce companies focus on creating the best customer experience,
leading figures from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management
and shipment software, have released a series of three videos exploring "The
three Rs of delivery management."
Each video explains how retailers can give shoppers the experience they seek and
keep customers coming back for more by focusing on:
1. Reliability - it's crucial that vendors keep their promises. If they offer
next day shipping, they must deliver. So, it's vital that they use reliable
delivery management software which is tried and tested. Outages in any part
of the tech stack could lead to lost hours in the warehouse and consumers
will bear the brunt of the delay.
2. Returns - according to research from Klarna, over 80% of consumers wouldn't
shop again with retailers, if their returns processes aren't right.[1]
Operating a clear and simple returns process is no longer an optional extra.
3. Ready now - retailers need to use multiple carrier companies to meet consumer
demand. Building their own carrier library can add 10-20% to overall delivery
management costs. Ecommerce companies must partner with delivery management
software which features an extensive library of ready-made carrier
connections.
Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift, said: "Choosing the right delivery management
software is crucial to delivering for customers. It needs to be ready to go with
carrier connections and offer shoppers the returns experience they expect as
standard. Crucially, it must be able to demonstrate a tried and tested history
of success and reliability. If the tech collapses at a crucial moment, retailers
risk losing customers - and revenue - forever.
"nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. We enable
frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190
countries annually. We connect our customers to a library of over 1000
ready-made carrier connections. Brands, retailers and webshops count on us to
deliver, every day."
WATCH the video series " The three Rs of delivery management (https://nshift.com
/blog/nshift-experts-describe-the-three-rs-of-delivery-management) ."
http://www.nshift.com/
About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
1. https://www.klarna.com/international/press/retailers-risk-losing-loyal-custom
ers-if-they-get-returns-wrong-klarna-warns/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-announc
es-the-three-rs-of-delivery-management-301869606.html
Contact:
James Ellerington,
James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
+44 (0)7725 534941
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5550226
OTS: nShift
