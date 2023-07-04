    checkAd

    nShift announces the 'three Rs of delivery management'

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - New video series urges retailers to prioritize
    reliability and returns when it comes to delivering for customers

    Reliability. Ready-now. Returns.

    These are the three things that retailers must get right when it comes to
    delivering for shoppers, according to industry experts.

    Consumers expect more than ever before from the online shopping experience. They
    increasingly seek a range of delivery options and relevant communication. When
    retailers get this right, they can build loyalty with customers, encourage
    repeat purchase, and grow incremental revenues.

    To help ecommerce companies focus on creating the best customer experience,
    leading figures from nShift , the global leader in parcel delivery management
    and shipment software, have released a series of three videos exploring "The
    three Rs of delivery management."

    Each video explains how retailers can give shoppers the experience they seek and
    keep customers coming back for more by focusing on:

    1. Reliability - it's crucial that vendors keep their promises. If they offer
    next day shipping, they must deliver. So, it's vital that they use reliable
    delivery management software which is tried and tested. Outages in any part
    of the tech stack could lead to lost hours in the warehouse and consumers
    will bear the brunt of the delay.
    2. Returns - according to research from Klarna, over 80% of consumers wouldn't
    shop again with retailers, if their returns processes aren't right.[1]
    Operating a clear and simple returns process is no longer an optional extra.
    3. Ready now - retailers need to use multiple carrier companies to meet consumer
    demand. Building their own carrier library can add 10-20% to overall delivery
    management costs. Ecommerce companies must partner with delivery management
    software which features an extensive library of ready-made carrier
    connections.

    Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift, said: "Choosing the right delivery management
    software is crucial to delivering for customers. It needs to be ready to go with
    carrier connections and offer shoppers the returns experience they expect as
    standard. Crucially, it must be able to demonstrate a tried and tested history
    of success and reliability. If the tech collapses at a crucial moment, retailers
    risk losing customers - and revenue - forever.

    "nShift is the global leader in delivery management software. We enable
    frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190
    countries annually. We connect our customers to a library of over 1000
    ready-made carrier connections. Brands, retailers and webshops count on us to
    deliver, every day."

    WATCH the video series " The three Rs of delivery management (https://nshift.com
    /blog/nshift-experts-describe-the-three-rs-of-delivery-management) ."

    http://www.nshift.com/

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    1. https://www.klarna.com/international/press/retailers-risk-losing-loyal-custom
    ers-if-they-get-returns-wrong-klarna-warns/

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-announc
    es-the-three-rs-of-delivery-management-301869606.html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington,
    James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    +44 (0)7725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5550226
    OTS: nShift



