nShift announces the 'three Rs of delivery management'

Consumers expect more than ever before from the online shopping experience. They increasingly seek a range of delivery options and relevant communication. When retailers get this right, they can build loyalty with customers, encourage repeat purchase, and grow incremental revenues.

Leading figures from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management and shipment software, have released a series of three videos exploring "The three Rs of delivery management."

Each video explains how retailers can give shoppers the experience they seek and keep customers coming back for more by focusing on:

1. Reliability - it's crucial that vendors keep their promises. If they offer next day shipping, they must deliver. So, it's vital that they use reliable delivery management software which is tried and tested. Outages in any part of the tech stack could lead to lost hours in the warehouse and consumers will bear the brunt of the delay.

2. Returns - according to research from Klarna, over 80% of consumers wouldn't shop again with retailers, if their returns processes aren't right.[1] Operating a clear and simple returns process is no longer an optional extra.

3. Ready now - retailers need to use multiple carrier companies to meet consumer demand. Building their own carrier library can add 10-20% to overall delivery management costs. Ecommerce companies must partner with delivery management software which features an extensive library of ready-made carrier connections.

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift, said: "Choosing the right delivery management software is crucial to delivering for customers. It needs to be ready to go with carrier connections and offer shoppers the returns experience they expect as standard. Crucially, it must be able to demonstrate a tried and tested history of success and reliability. If the tech collapses at a crucial moment, retailers risk losing customers - and revenue - forever."

About nShift
nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

1. https://www.klarna.com/international/press/retailers-risk-losing-loyal-customers-if-they-get-returns-wrong-klarna-warns/